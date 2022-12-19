Blake Lively Jokes That Her Latest Sandwich Order Is a Dead Giveaway That She's Pregnant

Blake Lively is eating for two — and doing it well.

The actress, 35, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showed off her mouth-watering order from Stein's Market and Deli in New Orleans on Instagram and gave her followers a foodie tip: "Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread."

The Rachel is a hot Pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on rye bread with Russian dressing, according to Stein's website.

Lively opted for the Jewish-Italian deli's "home edition" — they offer delivery throughout the New Orleans area d'Livery.

"Tell me you're pregnant without telling me you're pregnant," she joked of her lunch.

Blake Lively's "extra crispy" sandwich. Blake Lively/instagram

The Gossip Girl star announced in September that she is expecting her fourth child with Reynolds, whom she wed in 2012. They are already parents to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

While pregnant, Lively has been showing off her adventures in the kitchen. The actress shared a glimpse of her Turkey Day dessert table on her Instagram Story, including three decorative pies.

The first pie appeared to have a chocolate base and was covered in leaf and acorn pie crust cut-outs. Leaning into a citrus theme, the second confection was topped with elegantly sliced limes, while the final pie was a square-shaped dessert garnished with fruit and nuts. "Yummm," she wrote alongside the photo.

Her holiday cooking didn't end with the pies. She also shared a special breakfast she made, courtesy of fellow actor and foodie, Stanley Tucci.

"The one and only @stanleytucci taught me how to make a frittata of dreams," she wrote.

Topped with tomatoes and lots of cheese, Lively hilariously called out her own recipe add-ons. "Just please don't tell him that I add God-forsaken amounts of broiled cheese on top because I'm a trash panda."

In September, Lively started the holiday season early by sharing her festive creations on Instagram, ranging from pumpkin bread and cake, to a cooler made out of a real pumpkin.

"I'm sorry. I've been busy with urgent matters…" she captioned her post.

One of her most impressive creations was a pumpkin-shaped sourdough bread loaf complete with a crusty stem. Along with a photo, Lively posted a "really aggressive ASMR" video of her slicing up the ultra-crusty bread, which she called the "most crunchy and steamy."