'Better Homes and Gardens' Celebrates 100 Years with Cake Covers from Ina Garten, Padma Lakshmi and More

Have your cake, and read it too!

The September issue of Better Homes & Gardens has four varieties to choose from — chocolate, gingerbread, strawberry and vanilla. Unfortunately, you can't taste the confections in the pages, but you can collect all four covers of the magazine (owned by PEOPLE's parent company, Dotdash Meredith).

Each one features a favorite celebration cake from four celebrity bakers to commemorate the magazine's 100th anniversary. And with a birthday this special, one cake hardly seemed enough.

Ina Garten's choice is her famous Beatty's Chocolate Cake, featured on a bright blue background with tons of confetti. Opting for for a zestier dessert, Carla Hall chose a Gingerbread Cake with Lemon Cream, along with sliced lemons pressed into the naked cake's frosting.

CARSON DOWNING/BHG

Padma Lakshmi shared a pink and white Strawberry-Cardamom and Cream Cake decorated with strawberries and strawberry blossoms. And Jacques Pepin showcased a Vanilla-Bourbon Génoise with Bourbon Buttercream, featuring cheerfully flickering candles.

CARSON DOWNING/BHG

"We asked our celebrity bakers to share their best cakes for celebrating and they did not disappoint," Jan Miller, BHG food editor said. "Collectively they all shared incredibly different, delicious cakes."

Now officially one of the longest continuously published magazines in America, the home, garden and lifestyle magazine will be celebrating the milestone with the cake-covered double issue.

CARSON DOWNING/BHG

It will also showcase an updated editorial design and logo, with other upgrades and changes including size and weight. This new phase in the publication's history is one of many evolutions the brand has made since its first issue was published in 1922.

"We have always remained true to our brand's original mission of 'inspiring better living,'" Editor in Chief Stephen Orr said. "We've been welcomed into the lives and homes of our audience throughout a century of change, and we look forward to continuing to inform and inspire for another 100 years."

CARSON DOWNING/BHG

The chocolate cake Garten decided is her celebration go-to is a staple of the celebrity baker's repertoire, best known for its rich buttercream frosting and addition of freshly brewed coffee in the batter. In May, the confection became available for $89.95 on Goldbelly and includes free shipping.

"Beatty's chocolate cake came about because a very good friend invited us for dinner and he served us a chocolate cake. And I was like, 'This is the best chocolate cake I've ever had and where does it come from?'" Garten explained on Goldbelly TV. "And he said, 'Well, my grandmother made it.' And so he gave me the recipe for the chocolate cake and that became a really important thing."

"It's a classic American chocolate cake but it just tastes better than you expect it to," she added.

In December, Garten announced her partnership with the food delivery giant.

"I hope you love these freshly baked desserts as much as I do," Garten said.

The September issue of Better Homes & Gardens hits newsstands on Friday, August 12 and all four covers will be available for purchase on Magazines.com.