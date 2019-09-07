Bottom’s Up! This Hilarious $15 Wine Glass Can Hold an Entire Bottle — and It’s on Amazon

Image zoom

Why raise a glass, when you can toast with a whole bottle?

Yes, you read that right: This wine “glass” from BigMouth Inc is designed to hold a full bottle of wine. It’s designed to look like a regular wine glass, except where you’d expect the stem to end, it transforms into a wine bottle design. The Ultimate Wine Bottle Glass can hold about 25 ounces of wine (or 750 milliliters) and comes with various funny sayings on it, like “Finally, a glass of wine that fits my needs,” and “It’s not good to keep things bottled up.”

The popular gag gift has over 1,100 five-star reviews on Amazon (and an overall 4.7-star rating!) from shoppers who say it’s a high-quality glass and the absolute best gift to get any wine lover.

Image zoom

Buy It! BigMouth Inc Ultimate Wine Bottle Glass, $14.99 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

“I bought this as a gift for my aunt who is an avid wine drinker (excuse me, wine connoisseur). I couldn’t think of a gift for her, so I thought about all the times she and I joked about needing a big wine glass. This was a great buy! Perfect for a gag gift and it’s actually a great quality for use,” one shopper wrote.

If you’re worried about the size of the glass, and the actual logistics of comfortably drinking out of it, one customer says it’s actually smaller than it appears.

“Great looking. It looks bigger in the picture, but it may be due to the fact that a goblet has been added on top, so it’s the actual bottle that appears smaller. However, the bottom line is that it’s big enough for one bottle of wine,” they wrote.

BigMouth Inc has tons of other silly drinking glasses, including a similar style for “bottomless mimosas,” and an extra large, mermaid-inspired glass (which also holds a full wine bottle) that features a mermaid tail stem.

Image zoom

Buy It! BigMouth Inc Bottomless Mimosa Glass, $8.54; amazon.com; BigMouth Inc Mermaid Tail XL Wine Glass, $14.99; amazon.com

With the holidays coming up (December is just three months away!) the Ultimate Wine Bottle Glass — or any of BigMouth Inc’s drinkware — is sure to make a great gift for yourself, or the “wine connoisseur” in your life.