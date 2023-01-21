Lifestyle Food Not Even Burnt Cheese Sticks to This Best-Selling Frying Pan, According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale Snag the nonstick skillet while it’s $13 By Jenna Clark Jenna Clark Instagram Twitter Jenna Clark is a freelance writer who covers commerce, travel, beauty, and lifestyle. Her work has been featured in Insider, The Daily Beast, Well+Good, and Taste of Home. When not reviewing the latest products or traveling, you can likely find her at Magic Kingdom or eating cupcakes. Jenna attended Hofstra University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in public relations. She also minored in creative writing which fueled her passion for the field. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 21, 2023 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Michelle Barnes Whether your goal is to cook more of your meals at home or you're simply looking to enhance your cooking skills, you'll want your kitchen to be equipped with a reliable frying pan — preferably a nonstick skillet. And Amazon shoppers have found the Blue Diamond 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet, the "perfect nonstick pan" that is on sale right now for $13. Made with signature diamond-infused ceramic, the best-selling pan heats up four times faster than a copper pan and can withstand up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit in an oven, broiler, or on a stovetop. Its nonstick coating is five times harder and metal utensil safe, so you don't have to worry about scratches. Plus, its stainless steel handle provides a comfortable grip, even for beginner home cooks. When it comes time to clean, you won't have any difficulty whether you choose to do so by hand or by giving in a rinse in the dishwasher — yes, it's dishwasher safe. Amazon Buy It! Blue Diamond's 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet, $13.47 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. It comes as no surprise that such a functional frying pan boasts more than 24,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. One five-star reviewer called it "the best nonstick pan I have ever used" and said they ended up purchasing the pan in other sizes. Another shopper shared that "nothing sticks, not even burned on cheese… I know this for a fact because I tried it on purpose just to make sure!" Other reviewers have said they're impressed by how "scratch resistant" the blue-tinted pan is even after multiple washes. "[These are the] the easiest pans I've ever cleaned," an enthused shopper who bought a set of the frying pans wrote. "Easily worth the price and I'd buy them again!" Make sure to snap up the Blue Diamond 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet while it's on sale at Amazon for just $13. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping These Under-the-Bed Containers That 'Help Eliminate Clutter' Are Just $6 Apiece at Amazon Don't Miss Out! So Many Top-Rated Home Products Have Their Prices Slashed at Target Right Now Act Fast! These Cozy Basics Are on Sale at J.Crew for an Extra 60% Off — but They're Already Selling Out