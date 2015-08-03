Blake Lively Gets Covered in Smashed Tomatoes — See the Messy Photos

Blake Lively has given new meaning to “playing with your food.”



While in Barcelona to shoot scenes for her upcoming film, All I See Is You, the actress partook in a festival where everyone throws and stomps on tomatoes and then frolics in the mush, which seemingly is a nod to the La Tomatina, a famous tomato food fight that takes place in Spain at the end of August.

The Preserve founder documented the saucy celebration through a series of three Instagram posts.

The first shows a slightly frightened Lively in a white tee shirt and green shorts surrounded by other partygoers standing in the tomatoes.

“Before…. #YesDummyHasHerPhoneInHerPocket”,” she captioned the photo.

However it looks like the star overcame her fears. Covered in the red mush (and wearing protective goggles), she smiles for the camera before finally going all in. The last shot shows Lively spread out in the tomatoes (the only thing around is a fly that has landed on her nose!).

“I’ve finally become Italian food,” she wrote.

