Best Wine Subscriptions of 2023

We've compiled a list of the best wine subscriptions on the market, so whether you are a total beginner to the world of wine or just looking for a great prosecco to toast your best friend's promotion, there's a wine club out there just waiting to show you your new favorite bottle.

Who doesn't love wine? Between romantic dinners, birthday celebrations, virtual wine tastings, and a cool bottle of rosé on a summer afternoon, the number of occasions calling for a good bottle of wine is endless. The trick to making the most of these moments, however, is the insight to pick a good bottle. While you don't have to be a sommelier, this insight is something that takes time to develop, but a wine subscription that delivers new bottles straight to your door can help you get there in no time.

Best Overall: Winc Winc Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $29.95 per month

$29.95 per month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products per Delivery: 4 Why You Should Try It Winc sends you four bottles of wine each month specifically selected to fit your palate. What more could you ask for? Pros Wines are curated based on your personal taste

Shipping included

Members can skip any month anytime, free of charge Cons Delivers fewer bottles than most subscriptions on this list

Limited selection of international wines Overview Winc is an amazing resource for people who know what their tastes are but don't know what wines best accommodate them. Before you sign up, Winc will ask you to take a brief survey where you list everything from your favorite foods and preferred sweetness profile to what regions of the wine world you want to explore the most. From there, Winc takes care of the rest and sends you four bottles each month. By offering feedback on certain wines, you can help predict which bottles you like more accurately. Best of all, Winc also sells bottles à la carte, so once you find your favorite, you can buy it again and again. Pricing and Plans Winc Wine Club: $29.95 per month

Best for Budget: Wine Insiders Wine Insiders Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $89 per shipment

$89 per shipment Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products per Delivery: 12-15 Why You Should Try It Ignore the seemingly high price tag — when it comes down to it, a Wine Insiders subscription comes out to less than $6 per bottle. What a steal! Pros 12 bottles of wine per order, with three extra bottles included in your first shipment

Total bimonthly cost is less than $6 per bottle of wine

Shipping included Cons 12 bottles per shipment may be too much depending on storage/needs

Many popular bottles are not available Overview Wine Insiders' affordability isn't the only thing making it one of the top wine subscriptions on the market. The company also offers an incredible range of wines you may not be able to find at your local liquor store. While this may mean you won't find one of your old reliables at your door, Wine Insiders focuses on shipping international wine, so it's sure to help you broaden your horizons in the wine world. A Wine Insiders subscription includes a case of 12 wines delivered approximately every 12 weeks. To further entice you to sign up for this super-affordable subscription, the company will throw in three extra bottles of Bordeaux with your first delivery! Pricing and Plans The Insiders Club: $89 per shipment

Best for Red Wines: SommSelect SommSelect Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $99 per month

$99 per month Free Shipping? No

No Products per Delivery: 4 or 6 Why You Should Try It If your main goal is to expand your taste in red wine, SommSelect's wine clubs — especially the Somm 6 Reds — are hard to beat. Pros Members get specialty discounts during seasonal sales

One-time gifting options are available

Four different clubs to choose from Cons Shipments are placed on hold during certain weather conditions

Price does not include shipping Overview SommSelect's mission is to bring the sommelier experience to your home. And considering the company's list of incredible wines available to ship to your door, we'd say they've succeeded. If you don't mind the price point (the cheapest club comes to around $25 per bottle, not including shipping), you'll find that SommSelect's global selection will broaden your wine horizons in no time. Go with the Somm 6 if you want to put yourself in the company's hands and explore the best that it has to offer; or, if you want to skip everything else and go right for the red, then try the Somm 6 Reds club. Pricing and Plans Explore 4: $99 per month

Blind 6: $220 per month

Somm 6: $199 per month

Somm 6 Reds: $220 per month

Best for White Wines: Firstleaf Firstleaf Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $89.94 per shipment

$89.94 per shipment Free Shipping? No

No Products per Delivery: 6 or 12 Why You Should Try It Firstleaf has nearly 100 different white wines available in its online wine shop, making it a clear choice for this category. Pros In-depth wine quiz helps curate selections to your taste

Delivers to all lower 48 states

Online resources available to learn about grapes, pairings, and more Cons Shipping not included Overview Nothing pairs better with a summer afternoon or a seafood dinner than a bottle of white wine — and if you're craving its subtle, refreshing flavor, then Firstleaf is one of the best choices on the market for a wine subscription. In addition to some great bundle deals, the company offers a selection of nearly 100 bottles of white wine from all over the world, from Argentinian torrontés to South African viognier. To sign up for Firstleaf's wine subscription, you'll start by taking a quiz to gauge your taste preferences. You can also choose whether you prefer red wine, white wine, or a mix of both. From there, Firstleaf will curate a monthly box of wines specifically for you, and you can swap out any bottles you don't want before the shipment goes out. For those who love full-bodied white wines, you can't go wrong with Firstleaf's Chardonnay lover bundle, which gives you a pack of 12 fantastic bottles for $179.95 (which comes to about $15 per bottle). Pricing and Plans 6-bottle club shipment: $89.94 (plus tax and shipping)

12-bottle club shipment: $179.88 (plus tax)

Bundles range from $99.95 to $198.95

Best for Sparkling Wines: The Sip The Sip Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $54.95 per shipment

$54.95 per shipment Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products per Delivery: 2-3 Why You Should Try It Bubbly is great, but having a top wine subscription ship new bottles of it to you every month is even better. Pros Accessories and full bottles available for individual purchase

Shipping Included

Bulk gifting options available Cons Site does not disclose delivery area

Mini bottles only Overview Whether it's a wedding or a Sunday brunch, Champagne is the icing on the cake of any celebration. And when it comes to Champagne, and sparkling wine in general, you can't go wrong with The Sip. This Black-owned and woman-owned sparkling wine club aims to share the joy of Champagne with everyone, a few mini bottles at a time. The Sip's shipments arrive every other month, and they contain three 187-milliliter bottles of sparkling wine, plus tasting guides, custom gifts, and a $10 credit toward full bottles from the company's online bottle shop. You can either pay for your subscription box by box or sign up for an annual membership, which saves a few bucks per box. Just make sure you reach out to The Sip's customer support before placing an order to make sure the company delivers to your area. Pricing and Plans Annual membership: $54.95 per box

Bimonthly membership: $59.95 per box

Best for Gifting: Gold Medal Wine Club Gold Medal Wine Club Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $49.90 per shipment

$49.90 per shipment Free Shipping? No

No Products per Delivery: 2, 3, 4, 6, or 12 Why You Should Try It If you're trying to find the perfect bottle to give to a friend or loved one, try one of the rare and award-winning wines from Gold Medal Wine Club. Pros Six different clubs at a range of price points

Nearly every wine has won awards in major wine competitions

Most wines are hard to find and aren't sold by major retailers Cons Shipping not included

Site does not disclose delivery area Overview Unless you are a wine expert, giving someone a bottle of wine as a gift can be tricky. If you're on a budget, you need to make sure you aren't being cheap and giving someone a low-quality bottle, and if you feel like splurging, how can you tell if it's worth the price tag? That's where Gold Medal Wine Club comes in. This wine club offers six different club options, ranging from the popular Gold Wine Club to the prestigious Diamond Wine Club. The wine selections are almost entirely made up of hard-to-find and award-winning bottles, so no matter what you put in your cart, you know your choice has professional backing from the industry. Pricing and Plans Gold Wine Club: Starts at $47.90

Garagiste: Starts at $74.90

Pinot Noir: Starts at $88.90

International Wine Club: Starts at $89.85

Platinum Wine Club: Starts at $115.90

Diamond Wine Club: Starts at $219.90

Best Variety: Picked by Wine.com Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $120 per month

$120 per month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products per Delivery: 6 Why You Should Try It With a monthly payment of $120, you can have all the best bottles from Côtes du Rhône, Tuscany, Napa, and more delivered right to your home. Pros Personalized wine selection

Inventory is constantly updated

Shipping included Cons One of the pricier options on our list

Red and white wine available only Overview Wine.com is one of the most well-known names in the beverage business and for good reason. The company boasts an immense selection of bottles from the most famous wine regions the world over, and it's all at your fingertips with the Picked by Wine.com club. Due to Wine.com's massive selection, Picked is one of the best clubs for those who want to explore new territory in the world of wine. When signing up for the club, you'll take a brief wine quiz to gauge your preferences and get an idea of where you are in your wine journey. From there, Picked will pair you with a sommelier to curate six bottles just for you. As long as the $120 price tag isn't too daunting and you don't mind sticking to red and white wine, you'll be constantly blown away by the club's massive and constantly changing inventory of fantastic bottles. Pricing and Plans Picked by Wine.com: $120 per month

Best for Organic Wine: Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $110 per month

$110 per month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products per Delivery: 4, 6, or 12 Why You Should Try It Due to its selection of all organic wines, Plonk Wine Club is the best wine subscription service for this category. Pros Wine club shipments feature all organic wine

Can change shipment type at any time

Shipping included Cons Somewhat limited delivery area

Pricing gets expensive quickly Overview Whether for health or sustainability reasons, if you want a wine subscription that aligns with your organic lifestyle, then look no further than Plonk Wine Club. While the price tag does run up quickly — up to $285 per month for a shipment of 12 bottles — there is no shortage of quality to be found here. Plonk curates only the best wines out of the hundreds of bottles that pass through its doors, to make sure you get nothing less than the best in your monthly shipments. Every wine Plonk offers is organic and free of artificial sugars, alcohol enhancements, and pesticides. Choose from a four-, six-, or 12-bottle plan and start sipping on the best organic wines out there. Pricing and Plans 4 bottles: $110 per month

6 bottles: $160 per month

12 bottles: $285 per month

Best for Beginners: Stompy Stompy Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $95.96 per month

$95.96 per month Free Shipping? Yes

Yes Products per Delivery: 4-6 Why You Should Try It New to wine and not sure where to begin? Let Stompy's algorithm and customizable boxes do the work for you. Pros Customers can swap out bottles up to seven days before delivery

One-off orders available in addition to monthly club

Shipping included Cons Some reviews say the wine selection gets repetitive

Only five states in delivery area Overview Stompy claims that its wine algorithm, developed after an astounding 15 years of research, can map a person's wine taste with incredible accuracy. This personal and scientific approach to the wine club model makes Stompy a terrific choice for people who are just starting their wine hobby and exploring their tastes. After completing a short taste profile quiz, Stompy will curate personalized shipments of sustainable, small farm wines. Boxes are customizable up to seven days before delivery, so make sure to use the swap feature if you see any wines you don't want. One thing to note, however, is that Stompy currently only delivers to a handful of states, so you'll only be able to use the service if you live in California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, or Washington, D.C. Pricing and Plans 4-bottle box: $95.96

6-bottle box: $143.94