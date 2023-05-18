Blue Bell Drops a Dr Pepper Ice Cream Flavor

Why sip on an ice cream float when you can eat it by the half-gallon?

Blue Bell Creameries is collaborating with Dr Pepper in a new Dr Pepper Float ice cream flavor. The flavor swirls vanilla ice cream together with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, creating the balance of creamy and bubbly sensations that a float is known for.

The ice cream company teased the new flavor on Twitter over the past week, dropping clues like images of empty ice cream float glasses, videos of cracking open cans of soda and other Easter eggs. Followers guessed milkshakes and sweet tea flavors but a few were correct in their assumptions.

One user explained their educated guess by noting that the two brands with Texas roots have been combined in the past.

"Dr Pepper!!!!!! Baylor University has been combining Blue Bell and Dr Pepper and serving floats to students at a weekly Dr Pepper Hour since 1953!" they wrote on Twitter.

According to the school's website, students and faculty gather every Tuesday for one hour of free Dr Pepper floats with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream.

While we can't all get in on the campus tradition, Dr Pepper Float ice cream will be available in the pint and half-gallon sizes at major grocery stores in select states through 2024. The 23 states include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming.

Entenmann's

For more fun in the freezer aisle, Entenmann's has new chilled treats. The company known for its donuts, cakes and other confections is adding six new ice cream sandwiches to its roster of products.

The frozen treats, available exclusively at Walmart, are inspired by some of Entenmann's existing baked goods. Flavors include brownie cookie salted caramel ice cream sandwiches; chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches; chocolate chip and brownie cookie ice cream sandwiches; chocolatey glazed cookie donut ice cream sandwich; chocolatey glazed cookie donut salted caramel ice cream sandwich and glazed cookie donut ice cream sandwich.