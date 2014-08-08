This Bloody Mary Is Garnished With a Whole Fried Chicken

Would you care for some brunch with your Bloody Mary?



Milwaukee-based sports bar Sobelman’s has turned the humble cocktail garnish into the entire main event. Their new Chicken Fried Bloody Beast is a boozy jug topped with pickles, olives, onions, mushrooms, sausages, shrimp, lemon, brussels sprouts, asparagus, scallions, tomatoes, celery stalks — and a whole fried chicken.

Oh, you’ll also find two skewers of bacon-wrapped jalapeño cheese balls in case, you know, you’re feeling peckish.

Looking for a “lighter” option? The restaurant also serves a bacon cheeseburger-topped Bloody.

The Beast will set you back $50, but the owners are donating $5 from every chicken sold to the Hunger Task Force charity. So, you can feel good about the gluttony.

Tell Us: What do you think about the fried chicken topped Bloody Mary?