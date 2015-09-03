Blake Lively Shares Funny Gym Photo, Says Her Trainer Knows 'How to Kick My Butt'

While Blake Lively may have seemed to miraculously drop her baby weight, she recently gave a shout-out to the man behind her toned physique.



The actress, 28, posted an Instagram photo on Wednesday with her trainer Don Saladino showing the two of them at the gym, with Lively playfully picking Saladino’s nose.

“This fit dude, @donsaladino NOSE how to kick my butt (see what I did there),” she captioned the post, adding, “#WhyIsCelluliteIsSoMuchCuterOnBabies.”

Lively also made note of their similar temperaments and interests.

“You’ll die over his training on Broadway,” she continued in the caption, referring to Saladino’s impressive workouts on Broadway, one of Manhattan’s main thoroughfares. “Officially a maniac. Which is of course why we get along.”

The style icon gave birth to daughter James in December and was back on the red carpet two months later.

Saladino credits Lively’s physique to her appreciation of balance.

“Even with her eating and staying active, everything is in moderation,” he told PEOPLE in January. “She still enjoys the tasty treats in life.”

Saladino recommends sticking to the 80/20 rule when it comes to diet and exercise.