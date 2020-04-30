Blake Lively Whipped Up Homemade Waffles That Look Exactly Like Cookie Monster

The actress even shared her recipe so you can recreate it at home

Professional chefs aren’t the only ones getting creative in the kitchen right now — Blake Lively took a stab at making her own Sesame Street–inspired waffles, and they look almost identical to the Cookie Monster.

Lively, 32, has been quarantining with her mother Elaine, husband Ryan Reynolds, 43, and their three daughters. On Tuesday, she shared her kid-friendly masterpiece on Instagram, complete with the steps to make it yourself. “Self portrait,” she jokingly captioned.

The Cookie Monster waffle seems to be pretty easy to make. Lively said she used blue food coloring to dye the waffle batter, then cut it into cubes and “tossed it around” to resemble fur. To make the eyes she spooned dollops of cream cheese and placed chocolate disks on each eye to make the pupils. Finally, she crumbled up Sesame Street crackers and placed them around the mouth.

It took her a few tries to perfect this yummy waffle character, though. Her second try resulted in a less disheveled looking Cookie Monster. “…This is what they mean by being in your ‘experimental phase’, right?” she captioned the second waffle.

Aside from perfecting her waffle skills, Lively has also tried her luck playing hairdresser for husband Ryan Reynolds while social distancing.

In keeping with their long-standing tradition of playfully trolling one another, Lively shared a photograph of her husband rocking a very, very tiny ponytail. “I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” she joked.

Of course, it was only a matter of time before Reynolds responded.

Posting a screenshot of his wife’s message, the Deadpool star joked that the actress, with whom he shares three children, didn’t seem to have any problems with the way he looks. “Clearly your birth control doesn’t work so…” he quipped.