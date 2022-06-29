Warrior Restaurant & Bar is located at the Irwin family's new luxe property at Australia Zoo, Crocodile Hunter Lodge

Bindi Irwin Announces Opening of New Restaurant and Bar Named After Daughter Grace Warrior

Bindi Irwin is getting into the food game!

The Crocodile Hunter's daughter, 23 — who welcomed a daughter of her own in March 2021 — is sharing more details on Instagram about her family's new restaurant named after her 15-month-old toddler, Grace Warrior.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Warrior Restaurant & Bar opens tomorrow night @crocodilehunterlodge," Irwin wrote on Instagram. "We look forward to welcoming you for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can even book your own private dining room. Remember to be on the lookout for koalas, kangaroos and emus during your meal."

The restaurant is set to debut at the Irwin family's luxe new Crocodile Hunter Lodge, located at the Australia Zoo. The family shared details about the property with PEOPLE on June 24.

"Warrior is the perfect name for the lodge's restaurant," Bindi told PEOPLE. "Dad coined the phrase 'Wildlife Warrior,' and it's also our beautiful daughter's middle name. It's a wonderful way of paying tribute to two of the people I love the most."

The Crocodile Hunter Lodge Credit: Kate Berry/Australia Zoo/The Crocodile Hunter Lodge

Warrior Restaurant & Bar features a seasonal menu that spans breakfast to bar snacks. Beef tartare, beetroot-cured kingfish and a rivermint-crusted Tasmanian lamb loin are a few of the lunch and dinner options, according to the restaurant's website.

Diners can eat outside, but that's just one way they can connect with nature at the property, say the Irwins.

​​"Each guest receives entry to Australia Zoo as a part of their stay, as well as breakfast from Warrior Restaurant," Bindi's brother Robert, 18, told PEOPLE.

The new lodge also boasts a unique infinity pool that overlooks the animal habitat.

Bindi, husband Chandler Powell, and Grace Warrior live at the zoo along with Robert and mother Terri, and all are living the legacy of patriarch Steve Irwin–along with his vision.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Steve had a business plan mapped out for Australia Zoo, which included accommodation where guests could experience our beautiful wildlife," Terri, 57, told PEOPLE.