Kids with Allergies Can Trick-or-Treat Safely at Houses Marked with Blue Pumpkins on Halloween

If your child has food allergies, it doesn’t mean they can’t trick-or-treat this Halloween.

The Food Allergy Research and Education organization is once again promoting the Teal Pumpkin Project, started in 2014 to raise awareness of food allergies and promote inclusions of all trick-or-treaters.

How does it work? Teal is the color that symbolizes food allergy awareness, so homes displaying pumpkins painted blue signify they’re handing out allergy-friendly treats.

The nationwide movement offers an alternative for kids with food allergies, as well as other children for whom candy is not an option. Instead, the trick-or-treaters can receive small toys, games, stickers, glow sticks or other inexpensive gifts.

According to the organization, one in 13 children in the United States has a food allergy — that’s roughly two in every classroom. For these children, even a tiny amount of their allergen has the potential to cause a severe reaction, and many popular Halloween candies contain nuts, milk, egg, soy or wheat, some of the most common allergens.

How can you participate? Simply place a blue pumpkin in front of your home to signal your involvement and add your address to the Teal Pumpkin Project map. If you don’t have time to paint your pumpkin, you can print out this free sign to post on your door.