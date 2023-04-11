Blake Lively Enlists Engineer from Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah Ski Trial for New Betty Buzz Ad

The actress calls on biomechanical engineer Dr. Irving Scher to prove that Betty Buzz is "probably, scientifically the best sparkling beverage in the world"

By
Published on April 11, 2023 09:13 AM

Betty Buzz is taking inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow's buzzy trial in its latest ad campaign.

In a humorous commercial for Blake Lively's sparkling drink brand, the actress calls on a prominent figure from the Goop founder's civil lawsuit over a 2016 skiing incident.

"Is it true that Betty Buzz is the most bubbly, sparkling beverage in the world? To find out, we asked an expert witness," Lively says at the start of the video.

Biomechanical engineer Dr. Irving Scher, who took the stand in March to explain the collision between Paltrow and retired optometrist Terry Sanderson (with the help of a whiteboard), begins presenting his evidence in a similar vein.

Blake Lively Enlists Engineer From Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial For New Betty Buzz Ad -
Betty Buzz

"See when you look at a person drinking Betty Buzz Meyer lemon soda, they have a smile on their face and they think, 'Wow so bubbly,' Scher explains, pointing to a rudimentary illustration of someone drinking the mixer.

The engineer's title is cleverly listed as "Fizzicist" on the screen.

"While another person drinks sparkling grapefruit and says out loud, 'Mmm Betty Buzz tastes great!'" Dr. Scher continues. "And, of course, in both cases the Betty Buzz goes down into their stomachs here, which is consistent with the laws of physics and Newton's Laws."

Lively then draws her own conclusion: "Case closed, Betty Buzz is probably, scientifically the best sparkling beverage in the world," she narrates, ignoring Dr. Scher's comments that he "didn't necessarily say that."

The internet was ablaze when Paltrow appeared in a Park City, Utah, courtroom for the civil lawsuit last month. The jury ultimately found her not liable and awarded her $1 and legal fees.

Blake Lively Wears Romantic, Vintage-Inspired Outfit for Betty Buzz Ad About the ‘Best Duos’
Betty Buzz

Lively is know for her clever (and timely) Betty Buzz ads. Just last week, she starred in another Betty Buzz commercial in honor of National Gin & Tonic Day on April 9. The ad focused on the "best duos" like the classic cocktail but also makes a nod to her husband Ryan Reynolds.

"Ah, the tonic and gin. No better duo since Clyde and Bonnie, Watson and Holmes," a narrator said.

Wearing a rosy pink skirt dotted with several tiny hearts, Lively cracks open a bottle of Betty Buzz's tonic water. As the narrator continues listing off iconic pairs, including "cheese and mac, and jelly and peanut butter," Lively grabs a bottle of her husband's brand, Aviation Gin, and pours the liquor in a cold glass.

"Yes, my friends, this cocktail is a real Juliet and Romeo love story," the narrator closed off the spot.

Her mixer company took three years to create before Betty Buzz was launched in September 2021. The five flavors — tonic water, sparkling grapefruit, Meyer lemon club soda, sparkling lemon lime and ginger beer — are available online and at select retailers including Whole Foods and Total Wine.

Related Articles
— Country Star Zach Bryan Quotes Travis Tritt Song as He Calls Transphobia 'Completely Wrong'
Country Star Zach Bryan Quotes Travis Tritt Song as He Condemns Transphobia: 'Completely Wrong'
Aaron Paul adult Easter egg hunt
Aaron Paul Shares His 'Adult Easter Hunt' with Hidden Bottles of Wine and Mezcal
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli's Food Network Show Was Canceled — But She'll Still Be on 'Kids Baking Championship'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1Jk4uuamz/. Ree Drummond/Instagram
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's 5 Kids Reunite for Casual Easter Dinner — on Paper Plates!
Jools Oliver and Jamie Oliver 'Eddie The Eagle' film premiere
Jamie Oliver and Wife Jools Get 'Married Again' During Vow Renewal Ceremony with Their 5 Kids
Martha Stewart Pete Davidson Chase Sui Wonders
Martha Stewart Gets Easter Visit from Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders: 'Very Cute Couple!'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cqx5d8XLLjy/. Valerie Bertinelli/Instagram
Valerie Bertinelli Bids Farewell to Her Food Network Show After 14 Seasons: 'Such a Dream Come True'
Tom Cruise Cake
Every Star Who Has Spoken About Receiving the Tom Cruise Coconut Cake
Tana Ramsay and Gordon Ramsay attend the GQ Food & Drink Awards 2023 at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel on April 5, 2023 in London, England.
Gordon Ramsay and Wife Tana Share a Kiss on the Red Carpet at 'GQ' Food & Drink Awards
Matthew Koma, Gwyneth Paltrow
Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Kicked Off Twitter for Impersonating Gwyneth Paltrow: 'Worth It'
In this photo illustration, a Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut is shown on May 12, 2022 in Daly City, California. Krispy Kreme reported strong first quarter earnings with net income of $4 million compared with a loss of $3.06 million one year ago.
Krispy Kreme Gives Free Donuts to Students If They Show a Good Report Card
Macy's Home Sale
Kitchen Essentials at Macy's Are Up to 63% Off —  but Only Through the Weekend
Blake Lively Wears Romantic, Vintage-Inspired Outfit for Betty Buzz Ad About the ‘Best Duos’
Blake Lively Wears a Romantic Outfit for Betty Buzz Commercial About the 'Best Duos'
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval attend DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval Scandal Has 'Been Great' for Business After Initial 'Vandalism' at Their Bars
Chipotle
Chipotle Filed a Lawsuit Against Sweetgreen Over New Menu Item — So Sweetgreen Changed the Name
4/10 Recipes Rollout
Alison Roman Shares a Carrot Cake Recipe for People Who 'Don't Eat Carrot Cake'