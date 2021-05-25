The 17 Best Wines to Enjoy Outdoors This Summer
In honor of National Wine Day, we break down what to bring to every picnic, pool party, and all the summer soirées in between
Martha Stoumen Wines
Led by one of California's leading female natural winemakers, Stoumen's Post Flirtation Red and White Blends are juicy, lively and ready to be enjoyed with friends immediately. Out to the Meadow is another dazzling picnic wine, best enjoyed with fresh sourdough and salted butter.
Bonus: After you drink up, the bottles make chic vases thanks to their gorgeous labels designed by Carolynn Haydu and Stoumen's husband Jon Patch.
Buy It! Martha Stoumen wines, starting at $26; marthastoumen.com
Avaline Rosé
Want to drink like the stars? Now's your chance! Cameron Diaz launched her organic wine brand last summer along with her friend Katherine Power, and it became an instant hit. Their rosé is zippy, fresh and easy-drinking — perfect for lounging by the pool on a hot summer day.
Buy It! Avaline Rosé, $24; drinkavaline.com
Susucaru Rosso
Most places can't keep Susucaru Rosso on the shelves — so if you're lucky enough to come across a bottle, you might as well stock up. This easy-drinking Nerello Mascalese blend transports you to Italy's Mount Etna, and beautifully expresses the terroir (the environment in which it's produced, by winemaker Frank Cornnelissen) with its juicy red fruits and bright acidity. It's best served chilled!
Buy It! Susucaru® Rosso, $38.95; mysa.wine (check your local natural wine stores too!)
Apothic Red
It's easy to conflate summer wine with rosé, but for those looking for something a bit more lip-smacking, Apothic's structured red blend pairs beautifully with backyard barbecues. Made from Zinfandel, Syrah, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes, this unique, affordable blend is an excellent way to end the night.
Buy It! Apothic Red, $10.99; apothic.com
SipClean Non-Alcoholic Rosé Wine
For those days when you need something to sip on but aren't up for the potential hangover, SipClean is the perfect alternative. The alcohol-free bubbly blend of Grenache and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes is made in California and comes in picnic-friendly cans — plus it's low in calories and sugar. The brand also released SipCozy, a CBD-infused grenache blend rosé, if you're looking to boost the relaxation factor while still skipping the alcohol.
Buy It! SipClean Non-Alcoholic Rosé Wine, $18 for a 4-pack; drinksipc.com
Brancott Estate Flight Song
It's hard to go wrong with a classic Sauvignon Blanc, and this Brancott Estate bottle hits all the right notes. (Plus it's only 9% alcohol, meaning it's perfect for day drinking.) Citrusy, tropical fruit, and a bright acidity make this bottle an easy pairing with all sorts of summer meals, from Mediterranean salads to grilled seafood.
Buy It! Brancott Estate Flight Song, $12.99; brancottestate.com
Joel Gott Central Coast Rosé
This bright, fruit-forward Grenache rosé blend features crisp minerality on the palate and practically begs to be sipped in the sunshine (ideally poolside).
Buy It! Joel Gott Central Coast Rosé, $20; shop.gottwines.com
BABE 100 Rosé
From picnics with your besties to bachelorette parties, BABE 100 Rosé is a bubbly, light and easily-transportable way to get the party started, wherever you are. Each can is equivalent to one glass of wine.
Buy It! BABE 100 Rosé, $23.99 for an 8-pack; drinkbabe.net
G.H.Mumm Grand Cordon Brut
Elevate all your soirées this summer with a bottle of G.H.Mumm Grand Cordon Brut, from French Champagne house Maison Mumm. The classic bottle, with notes of ripe peach, is a perfect hostess gift (to a friend or to yourself!) for all the dinner parties coming up!
Buy It! G.H.Mumm Grand Cordon Brut, $42; mumm.com
Meinklang Prosa
If you start off with one wine at a picnic or barbecue, let it be this. Light, slightly effervescent, and fruit-forward, this organic Austrian wine is made up of mainly Pinot Noir, with 20% Blaufrankisch and Zweigelt grape.
Buy It! Meinklang 'Prosa,' $18.99; astorwines.com
Hall The North End 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon
Pour a glass of this smooth, light Cabernet Sauvignon to go with a charcuterie board or some food truck burgers, and find yourself in A-list company — stars including Tina Fey, Eric McCormack and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have been part of the high-end Napa vineyard's virtual Happy Hours in recent months.
Buy It! Hall "The North End" 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, $70; hallwines.com
Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé
You'll be the guest of honor at any summer soirée if you arrive with a bottle of this beautiful rosé Champagne in tow. The prestigious Champagne house's delicate, floral cuvée boasts notes of red and black fruit, and is perfect to pop at any fancy fête — or a quick way to turn a simple picnic into a special occasion.
Buy It! Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé, $75; perrier-jouet.com
Camp Viejo Red Blend
This easy-drinking Spanish blend of Tempranillo, Garnacha and Bobal is a vibrant and affordable choice for any and all dinner parties this summer. Featuring notes of bright red and black fruits on the palate, it pairs best with grilled meat, baked fish, pasta or cheese.
Buy It! Campo Viejo Red Blend, $11.99; shop.campoviejo.us
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
Floral, citrusy and tropical, this wine was practically made to be sipped on the beach. Whether you're grilling or setting up a seafood platter, this affordable Italian Pinot Grigio from the luxurious delle Venezie region will be a welcome addition to any summer meal.
Buy It! Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio, $9.29; totalwine.com
Constantina Sotelo Volandeira Albarino
D-I Wine importers are dishing up some delightful natural Albariño, courtesy of Spanish winemaker Constantina Sotelo. Grown from Sotelo's family's 200-year-old seaside vines in the Rias Baixas region, this wine is best enjoyed with a plate of fresh seafood, ideally with a view of the water. This bottle balances a floral nose with a pleasant salinity and minerality on the palate.
Buy It! Constantina Sotelo Volandeira Albarino, $24; coolwineandspirits.com
Camp Viejo x Food52 Picnic Kit
Headed to a picnic? This kit has got you covered with all the essentials: a trendy Somewhere Co. Wine Cooler, two GoVino outdoor cocktail glasses and two bottles of Campo Viejo's crisp, refreshing Rosé.
Buy It! Campo Viejo x Food52 Picnic Kit, $150; shop.campoviejo.us
Dom Maria Sparkling Rosé
Bubbly no longer needs to be reserved for special occasions — this new Brazlian sparkling rosé is perfect for sipping poolside with some friends and light bites on a weeknight. Its dry and delightful blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir offers notes of berry and peach, and the bottle's minimalist aesthetic also makes it a brilliant hostess gift. The best part? If you buy a pack of 4, you basically get one bottle free!
Buy It! Dom Maria Sparkling Rosé, $30 per bottle or $100 per 4-pack; DMbrut.com