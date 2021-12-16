Beverages by Bravo! All the Alcoholic (and Non-Alcoholic) Drinks Released by Bravolebrities
From Loverboy to Vanderpump Sangria and everything in between, these are the drinks every Bravo fan needs to know about
Bluestone Manor Bourbon
Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley launched her own small-batch line of bourbon, named after her beloved Berkshires home, Bluestone Manor. The wheated bourbon is handcrafted to be exceptionally smooth, and aged 5 years for a deep and rich character (just like her house, which was built in 1902 during the Gilded Age). Bottles are for sale online now, for $45 each.
Loverboy
Summer House stars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, and Carl Radke are all involved in this brand of canned sparkling hard teas and cocktails. With zero sugar and only 90 calories a can, the teas are an alcoholic beverage you won't feel guilty drinking, and come in a variety of seasonal flavors (like white tea peach, lemon iced tea, hibiscus lime, and orange chai tea). As for the cocktails, Loverboy has a collection of espresso martinis and spritzes (blueberry, passion fruit, mango, and more). Buy them online or find them at your local store.
Fosé Rosé
Luann de Lesseps has a new drink of choice — and it's completely alcohol-free! While committed to her sobriety journey, the Real Housewives of New York City star found it challenging to find good mocktails. She eventually took matters into her own hands, creating her non-alcoholic Fosé Rosé brand. "I'm thrilled to bring this to the market because I feel like there's a void for something like this in the market," she told PEOPLE, adding that nobody can taste "the difference" between her alcohol-free beverage and a standard rosé. "That's what I love about it. This really is the closest you can get to a rosé, without actually drinking rosé."
Fosé Rosé is available for $38 for two bottles through the brand's official website.
Real Housewives Wine Collection
Real Housewives fans have seen their fair share of wine-throwing incidents since the franchise kicked off in 2006. So it only made sense for Bravo to launch their own wine collection inspired by the series. Made in a partnership with Nocking Point Wines in Washington state, the beverages come in three varieties: The Real House Red (a red blend with notes of dark fruits like plum and huckleberry and infused with high-cacao chocolate), The Real House White (a 2019 Sauvignon Blanc that is dry and crisp with minerally notes of oyster shell and bright passionfruit), and The Real House Rosé (described as "summer in a glass" with notes of mountain strawberries and a refreshing finish). Try them all for just $36.
Vanderpump Wines, Sangria, and Vodka
Lisa Vanderpump (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, among others) has enough different alcohol products to open up her own store! Her Vanderpump Wines brand offers a rosé (sourced from the gorgeous vineyards of the Côtes de Provence AOP, France), a chardonnay (made from 100% Chardonnay grapes from vineyards of the Sonoma Coast AVA), and a cabernet (made from the lush vineyards of the Sonoma Valley AVA and Alexander Valley AVA). There's also Vanderpump Sangria, which comes in a red and pink variety. And for those wanting a spirit, try Vanderpump Vodka, which is made from 100% polish rye and spring water and is distilled four times over.
Vida Tequila
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow founded Vida Tequila, a top-shelf, ultra-premium spirit that comes in three varieties: Blanco, Resosado, and Anejo. Each bottle is crafted in Arandas, Mexico from 100% pure, highland-grown Tequliana Weber Blue Agave. The Blanco is bottled after the distillation pricess, while the Resposado and Anejo offerings are aged — Resposado in white oak barrels for six months, and Anejo in French oak barrels for 24 months. Check the brand's website for retail partners.
Toms' Good Lovin'
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval already have a bar together (TomTom) and another on the way (Schwartz and Sandy's). So it only makes sense that Vanderpump Rules business partners launch their own small batch whiskey! Toms' Good Lovin' whiskey comes in two varieties, a bourbon whiskey and a rye whiskey (both retailing for $30). "Both great in cocktails but with enough depth & character to sip neat," the Bravo stars wrote on Instagram. "They are both delicious!"