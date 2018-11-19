All the Restaurant Deals and Discounts You Can Get on Black Friday

Thanksgiving isn’t the only holiday that demands a feast. This year, on November 23, while you’re snagging all the Black Friday store deals you can possibly get your hands on, take advantage of restaurant bargains and free food offers!

See below for the full list of establishments offering Black Friday discounts—because those leftovers can wait another day.

Applebee’s: If you’re thirsty after all that shopping, 10-ounce “Dilly-Dilly” Bud Light Draft Beers will be sold for only two dollars at participating Applebee’s restaurants until November 30.

Coolhaus: When you buy an ice cream sandwich from The Cool Haus Shop, you receive another one for 50 percent off on Black Friday.

Firehouse Subs: Between November 19 to November 26, if you’re searching for catering services for your holiday party, Firehouse Subs is offering $10 off catering orders of $100 or more.

Jack in the Box:The national burger chain will be having a buy-one-get-one-free Ribeye Burger deal beginning on Black Friday up until November 25. To receive this offer and many more after the holidays, join the mailing list on the Jack in the Box website. For a limited time, the restaurant is also offering a $2.99 “Jack’s Jumbo Breakfast Platter,” which will include scrambled eggs, mini-pancakes, a hash brown and bacon or sausage.

Quiznos: Quiznos’ ToastyPoints reward members will receive 20% off any order when you use the coupon on the restaurant’s mobile app on Black Friday.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Impossible Foods Inc., a plant-based protein meat company, has created a new menu item called the “Impossible Homewrecker Burrito” at the Tex-Mex chain. On Black Friday, to celebrate their new menu item, Impossible Homewrecker Burritos will be free at their New York City location on 6th Avenue between 38th and 39th Street.

Nektar Juice Bar: Just in case you need a health boost after the holiday feast from the day before, you can get during the the chain’s Black Friday BOGO Superfood Smoothie/Fry Juice sale. On November 23, between opening hours to 11 a.m., download the Nectar mobile app in order take advantage of this deal.