'Big Brother' 's Alyssa Lopez Claps Back at Twitter User Shaming Her for Returning to Job at Hooters

Big Brother and The Challenge reality star Alyssa Lopez was quick to shut down a Twitter commenter who poked fun at her returning to her Hooters job.

On Sunday after a Twitter user wrote, "A certain person from #bb23 is back working at Hooters. 🤭," the reality star retweeted the comment with one of her own.

"I'm confused why you think I should be embarrassed by this?" the 26-year-old said. "To be able to pay my rent from 2 shifts at Hooters is amazing!"

She continued: "So many reality tv stars have actual jobs. We are normal human beings. I'm just real enough to show it. Come in my next shift I'II buy you a shot."

Lopez worked at the chicken wing chain prior to being cast on the two reality shows. She's posted several photos in her uniform and is featured in a Hooters billboard in south Florida, near where she lives.

Lopez isn't the only celebrity proud of their non-Hollywood work.

After being job-shamed when photos surfaced of him bagging groceries at Trader Joe's, The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens said he would gladly return to his old job.

After the unflattering photos of him working at the grocery store went viral online, Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992, admitted he was "hurt" and "humiliated."

"The words they used to describe me were so demeaning," he told PEOPLE in 2018. "It hurt."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But after the photos were released, the actor received an influx of love and support from fans and fellow colleagues in the industry: He accepted producer/filmmaker Tyler Perry's offer to appear on his hit OWN drama, The Haves and the Have Nots.

He also received $25,000 from Nicki Minaj, but graciously opted to pass along the funds to other actors who are in need, donating the amount to the Actor's Fund in memory of the late Earle Hyman, who played Cosby's father on The Cosby Show.