The 17 Best Wines to Enjoy Outdoors This Summer

Led by one of California's leading female natural winemakers, Stoumen's Post Flirtation Red and White Blends are juicy, lively and ready to be enjoyed with friends immediately. Out to the Meadow is another dazzling picnic wine, best enjoyed with fresh sourdough and salted butter.

Bonus: After you drink up, the bottles make chic vases thanks to their gorgeous labels designed by Carolynn Haydu and Stoumen's husband Jon Patch.

