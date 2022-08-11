'Better Homes and Gardens' Celebrates 100 Years with Cake Covers from Ina Garten, Padma Lakshmi and More

The delicious-looking covers feature an updated logo and delectable cakes by iconic celebrity chefs

By
Published on August 11, 2022 12:00 PM
Padma Lakshmi, Ina Garten
Photo: Michael Cohen/Getty; Noam Galai/WireImage

Have your cake, and read it too!

The September issue of Better Homes & Gardens has four varieties to choose from — chocolate, gingerbread, strawberry and vanilla. Unfortunately, you can't taste the confections in the pages, but you can collect all four covers of the magazine (owned by PEOPLE's parent company, Dotdash Meredith).

Each one features a favorite celebration cake from four celebrity bakers to commemorate the magazine's 100th anniversary. And with a birthday this special, one cake hardly seemed enough.

Ina Garten's choice is her famous Beatty's Chocolate Cake, featured on a bright blue background with tons of confetti. Opting for for a zestier dessert, Carla Hall chose a Gingerbread Cake with Lemon Cream, along with sliced lemons pressed into the naked cake's frosting.

Better Homes and Gardens - Cakes
CARSON DOWNING/BHG

Padma Lakshmi shared a pink and white Strawberry-Cardamom and Cream Cake decorated with strawberries and strawberry blossoms. And Jacques Pepin showcased a Vanilla-Bourbon Génoise with Bourbon Buttercream, featuring cheerfully flickering candles.

Better Homes and Gardens - Cakes
CARSON DOWNING/BHG

"We asked our celebrity bakers to share their best cakes for celebrating and they did not disappoint," Jan Miller, BHG food editor said. "Collectively they all shared incredibly different, delicious cakes."

Now officially one of the longest continuously published magazines in America, the home, garden and lifestyle magazine will be celebrating the milestone with the cake-covered double issue.

Better Homes and Gardens cakes
CARSON DOWNING/BHG

It will also showcase an updated editorial design and logo, with other upgrades and changes including size and weight. This new phase in the publication's history is one of many evolutions the brand has made since its first issue was published in 1922.

"We have always remained true to our brand's original mission of 'inspiring better living,'" Editor in Chief Stephen Orr said. "We've been welcomed into the lives and homes of our audience throughout a century of change, and we look forward to continuing to inform and inspire for another 100 years."

Better Homes and Gardens - Cakes
CARSON DOWNING/BHG

The chocolate cake Garten decided is her celebration go-to is a staple of the celebrity baker's repertoire, best known for its rich buttercream frosting and addition of freshly brewed coffee in the batter. In May, the confection became available for $89.95 on Goldbelly and includes free shipping.

"Beatty's chocolate cake came about because a very good friend invited us for dinner and he served us a chocolate cake. And I was like, 'This is the best chocolate cake I've ever had and where does it come from?'" Garten explained on Goldbelly TV. "And he said, 'Well, my grandmother made it.' And so he gave me the recipe for the chocolate cake and that became a really important thing."

"It's a classic American chocolate cake but it just tastes better than you expect it to," she added.

In December, Garten announced her partnership with the food delivery giant.

"I hope you love these freshly baked desserts as much as I do," Garten said.

The September issue of Better Homes & Gardens hits newsstands on Friday, August 12 and all four covers will be available for purchase on Magazines.com.

Related Articles
Ina Garten Goldbelly Cake, Ina Garten
You Can Send Ina Garten's Famous Chocolate Cake to Your Mom for Mother's Day
JULY 4TH FOOD
The Best Red, White and Blue Recipes to Make for July 4th
Ina Garten coconut cupcakes
Ina Garten Gives Her Iconic Coconut Cupcakes an Easter Spin — Plus More Easy Recipes and Tips
LINDOR Valentine's Day 2022
All the New Valentine's Day Candy, Chocolate and Sweet Treats for Your Sweetheart
Michelle Yeoh
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day
Taco Bell x Milk
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Kylie Jenner and Stormi at Harrods
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
EPCOT foods
Disney World Has a World of New Food Options at Epcot — Including a New Figment Popcorn Bucket
CHEF'S SPECIAL - Chili peppers / Gordon Ramsay
Celebrity Chefs Share Their Best Cooking Tips Ever
Card Placeholder Image
See the Best Celebrity Birthday Cakes
Deux Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough
All of the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks Available This Fall
healthy meal delivery
13 Editor-Loved Healthy Meal Delivery Services Worth Trying in 2022
Dwayne Johnson Marries Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian in Intimate Hawaii Ceremony
See the Best Celebrity Wedding Cakes
ice cream
PEOPLE Food Awards 2019: The Best Supermarket Products of the Year
AAPI Brands To Support
AAPI Month: Asian-Owned Brands to Support Now and Always
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products