Blake Lively Enlists Engineer from Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah Ski Trial for New Betty Buzz Ad

Betty Buzz is taking inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow's buzzy trial in its latest ad campaign.

In a humorous commercial for Blake Lively's sparkling drink brand, the actress calls on a prominent figure from the Goop founder's civil lawsuit over a 2016 skiing incident.

"Is it true that Betty Buzz is the most bubbly, sparkling beverage in the world? To find out, we asked an expert witness," Lively says at the start of the video.

Biomechanical engineer Dr. Irving Scher, who took the stand in March to explain the collision between Paltrow and retired optometrist Terry Sanderson (with the help of a whiteboard), begins presenting his evidence in a similar vein.

"See when you look at a person drinking Betty Buzz Meyer lemon soda, they have a smile on their face and they think, 'Wow so bubbly,' Scher explains, pointing to a rudimentary illustration of someone drinking the mixer.

The engineer's title is cleverly listed as "Fizzicist" on the screen.

"While another person drinks sparkling grapefruit and says out loud, 'Mmm Betty Buzz tastes great!'" Dr. Scher continues. "And, of course, in both cases the Betty Buzz goes down into their stomachs here, which is consistent with the laws of physics and Newton's Laws."

Lively then draws her own conclusion: "Case closed, Betty Buzz is probably, scientifically the best sparkling beverage in the world," she narrates, ignoring Dr. Scher's comments that he "didn't necessarily say that."

The internet was ablaze when Paltrow appeared in a Park City, Utah, courtroom for the civil lawsuit last month. The jury ultimately found her not liable and awarded her $1 and legal fees.

Lively is know for her clever (and timely) Betty Buzz ads. Just last week, she starred in another Betty Buzz commercial in honor of National Gin & Tonic Day on April 9. The ad focused on the "best duos" like the classic cocktail but also makes a nod to her husband Ryan Reynolds.

"Ah, the tonic and gin. No better duo since Clyde and Bonnie, Watson and Holmes," a narrator said.

Wearing a rosy pink skirt dotted with several tiny hearts, Lively cracks open a bottle of Betty Buzz's tonic water. As the narrator continues listing off iconic pairs, including "cheese and mac, and jelly and peanut butter," Lively grabs a bottle of her husband's brand, Aviation Gin, and pours the liquor in a cold glass.

"Yes, my friends, this cocktail is a real Juliet and Romeo love story," the narrator closed off the spot.

Her mixer company took three years to create before Betty Buzz was launched in September 2021. The five flavors — tonic water, sparkling grapefruit, Meyer lemon club soda, sparkling lemon lime and ginger beer — are available online and at select retailers including Whole Foods and Total Wine.