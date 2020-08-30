Bill Gates Offers Sentimental Birthday Gift to Close Friend Warren Buffett on His 90th Birthday
Bill Gates' Oreo-themed cake was a sentimental nod to his friendship with Warren Buffett
Bill Gates showed off his baking skills while sharing a heartwarming message to his close friend Warren Buffett on Sunday, in honor of the billionaire's 90th birthday.
"Happy 90th birthday, Warren!" Gates captioned the footage, which showed the businessman making an Oreo birthday cake with Warren's face on it while Randy Newman's "You Got a Friend" played in the background.
The layered cake featured what appeared to be both chocolate and vanilla cake with Oreo frosting. Gates completed the desert with an Oreo stack crust. At the very end of the video, Gates cut a slice of cake and wrote the message "Happy 90th birthday Warren" in Oreo dust.
The Oreo-themed cake was a sentimental nod to their friendship, as Gates once recalled in a blog post in 2016 that "one of the first times" Buffet stayed with the Gates family, "he opened up a package of Oreos to eat for breakfast."
"Our kids immediately demanded they have some too. He may set a poor example for young people, but it’s a diet that somehow works for him," Gates joked.
Gates touched on this in a new blog post he shared in honor of Buffet's birthday, raving about their years-long friendship.
"Warren Buffett turns 90 years old today. It’s hard to believe that my close friend is entering his tenth decade. Warren has the mental sharpness of a 30-year-old, the mischievous laugh of a 10-year-old, and the diet of a 6-year-old," he joked. "He once told me that he looked at the data and discovered that first-graders have the best actuarial odds, so he decided to eat like one. He was only half-joking."
"Of all the things I’ve learned from Warren, the most important thing might be what friendship is all about. As Warren himself put it a few years ago when we spoke with some college students, 'You will move in the direction of the people that you associate with. So it’s important to associate with people that are better than yourself. The friends you have will form you as you go through life. Make some good friends, keep them for the rest of your life, but have them be people that you admire as well as like,' " Gates added.