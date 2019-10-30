Bill Murray Says He Applied for a Job at P.F. Chang's and the Restaurant Chain Is Very Into It

Bill Murray might be taking up a new career in the food industry.

On Oct. 15, the Lost in Translation actor, 69, appeared on Amy Schumer‘s podcast 3 Girls 1 Keith where he revealed his love for the popular Asian dining chain, P.F. Chang’s.

So much so, Murray admitted that he has already applied to work at the restaurant himself.

“I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang’s at the Atlanta airport because I think that’s one of the great places,” he shared with Schumer.

When Schumer questioned Murray’s unlikely decision, asking “To do what? Just any job?” he replied, “It looks like the best time.”

After P.F Changs learned of the actor’s love for the chain, the restaurant shared that the feeling was mutual on Twitter.

“Bill, you’re hired!” the company tweeted Tuesday. “When can you start? #billmurray,” they joked, sharing a CNN article of the exciting news.

RELATED: Celebrities Who Worked at Fast Food Restaurants Before They Were Famous

But Murray isn’t the first Hollywood star to demonstrate their love for certain food chains.

Recently, Meryl Streep had a craving for french fries and decided to order Wendy’s to the set of Little Women while filming the movie.

Image zoom Scott Olson/Getty

At #LittleWomen Q&A, Saoirse Ronan says she was shocked when Meryl Streep ordered @Wendys to set. "I was saving money," Streep jokes. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) October 24, 2019

During a post-screening Q&A of the film in Los Angeles last week, featuring director Greta Gerwig and part of the cast, Saoirse Ronan shared that she was “shocked” when the three-time Oscar winner ordered fast food to set while filming the movie.

“At #LittleWomenQ&A, Saoirse Ronan says she was shocked when Meryl Streep ordered @Wendys to set. ‘I was saving money,’ Streep jokes,” the tweet read.

RELATED: Today Is Free Sushi Day at P.F. Chang’s, Which Is Exactly Like It Sounds

On Wednesday’s episode of the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ronan further explained the backstory on Streep, 70, ordering Wendy’s to the set, which came as a surprise to her and her costars, which include Timothée Chalamet, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, and rising stars, Eliza Scanlen (HBO’s Sharp Objects) and Florence Pugh (Midsommar).

“She had been doing all this stuff with Flo and Timothee, they have quite a bit to do together,” she said. “And I just remember them saying … they texted me at the end of one of their shoot days and they were like ‘Dude, Meryl ordered a Wendy’s today.’”

Ronan continued, “Meryl was hungry and she was like ‘I’d love some fries or something’ and 20 seconds later somebody was like ‘Do you want some fries? I’ve got some fries.’”