How Blac Chyna's Cooking Saved Rob Kardashian's Health

Rob Kardashian finally speaks! In a wide-ranging interview in the new issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday, the reclusive reality star and his expectant fiancée, Blac Chyna, open up about their impending arrival, repairing relations with his famous sisters and dealing with his 100-lb. weight gain.

Much of Rob Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna‘s relationship has revolved around food.

“I’ve been friends with Chyna for a long time. She was someone I reached out to for advice. She would cook for me and we’d just talk,” the star of the upcoming E! reality series Rob & Chyna tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “She’s surrounded me with a lot of positivity.”

“I saw Rob was willing to better himself,” adds Chyna, 28, who is expecting the couple’s first child together later this year. “I had never wanted to be tough. I never wanted to change him.”

Chyna’s skills in the kitchen became especially vital when Kardashian, 29, was hospitalized for his type 2 diabetes in December. After refusing to take his insulin, Kardashian says he was “nonstop throwing up” and “felt like I was going to die.” But it was exactly the “big time scare” the reality star needed.

“When I got out of the hospital, I knew I needed to make changes,” says Kardashian — who, despite a series of reports that he was using drugs, says he was “only addicted to living life. And sugar, cranberry juice specifically.”

“Chyna and I had a really big talk and she told me that by having her cook for me, my diabetes would be gone,” he says. “And it is.”

Kardashian quickly lost 30 lbs. but gained 20 lbs. back, bringing him to his current weight of 285 lb. With a goal of weighing 210 lbs., Kardashian is ready to get back to his routine.

“But [it’s hard] because she’s pregnant and eats whatever she wants,” he says, “and I enjoy eating with her.”

