Decorating cookies never felt so super.



JK Denim, the YouTube star behind funny cooking videos like Taylor Swift’s knife-stabbed ‘Blank Space’ cake, Eat You Feelings Pie, and horned Maleficent cupcakes, created an armored Baymax gingerbread cookie inspired by Disney’s Big Hero 6 just for PEOPLE — complete with his red and purple armor, big build and piercing stare.

All you need is gingerbread cookie dough, icing, edible markers and these stencils. The cookie is incredibly detailed, but — lucky for us — Denim thoroughly explains each step, making the directions easy-to-follow.

Watch the video above to learn how to make the Big Hero 6 treat in your own kitchen.

