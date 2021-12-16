Beverages by Bravo! All the Alcoholic (and Non-Alcoholic) Drinks Released by Bravolebrities

Real Housewives fans have seen their fair share of wine-throwing incidents since the franchise kicked off in 2006. So it only made sense for Bravo to launch their own wine collection inspired by the series. Made in a partnership with Nocking Point Wines in Washington state, the beverages come in three varieties: The Real House Red (a red blend with notes of dark fruits like plum and huckleberry and infused with high-cacao chocolate), The Real House White (a 2019 Sauvignon Blanc that is dry and crisp with minerally notes of oyster shell and bright passionfruit), and The Real House Rosé (described as "summer in a glass" with notes of mountain strawberries and a refreshing finish). Try them all for just $36.