Blake Lively Wears a Romantic Outfit for Betty Buzz Commercial About the 'Best Duos'

Blake Lively gets romantic in her latest Betty Buzz commercial.

In honor of National Gin & Tonic Day on April 9, the actress and founder of the bubbly mixer company focuses on all the "best duos" like the classic cocktail — but with a twist.

"Ah, the tonic and gin. No better duo since Clyde and Bonnie, Watson and Holmes," a narrator says.

Wearing a rosy pink skirt dotted with several tiny hearts, Lively cracks open a bottle of Betty Buzz's tonic water. As the narrator continues listing off iconic pairs, including "cheese and mac, and jelly and peanut butter," Lively grabs a bottle of her husband Ryan Reynolds's brand, Aviation Gin, and pours the liquor in a cold glass.

"Yes, my friends, this cocktail is a real Juliet and Romeo love story," the narrator closes off the spot.

Carbonation from the drink causes it to fizz as Lively looks down, satisfied at the sparkling cup — and the unconventional order of its name.

"Bc we all know who's a boss..." Lively cheekily shared on her Instagram Story.

Betty Buzz

This isn't the first time Reynolds was involved in one of his wife's beverage company's ads. In February, the famous couple teamed up for a Puppy Bowl commercial in which Reynolds narrated the spot that spoofed vintage, "rough-and-tough" beer commercials.

While Reynolds wasn't actually on screen in the Betty Buzz commercial, he played a "cowboy narrator," who gave a seductive play-by-play of how to enjoy Betty Buzz's ginger beer.

In the video, he described the "bold flavor" in a drawl voice while bottles of the fizzy beverage glittered on the screen and white horses galloped in the background.

Lively appeared on screen, wearing a red flannel. Through the grainy screen, viewers saw her unpop the top with her mouth and pour it into a glass.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Instagram, Lively posted her "Puppy Bowl Sunday" watch party to celebrate the ad — and included a photo that revealed she no longer had a baby bump, confirming they are officially a family of six. The couple's new arrival joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," Lively wrote in the post, which featured a photo with Reynolds and his mother, Tammy. The post also featured photos of their Super Bowl dishes.

Lively told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that the Puppy Bowl was the perfect opportunity to air the ad for her relatively new business, which she founded in 2021.

"As a 90s baby, The Super Bowl is less about football and more about commercials with beer and Clydesdales. We couldn't afford the Super Bowl …or the Clydesdales… but we could afford the beer …sort of, ginger beer. No, there's no alcohol. Just fresh delicious chunks of ginger in an electrically sparkling base. The point is, I'm running a start up here. See you at the Puppy Bowl…"

Her mixer company took three years to create before Betty Buzz was launched in September 2021. The five flavors — tonic water, sparkling grapefruit, Meyer lemon club soda, sparkling lemon lime and ginger beer — are available online and at select retailers including Whole Foods and Total Wine.