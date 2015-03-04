Blake Lively's Cauliflower Recipe Makes Us Want to Eat Our Vegetables

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 03, 2020 11:04 AM
If anyone will get us to eat our vegetables, it’s Blake Lively.

On her lifestyle site Preserve, the new mom shared a recipe for roasted cauliflower that she cooked with Top Chef season 3 winner Hung Huynh — and it’s got our stomachs growling.

Last December, the then-pregnant Lively posted an Instagram photo of her cooking up a storm in her kitchen with Huynh— and now, our speculation as to what the two foodies were concocting has been put to rest.

The dish, roasted cauliflower with pomegranate, features a medley of flavors, from pine nuts to parmesan to paprika. But “the star here is cauliflower. We love cauliflower because it doesn’t really taste like a vegetable. It could almost be a fake potato. Especially when there’s cheese involved. Once Chef Hung touches cauliflower, it becomes the heart of a beautiful winter medley.”

“Chef Hung made sure to teach us all along the way,” Lively wrote on the site. “He and I have one big thing in common — he loves food. And I love food. That makes us soul mates as far as I’m concerned! It’s inspiring to be around someone that is so passionate about what they do.”

Whip up the recipe below to make this show-stopping dish in your own kitchen.

Vinaigrette for Roasted Cauliflower with Pomegranate

1 cup of pre-soaked golden raisins
1 cup of canola or grape seed oil
⅓ cup of rice wine vinegar
2 tsp. sea salt or to taste
Pinch of paprika
Pinch of black pepper

Then throw it all in a blender and blend until smooth.

Roasted Cauliflower with Pomegranate

  • 2 heads of cauliflower (may use any color)
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Spice rub
  • Truffle sea salt
  • One chunk of parmesan cheese (or use as much as you want!)
  • Pomegranate seeds
  • Toasted pine nuts

1. Bring a pot of water with a tsp. of salt to boil.

2. Pre-heat the oven to 400 degrees.

3. Clean the cauliflower and remove the stand and leaves.

4. Once the water boils, blanch the cauliflower for about 4-5 minutes or until fork-tender. Then remove it from the bath.

5. Place the cauliflower in the baking pan, drizzle oil on top, season with truffle salt, and sprinkle on a little bit of the spice rub, too.

6. Place the baking pan of cauliflower in the oven until it lightly browns.

7. Pour about 4 tbsp. of vinaigrette on top of each cauliflower. Then top it off with grated Parmesan, pomegranate seeds, and toasted pine nuts.

—Morgan Gibson, @morgangibson

