Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are quite the mushroom foragers!

On Monday, Stefani shared an Instagram video of the pair — both decked out in camo — searching for mushrooms in a forest with the help of their dog, Betty.

"come morel mushroom hunting with us 🍄🍄," she wrote in the caption.

The sweet video starts off with Shelton saying, "You better Instagram this."

Behind the camera, Stefani told Shelton she doesn't want him to show her where the mushrooms are. "I want to find it myself," she told him. "There's so many mushrooms around us right now that I've never even seen anything like this," responded Shelton.

Stefani said she wasn't sure if she would find any at first — but not soon after, she proved herself wrong.

"Oh my gosh, Blake. They're everywhere!" she said as she panned the camera to the several mushrooms poking out from the ground.

Initally, the "Hollaback Girl" singer-songwriter thought they may be overgrown, but Shelton said, "I think we got them just in time."

The couple began excitedly picking the mushrooms in the video as Shelton even yelled, "Eureka!"

At the end of the clip, the duo's song, "Happy Anywhere" played as Stefani revealed how they decided to cook their plentiful bounty.

"Blake fried them😂🍄," she wrote over the video caption.

gwen stefani/instagram

In a December 2022 cover story with PEOPLE, Shelton opened up about how he and his wife enjoy down time at home together.

"Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we're like, 'Hey, I'm good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,'" he said. "That's our life now, and we love it."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Taylor Hill/WireImage

And lately, Shelton said his happiest times are when he's back home in Oklahoma with the whole family.

"We get away from everything [in L.A.], and we're just us. It truly does feel different," he said. "That's where I feel the most comfortable, happy and safe."

After tying the knot with Stefani in July 2021, Shelton also said he's feeling "settled."

"The relationship that we have is so natural and so normal. This feels like the easiest thing I've ever been a part of," he said of marriage. "To me, she's my best friend and everything that I need and lean on."