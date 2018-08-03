140,000 Cartons of Blue Diamond Almond Milk Recalled for Containing Actual Milk

Blue Diamond almond company has voluntarily recalled cartons of almond milk after realizing the product may contain trace amounts of dairy milk, which is an allergen not listed on the label, the Food and Drug Administration has announced.

HP Hood LLC, Blue Diamond’s parent company, announced on their website the recall of 145,254 half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk shipped to 28 states. According to the statement, products were shipped to and later recalled from retailers and wholesalers in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The FDA warns that people who have a severe sensitivity or allergy to milk “run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” but acknowledges the product is otherwise safe to consume if you don’t have a reaction to milk. So far, one person has reported an allergic reaction, but medical treatment or hospitalization was not required.

According to Blue Diamond’s site, only cartons with a September 2 use-by date and UPC code 41570 05621 were affected, and the recalled items represent less than 0.8 percent of half-gallon containers of the product shipped by Hood in the last year.

Customers who purchased a milk carton affected by the recall are eligible for a refund or exchange at the retailer where they bought it or they can fill out a form on Blue Diamond’s website to receive a replacement coupon.