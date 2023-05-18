Blue Bell Drops a Dr Pepper Ice Cream Flavor

The flavor swirls Blue Bell vanilla ice cream with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet

By
Published on May 18, 2023 02:09 PM
Blue Bell Dr. Pepper Ice Cream
Photo: Courtesy of Blue Bell

Why sip on an ice cream float when you can eat it by the half-gallon?

Blue Bell Creameries is collaborating with Dr Pepper in a new Dr Pepper Float ice cream flavor. The flavor swirls vanilla ice cream together with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, creating the balance of creamy and bubbly sensations that a float is known for.

The ice cream company teased the new flavor on Twitter over the past week, dropping clues like images of empty ice cream float glasses, videos of cracking open cans of soda and other Easter eggs. Followers guessed milkshakes and sweet tea flavors but a few were correct in their assumptions.

One user explained their educated guess by noting that the two brands with Texas roots have been combined in the past.

"Dr Pepper!!!!!! Baylor University has been combining Blue Bell and Dr Pepper and serving floats to students at a weekly Dr Pepper Hour since 1953!" they wrote on Twitter.

According to the school's website, students and faculty gather every Tuesday for one hour of free Dr Pepper floats with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream.

While we can't all get in on the campus tradition, Dr Pepper Float ice cream will be available in the pint and half-gallon sizes at major grocery stores in select states through 2024. The 23 states include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming.

New Entenmann's Sandwiches
Entenmann's

For more fun in the freezer aisle, Entenmann's has new chilled treats. The company known for its donuts, cakes and other confections is adding six new ice cream sandwiches to its roster of products.

The frozen treats, available exclusively at Walmart, are inspired by some of Entenmann's existing baked goods. Flavors include brownie cookie salted caramel ice cream sandwiches; chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches; chocolate chip and brownie cookie ice cream sandwiches; chocolatey glazed cookie donut ice cream sandwich; chocolatey glazed cookie donut salted caramel ice cream sandwich and glazed cookie donut ice cream sandwich.

Related Articles
New Entenmann's Sandwiches
Entenmann's Is Selling a Line of Ice Cream Sandwiches at Walmart
Starbucks Drops 2 New Summer Drinks Including White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks Drops 2 New Summer Drinks Including a Twist on the Java Chip Frappuccino
CALIFORNIA BREAKFAST CRUNCHWRAP, Taco Bell New Menu Item
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Fast Food Restaurants
Krispy Kreme Announces Heart-Shaped Donuts with Hershey's for Valentine's Day
Krispy Kreme Releases Heart-Shaped Donuts Stuffed with Hershey's Chocolate for Valentine's Day
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
oreo
Oreo Has a New Limited-Edition Mocha Caramel Latte Flavor Hitting Shelves This April
LINDOR Valentine's Day 2022
All the New Valentine's Day Candy, Chocolate and Sweet Treats for Your Sweetheart
Carvel Brookie
Carvel Drops New Brookie Ice Cream Flavor That's a Mashup of Two Favorite Desserts
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
Trader Joe’s Drops a List of Their Best Products — and the Winners Include Some New Favorites
Trader Joe's Drops a List of Their Best Products — and the Winners Include Some New Favorites
People Food Awards
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year
Krispy-Kreme-Artemis-Moon-Doughnut
Krispy Kreme Will Launch a Moon Donut for One Day Only in Honor of NASA's Artemis I Moon Mission
Trader Joes grocery store entrance with sign
You Can Buy Your Entire Thanksgiving Day Meal at Trader Joe's — Here's Your Shopping List
pillsbury soft bake cookies
'Tis The Season for Holiday Treats! All the New Candy Confections and Sweet Snacks in Stores Now
Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie
Little Debbie's Beloved Snacks Have Been Transformed into New Ice Cream Flavors
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!