Blake Lively Launches New Line of Fizzy Mixers, Betty Buzz: 'A Buzz of Joy'

Blake Lively is proving you don't need alcohol to have a good time.

The 34-year-old actress recently launched her own line of non-alcoholic, sparkling mixers, Betty Buzz. The low-calorie fizzy mixers were three years in the making and are made with real juice, natural flavors and zero artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. The line also boasts being non-GMO, kosher and gluten-free.

"I don't drink. I know that's odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger. Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol," Lively said in a statement. "We've spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it."

The Betty Buzz mixers are available in five flavors —Tonic Water, Sparkling Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer — and each bottle can make two cocktails, if desired. Flavors are offered in 12-packs for $29.99.

The new launch is also personal for Lively, with the line's name honoring her family.

"My dad's name was Ernest Brown Jr but he was known as Ernie Lively. He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn't his," the actress explained in a release.

She continued, "So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister's name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer."

Lively's one-year-old daughter is also named Betty. The A Simple Favor star is also mom to daughters James, 6, and Inez, 4. She shares her children with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Betty Buzz is currently available online and at select retailers across the country.