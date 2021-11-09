"It's been neat to see how many people have come out and embraced it," Blake Lively tells PEOPLE of her recently launched non-alcoholic mixer line, Betty Buzz

Blake Lively 'Surprised' by Support of Her Mixers as a Non-Drinker: 'Thought I'd Be an Outlier'

Blake Lively poses for a photo as the Empire State Building celebrates the return of UK travelers to New York with British Airways and NYC & Company

Blake Lively cannot contain her excitement — or even her shock — about the love that her non-alcoholic Betty Buzz mixers have received.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about Betty Buzz's new partnership with British Airways, the 34-year-old actress and mother of three said that the outpouring of support she has received tied to her recently launched drink line means so much to her.

"I've been very proud of [Betty Buzz] and it's been really cool and overwhelming to see people's responses to it," Lively tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's been really neat to see all of the non-drinkers who have come out and said 'thank you.'"

Lively says she initially discussed with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, if he should be the one to create it since he previously co-owned Aviation Gin. "I was like, 'No.' I think that if you have a mixer that goes with alcohol, it usually is not something you would drink on its own."

Instead Lively debuted the line, after three years of work, as a non-drinker herself. The five flavors — Tonic Water, Sparkling Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer — can either be mixed with liquor or sipped straight from the bottle.

Among her fans are Dwyane "the Rock" Johnson and Hugh Jackman, who posted messages of support on Instagram. "It was neat to see men show up like that, and not tell me, you know? I was surprised seeing it on their social media," says Lively.

"I'm so happy to have something [like this], because I thought I'd be an outlier," she adds with a laugh. "It's a mixer, but I'm the one person who doesn't drink, and I have a mixer. But it's been neat to see how many people have come out and embraced it."

Blake lively Credit: Betty Buzz

Launched in September, Betty Buzz is a line of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers made with real juice, natural flavors and zero artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. It also boasts being non-GMO, kosher and gluten-free.

Flavors are offered in 12-packs for $29.99 online and at select retailers across the country.

CEO of British Airways Sean Doyle and Blake Lively celebrate the return of UK travelers to New York with British Airways and NYC & Company Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

The drink line, according to Lively, differs from other partnerships and projects she has taken part in years past as it allowed her the ability to take full control this time around.

"I've worked with other brands before, but to have a company that's my own, that I founded, and that I really believe in — with everything from the bottle to what's inside — be something that I can claim as my own work, it's a very different thing than just signing your name onto a business that exists so that somebody else can do the job," she explains.

Last month, the British Airways lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City announced that it will be featuring Lively's Betty Buzz drinks on a cocktail menu for the first time. Alongside Betty Buzz, Reynold's Aviation Gin will also be featured.

Having her line of mixers as part of the menu in the lounge of the airport, Lively says, has been a proud moment as a New Yorker.

"I've never felt like I've made it more in my life than having a bar and a lounge in JFK," she tells PEOPLE. "It is such a surreal moment."

Though she recognizes that it "sounds silly" considering she has taken part in other iconic New York moments — such as standing "on the steps of the Met" at the Met Gala — Lively adds that "nothing has felt more New York or like I've made it than that."