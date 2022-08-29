Blake Lively Celebrates 35th Birthday with Sweet Desserts — Including a Personalized Cake from Her Sister

The Gossip Girl alum shared photos of several celebratory treats on Instagram

By
Published on August 29, 2022
"Mr.Turner" Red Carpet - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

Blake Lively is kicking off a new year with one dessert-filled birthday!

The Betty Buzz founder turned 35 on Thursday, Aug. 25, but the celebrations continued all weekend long with several cakes and confections.

On Sunday, Lively posted pictures of the edible gifts on her Instagram Story. One adorable cake came from Lively's sister, Robyn, and was made by Beascakes Bakery in Armonk, New York. The pink topsy-turvy dessert was full of personalized details, while the back of the cake featured images of the star on different red carpets. The bottom tray read: "Happy Birthday Sweet Sissy!"

A photo pasted to the back was a throwback snapshot of Lively from her first-ever red carpet when she wore low-rise ripped jeans, sparkly pumps and other glitzy accessories. The image next to the wholesome picture showcased how far the star's style has come, featuring the mom of three in her 2022 Met Gala Atelier Versace gown.

"@robynlively making me emotional with this Adventure Time cake," the A Simple Favor actress wrote on her Story.

Blake Lively Birthday Cakes
Blake Lively/Instagram

Another dessert she posted was a classic chocolate cake with chocolate frosting stamped with a "Happy Birthday" message. It was decked out with several candles and looked as if someone dove in with a fork. Lively quipped that the treat resembled the iconic cake from Matilda.

Blake Lively Birthday Cakes
Blake Lively/Instagram

She also shared a nostalgic treat she was able to enjoy on her birthday weekend. "When they discontinue Bon Bons as a kid. And then @icecreamlab makes them once a year for your birthday and it makes your entire year," the star wrote about the boxes of frozen treats.

Blake Lively Birthday Cakes
Blake Lively/Instagram

The sugar craze didn't stop there! Chef Thomas Keller's Per Se restaurant in New York City also gifted Lively with a birthday cake. This one was shaped into an impressive swirl, sprinkled with gold flakes and finished off with a birthday message piped in chocolate.

"@perseny @chefthomaskeller You are always a dream come true. Thank you for making me, and my mouth feel so, so special," she captioned the image.

Blake Lively Birthday Cakes
Blake Lively/Instagram

In his typical goofy fashion, Ryan Reynolds, 45, shared a series of images on Instagram last week to celebrate his wife.

"Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You're spectacular. I'm not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again. ❤️," the actor wrote on Instagram Thursday.

In the carousel of photos, he posted solo shots of the Gossip Girl alum at the Met Gala this year and lounging on a party bus. Reynolds couldn't resist sharing one silly picture, adding a picture of Lively with kale leaves covering her face.

