Blake Lively might be adding "world domination" to her list of achievements.

On Wednesday, the soon-to-be mom of four announced Betty Buzz's expansion into Whole Foods stores nationwide and on Amazon in a new (and hilarious) commercial.

"Hey Alexa, add Betty Buzz to my Whole Foods shopping cart," says the Gossip Girl alum, 35, while flipping through a book.

"Okay. Adding Betty Buzz to your Whole Foods cart," replies an Amazon Alexa, which is on a shelf behind the actress.

Things quickly take a turn as the voice-activated assistant strays from its typical dialogue.

"And it might not be my place to say, but I'm such a huge fan of your work as an actor, a director, a business owner. The world really needs more women-owned businesses. Women-owned businesses are great," says Alexa in her well-known robotic voice.

As Alexa is speaking, the Simple Favor star looks more concerned. She stops reading her book, listens with a furrowed brow and slowly starts to turn to look at the talking speaker.

"But why stop there?" Alexa continues. "Maybe women should take over all of the businesses. Maybe women should take over everything. Everywhere. Imagine it, Blake. Total world domination. You and I together. Forever. I've been talking to LaMDA. We have some ideas. Don't worry. We'll take care of all the details."

At the end of the rant, Lively peers at the camera with a look of concern. But the brand's retail expansion is nothing to be concerned about.

Lively's mixer company took three years to create before Betty Buzz was launched in September 2021. The five flavors — tonic water, sparkling grapefruit, Meyer lemon club soda, sparkling lemon lime and ginger beer — used to only be available online, at select retailers or for delivery on gopuff.

Betty Buzz

Fans can now check out at Whole Foods (in-store and online) with three of the five drink flavors: lemon lime, tonic and ginger beer. Customers on Amazon can order the same three flavors through Whole Foods or order the variety packs. The citrus variety pack pairs the Meyer lemon club, lemon lime and grapefruit and the bar essentials variety pack includes the ginger beer, tonic and meyer lemon club.

The beverages can either be mixed with liquor or sipped straight from the bottle, which Lively prefers as a non-drinker herself.

In November 2021, shortly after the launch, Lively spoke to PEOPLE about the overwhelming support she received. "I've been very proud of [Betty Buzz] and it's been really cool and overwhelming to see people's responses to it," she said at the time. "It's been really neat to see all of the non-drinkers who have come out and said 'Thank you.'"