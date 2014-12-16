PHOTO: Blake Lively — and Her Baby Bump! — Cook with a Top Chef Champ
Looks like someone is nesting!
An expectant Blake Lively spent an ordinary evening doing something we consider rather extraordinary: cooking with pals, including none other than Top Chef season 3 winner, Hung Huynh.
“Nothing better (or tastier) than an evening spent with friends who share your passion,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her baby bump wrapped in an apron and a bustling kitchen as the backdrop. “What you don’t see is the epic foodie dice challenge which took place afterward! Such a great night @chefhunghuynh. Thank you!”
The actress — who is expecting her first child with actor Ryan Reynolds — also thanked the artisans from her website, Preserve, who supplied “our beautiful tools! Who can spot them? (Hint: 4 visible)”
One of the four items seen here is a $110 Butcher Apron, which generously covers Lively’s baby bump in the picture. The leather straps promises to “adjust to any size,” which is clearly a plus during pregnancy.
We may not be able to transport ourselves into that kitchen session, but we can whip up a Huynh recipe: The former Top Chef champ shared a “great, simple” shrimp dish recipe with us from his N.Y.C. hot spot Catch that takes just 10 minutes to create.
That leaves plenty of time for binge-watching Gossip Girl reruns.
—Amy Jamieson
