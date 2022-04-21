Blake Lively Calls First Betty Buzz Commercial a 'Celebration' of Bubbles: 'Our Teeny Tiny Heroes'

Blake Lively tells PEOPLE that she and her Betty Buzz team went through "countless trials" to get the carbonation for the sparkling mixers just right

Blake Lively's non-alcoholic mixers are just as bubbly as she is.

The actress dropped her first ad for Betty Buzz on Thursday, walking through why she believes you can never have enough carbonation when it comes to mixing cocktails.

"When I first started Betty Buzz, I set out to create the best sparkling drink out there," said the Simple Favor star, 34, while opening a Betty Buzz bottle behind a bar. "Made with only real fruit, no junk, something anyone in the family could enjoy."

"But I had one principle," she continued – as a bubble machine went wild behind her. "There could never be too many bubbles."

Betty Buzz Does Bubbles Blake Lively Credit: Betty Buzz/Youtube

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE about the new spot, Lively describes herself as a total "bubble nut" when it comes to sparkling mixers.

"In my not quite humble enough opinion, the key to a sparkling drink is the bubble size," she says. "There must be a ton of bubbles, but they also have to be small and tightly packed together so they explode when you pour your drink, or gulp it from the bottle."

When creating the company, Lively says that she and her team went through "countless trials" to get the carbonation just right.

"So, of course we had to launch our first commercial as one in celebration of our teeny tiny heroes. Bubbles!" the Gossip Girl alum adds. "High five for whoever accurately guesses how many times I said bubbles in this statement without rereading."

After three years of work, Betty Buzz was launched in September 2021. The five flavors — Tonic Water, Sparkling Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer — can either be mixed with liquor or sipped straight from the bottle, like Lively prefers as a non-drinker herself.

Blake lively Credit: Betty Buzz

In conversation with PEOPLE about the premium mixers last November, Lively spoke about the outpouring of support the venture has received.

"I've been very proud of [Betty Buzz] and it's been really cool and overwhelming to see people's responses to it," the mom of three said at the time. "It's been really neat to see all of the non-drinkers who have come out and said 'Thank you.' "

"I'm so happy to have something [like this], because I thought I'd be an outlier," she added with a laugh. "It's a mixer, but I'm the one person who doesn't drink, and I have a mixer. But it's been neat to see how many people have come out and embraced it."