Bill Murray is slinging cocktails at his son Homer's Brooklyn, New York, restaurant on Friday and Saturday

Craving a Moscow Mule crafted by a Hollywood icon? Your wish is Bill Murray‘s command – seriously.

The quirky star is slinging cocktails in Brooklyn, New York, this weekend. Murray will be bartender at his son Homer’s new eatery, 21 Greenpoint, on Friday and Saturday night.

Unfortunately, fans of the inimitable actor will have to score a special invite to witness Murray, 65, embrace the role of mixologist – it’s a private party.

The restaurant, which sits near the East River, is housed in Homer’s first venture, the seafood restaurant River Styx, which closed its doors in August after three years.

“He’ll probably make whatever he wants,” a 21 Greenpoint manager told the New York Daily News of Murray. “Fans are calling from five hours away saying they want to see him.”

Despite being invite-only, the manager promised that they’d try to accommodate any fans after the invited guests arrive.