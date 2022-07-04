Shoppers Swear by These Top-Selling 'Durable' Oven Mitts That Are Ideal for Grilling, and They're Just $11

Designed with the home cook in mind, the Big Red House Heat-Resistant Oven Mitts come in a pack of two and are made out of a 100 percent cotton infill and a terry cloth lining for maximum heat protection and extra comfort. The heat-resistant oven mitts are made to fully cover your hands and wrists, measuring 12.5 inches in length, and are "durable," as they're cast-iron safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, making them ideal for grilling too, according to reviewers.