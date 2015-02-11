We're in Love with Blake Lively's Sassy Conversation Heart Cookies — Get her Recipe!

Image zoom

Blake Lively is clearly getting in the Valentine’s Day spirit.



Just a few days after sharing one of her favorite Valentine’s Day recipes for “Stud Muffins,” Lively is giving us another treat with heart. On her lifestyle site Preseve, the actress and new mom shows how to make cookies that resemble those cute candy conversation hearts, but with cute, sassy sayings.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom

The ingredients for the cookies don’t stray from the norm — flour, butter, sugar — but the frosting includes gelatin mixed with food coloring for a thick, colorful glaze. Instead of decorating the hearts with traditional Valentine’s Day love notes, Lively opts for song lyrics from Taylor Swift and her close buddy Beyoncé — like “Haters gonna hate” and “Love me like XOXO” — and a few one-liners, like “Nope” and NSFW phrases.

Image zoom

Lively shared photos of the step-by-step instructions, so you can easily whip them up in your own kitchen. (Recipe is below.)

Image zoom

After you create your own batch of these edible works of art, you can enter pictures of your own cookies emblazoned with creative catchphrases here for a chance to have it fashioned into a Sweet Nothings necklace from In God We Trust NYC, a piece of jewelry that Lively describes as “a sassy version of conversation hearts.” The star says she’s giving the necklaces and the cookies to all her friends this Valentine’s Day.

In our next life, we’re definitely coming back as Lively’s BFF.

Image zoom

Blake Lively’s Valentine’s Day Sugar Cookies

For the frosting:

4 cups of sugar

½ cup shortening

5 tbsp. of milk

1 tsp. of vanilla extract

a variety of jello packets and food coloring

For the cookies:

2 ¾ cups of flour

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. baking powder

1 cup of softened butter

1 ½ cups of sugar

1 egg

1 tsp. of vanilla extract

1. Stir together flour, baking soda and baking powder while the oven heats to 375°F. Then cream the butter and sugar until it’s silky smooth. Beat in the egg and vanilla, and then the dry ingredients. We recommend doing all of your mixing on a turntable.

2. Roll out the dough and cut into hearts. Repeat until you’ve finished the dough, then set in the oven for 8-10 minutes.

3. While the cookies bake then cool down, make the frosting in a large bowl. First cream the sugar and shortening. Then add the milk and vanilla. Mix until it thickens, then get colorful with Jell-o powders and food coloring. Paint the cookies delicately with frosting from a spatula.

4. Fashion a Ziploc bag into a writing utensil by filling it with contrasting frosting and cutting off the tip. Then write out your lyrics and one-liners.”

RELATED: Blake Lively Bakes Beyoncé a Bee-Themed Birthday Cake

—Amy Jamieson

