Bethenny Frankel Follows Skinnygirl Success with New Wine Line: 'Can Lightning in a Bottle Strike Twice?'

Bethenny Frankel is trying to recreate the mega-success of her last alcoholic venture.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 50, announced she was getting back into the adult beverage business with a new wine brand called Forever Young.

"What is better than feeling Forever Young?" Frankel said, in a video on her website.

Frankel appears to have struck a deal with Forever Young Wine founder's hospitality developer Seth Greenberg and Dozortsev & Sons Enterprises, who according to the brand's website had previously been distributing the product.

On Frankel's site, she described the wine as "superb," "next level," and "elevated."

A full line of wine will be offered, including Sauvignon Blanc, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, and a pending Rosé option. They range in price from $10.49 — $16.99.

As fans know, Frankel has been down this path before, founding Skinnygirl back in 2009 with the creation of her famed pre-packaged Skinnygirl Margarita. Its success led her to sell Skinnygirl Cocktails to Fortune Brands' Beam Global (now a part of Suntory) back in 2011, for an estimated $100 million.

"Can lightning in a bottle strike twice?" she asked on Instagram, Wednesday, in a post announcing her new venture.

bethenny frankel Bethenny Frankel | Credit: Charles Sykes/Getty

Frankel seems confident she could. "I cracked the code in the spirits business once before, she said. "My little cocktail baby was the fastest growing liquor brand in history, at the time. I paved the way for many other media personalities to launch their own cocktail brands and created a new category."

She went on to say that before she entered the celebrity alcohol sphere, it was a male-dominated industry with stars like Sean "Diddy" Combs, Dan Akroyd, Sammy Hagar, and Danny DeVito leading the charge.

"Liquor companies were marketed by men to men and I changed that game," Frankel continued. "Now it's a whole new world for women, thanks to my little brand that could. I waited until I found another brand and concept that I wanted to call my own."

The reality star, who is mom to 11-year-old Bryn Hoppy, promising her followers that Forever Young is "legit."

"With every sip, you will understand why I entered back into this space," she said.

Frankel first teased her wine line in the finale of her HBO Max competition series, Big Shot with Bethenny, though did not announce the product's name just yet.

That show was all about finding a Vice President of Operations for Frankel's brand.

"I need somebody to run this goddamn circus," Frankel said in a trailer released in April. She explained that the ideal candidate will have a strong grasp on e-commerce, licensing, and social media.

Milokssy Resto wound up winning the gig, penning an emotional message on Instagram after her win.

"To all the moms that were told no, to all the women of color that were told no. To ALL women told no—This victory is for YOU," Resto wrote.

"When I first agreed to compete on this show, I thought to myself, 'if I at least learn one thing, I will be so happy.' Then, I had to hug my children goodbye and I almost tossed the whole kit and caboodle out the window!" Resto said. "I wanted nothing more than to turn around and run back into my house. I cried. I was afraid to fail them, but even more afraid to fail myself. I questioned whether I was being delusional for wanting more in life. Who did I think I was?"

"Fast forward to today, I made it!! I won!! And you got to take every step (and every misstep—who forgets to showcase the cooking sheet? Lol) in this process with me." she added.

Resto then offered her thanks to Frankel. "I thank you @bethennyfrankel for this beautiful opportunity. 🙏🏼 ," she said, " You have given us all a voice. A platform to say "I belong here too". If it weren't for you, I'd still be hiding. You see me. And I see you too. Thank you. I will forever be grateful. Moms, Women, POC... this victory is ours. ♥️"