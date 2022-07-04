Shoppers Swear by These Top-Selling 'Durable' Oven Mitts That Are Ideal for Grilling, and They're Just $11
There is no better time than now to dust off your grill for a backyard barbecue. And it's also the perfect time to upgrade your grilling accessories, starting with heat-resistant oven mitts that are on super sale at Amazon.
Designed with the home cook in mind, the Big Red House Heat-Resistant Oven Mitts come in a pack of two and are made out of a 100 percent cotton infill and a terry cloth lining for maximum heat protection and extra comfort. The heat-resistant oven mitts are made to fully cover your hands and wrists, measuring 12.5 inches in length, and are "durable," as they're cast-iron safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, making them ideal for grilling too, according to reviewers.
The best-selling oven mitts are available in eight colors, including gray, red, and blue denim, and include a handy hook for easy storage. Shoppers are specifically fans of how its grippy silicone striping protects your hands from even the hottest dishes. They're also easy to clean: Just throw them in the laundry machine on cold; once washed, the brand recommends air drying the mitts to maintain the best quality.
With over 15,000 five-star ratings, it's no wonder one shopper declared, "these are absolutely the best oven mitts I've ever owned." And thanks to a coupon that is applied at checkout, you can snag a pair for just $11.
Buy It! Big Red House Heat-Resistant Oven Mitts, $11.19 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Plus, reviewers have pointed out that the now-$11 oven mitts are simply comfy, and you always want to feel the most confident in your cooking and grilling tools, right?
"The soft terry interior is absolutely the most comfortable and flexible I've ever encountered in a mitt," wrote one five-star reviewer. And as another shopper highlighted, the mitts make it "almost impossible to burn yourself" and wearing them had the home cook feeling "ridiculously safe."
Perfect for food lovers and mess-makers alike, these oven mitts from Big Red House will make your time grilling burgers and whipping up potato salad easier and safer this summer.
