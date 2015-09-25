Meet the Plus-Size Yogi Who's Taking the Yoga World By Storm: 'I Don't Feel the Need to Defend My Body'

When Valerie Sagun began practicing yoga to better herself, she never imagined her blog and Instagram account Big Gal Yoga would help others as well.



By posting photos of her practice — which she’s been working on for nearly four years — Sagun, 28, has not only encouraged the yoga community to accept body types of all kinds, but she’s also inspired newbies to break out their mats.

“It’s something I never really intended to happen but it’s nice that it has happened,” the San Jose native tells PEOPLE. “I’m humbled by the fact that people are really enjoying the visual look of my yoga practice and that I’m inspiring them to try something they never thought they could try.”

With over 88,000 followers, Sagun — who says she’s never had a problem with body image — has received some negative comments about her unique look. But, she says, most of the feedback has been positive.

“I’ve never hated my body or thought I had to lose weight. I’ve mostly been fine in my bigger body,” she says.

“I don’t feel the need to defend my body but I want to have a conversation about it,” she adds. “I’m trying to normalize the image of bigger bodies in any kind of media.”

And with so many followers, Sagun has decided to elevate her practice by becoming a yoga instructor. She’s raising money for the endeavor with a GoFundMe page.

“I didn’t aspire to become a teacher but a lot of people have been wanting me to do it,” says the recent graduate of San Jose State University. “So by getting help from the community, I can give back as well.”