Blue Bell Working with Police to Find Woman Who Licked Ice Cream and Put It Back in Viral Video

Blue Bell Ice Cream is on the lookout for a woman who was caught in a viral video licking a tub of the brand’s ice cream and returning it to the grocery store freezer.

The Texas-based dessert company said in a statement that they are working with “law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms” to find the perpetrator.

“We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the incident this past weekend of a video posted to social media showing a Blue Bell item being tampered with,” a statement posted to the ice creamery’s website said. “We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms.

“This type of incident will not be tolerated,” their statement added.

The video in question shows a woman licking the top of a Blue Bell tub of ice cream, putting the lid back on and then placing it back in the store’s freezer, laughing as she does it.

“Put it back, put it back,” an off-camera voice can be heard saying in the video.

It is currently unclear where the incident took place.

“Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers,” Blue Bell’s statement continued.

Several fans of the ice cream expressed their concern on social media, wondering why there was not a protective seal over the dessert.

“Hey Blue Bell… maybe consider a plastic seal on your ice cream?” one Twitter user said in their retweet of the viral video.

“⁦@ILoveBlueBell look at this heights of nastiness from this gal. Please start putting a plastic over the ice cream, so we can know if was tampered with,” another fan of the ice cream said.

The company explained in their statement that it should be obvious to consumers if tubs of ice cream have been tampered with.

“During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal,” Blue Bell’s statement said. “The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.”

The company concluded by saying “we will continue to monitor this situation.”