Not Even Burnt Cheese Sticks to This Best-Selling Frying Pan, According to Shoppers — and It's on Sale

Snag the nonstick skillet while it’s $13

Published on January 21, 2023 05:00 AM

Blue Diamond Cookware Diamond Infused Ceramic Nonstick 8" Frying Pan Skillet
Photo: People / Michelle Barnes

Whether your goal is to cook more of your meals at home or you're simply looking to enhance your cooking skills, you'll want your kitchen to be equipped with a reliable frying pan — preferably a nonstick skillet.

And Amazon shoppers have found the Blue Diamond 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet, the "perfect nonstick pan" that is on sale right now for $13.

Made with signature diamond-infused ceramic, the best-selling pan heats up four times faster than a copper pan and can withstand up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit in an oven, broiler, or on a stovetop. Its nonstick coating is five times harder and metal utensil safe, so you don't have to worry about scratches.

Plus, its stainless steel handle provides a comfortable grip, even for beginner home cooks. When it comes time to clean, you won't have any difficulty whether you choose to do so by hand or by giving in a rinse in the dishwasher — yes, it's dishwasher safe.

Blue Diamond Cookware Diamond Infused Ceramic Nonstick 8" Frying Pan Skillet
Amazon

Buy It! Blue Diamond's 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet, $13.47 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

It comes as no surprise that such a functional frying pan boasts more than 24,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. One five-star reviewer called it "the best nonstick pan I have ever used" and said they ended up purchasing the pan in other sizes. Another shopper shared that "nothing sticks, not even burned on cheese… I know this for a fact because I tried it on purpose just to make sure!"

Other reviewers have said they're impressed by how "scratch resistant" the blue-tinted pan is even after multiple washes. "[These are the] the easiest pans I've ever cleaned," an enthused shopper who bought a set of the frying pans wrote. "Easily worth the price and I'd buy them again!"

Make sure to snap up the Blue Diamond 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet while it's on sale at Amazon for just $13.

