Blake Lively was by Ryan Reynolds‘ side on Tuesday night to toast his liquor company, Aviation Gin—but her reasons for attending the event may have had nothing to do with her husband at all.

The 30-year-old Gossip Girl alumni was back in the New York City for the party (dubbed an “Employee Orientation”), and joked on her Instagram Stories that she was only at the soirée to sample the eats.

“The look on our faces — when you all go to a party just for the free food…” Lively teased on a smiling selfie of herself and pals Jonathan Mark and Lizzie Tisch.

Earlier, she and Reynolds were all smiles as they lovingly posed for photographers together. Both were dressed to the nines, too, with Lively in a white off-the-shoulder, long sleeve dress. The actress accessorized the look with monochromatic sandals and gold drop earrings, and wore her long blonde locks in a ponytail.

Reynolds kept things classic in a dark suit and gray button-down shirt, which he wore unbuttoned to show off his white undershirt. The Deadpool star also wore black glasses and brown shoes.

News broke back in February that Reynolds acquired stake in the gin company, with him announcing that he would play an active role in the day-to-day business and oversee creative direction.

“I love marketing, it’s one of my biggest passions besides performing,” Reynolds said at a separate event for Aviation on Tuesday afternoon. “We do social media campaigns, but also there’s the unsexy part of it — it’s flying to Dallas to meeting buyer, FaceTimeing into huge board meetings. And, to be honest, that’s the part I enjoy.”

Still, there are some aspects of the business he hasn’t dipped his toes in quite yet. “You’re not going to see me in the distillery pretending that I’m making the gin—the whole company would be on fire,” he joked.

