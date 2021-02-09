Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood approved of the colorful cake

Blake Lively Decorates Sparkling Unicorn Cake for Sister Robyn's Birthday — See the Whimsical Dessert!

Blake Lively takes the cake for baking the most magical treat for her sister's birthday!

On Monday, the Gossip Girl actress showed off her food decorating skills on Instagram with a video of her latest creation: a pink unicorn cake for her older sister Robyn.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The elaborate dessert featured a gold, sparkling horn in the center as well as two gold and white ears.

The cake was also embellished with colorful candy flowers, stars, and pearls, as well as black faux eyelashes on the front of the shimmering treat.

In the caption of the post, Lively, 33, called upon Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood to give his thoughts on her whimsical creation.

"If I don't get a handshake from @paul.hollywood after decorating this one, I quit," Lively teased.

On Bake Off, Hollywood only gives out handshakes if he thinks a baker has done an exceptional job on a challenge.

Hollywood, 54, reposted Lively's cake to his Instagram, writing in the comments, "Well done @blakelively ... worth a handshake 🤝, see you in the tent x"

Many of Lively's friends were equally impressed with her confection and shared their reactions in the comments of her post.

"OMG YOU DID THIS 👊🏻💥👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻super woman super mom ❤️❤️❤️," Sharon Stone replied.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Chef Jean François Piège left a string of clapping emojis while cake artist Maggie Austin dropped a praise hand emoji.

Along with her cake, Lively wished Robyn a happy birthday with a few sweet posts on her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Credit: Blake Lively Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Blake Lively Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Blake Lively Instagram

"Happy happy birthday @robinlively," the actress wrote atop a picture of the siblings standing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

"We're gonna pretend like it's still Feb 7th," Lively wrote as her sister's 49th birthday was on Sunday.

The Age of Adaline star also shared a silly shot of Robyn wearing an inflatable costume that made her look like she was standing on the shoulders of a leprechaun.