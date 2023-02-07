Lifestyle Food These Are the Best Wine Subscriptions for Every Kind of Wine Lover When it comes to wine subscriptions, it's hard to do better than Winc By Will Franke Published on February 7, 2023 03:49 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Hinterhaus Productions / Getty Images Who doesn't love wine? Between romantic dinners, birthday celebrations, virtual wine tastings, and a cool bottle of rosé on a summer afternoon, the number of occasions calling for a good bottle of wine is endless. The trick to making the most of these moments, however, is the insight to pick a good bottle. While you don't have to be a sommelier, this insight is something that takes time to develop, but a wine subscription that delivers new bottles straight to your door can help you get there in no time. We've compiled a list of the best wine subscriptions on the market, so whether you are a total beginner to the world of wine or just looking for a great prosecco to toast your best friend's promotion, there's a wine club out there just waiting to show you your new favorite bottle. Best Wine Subscriptions of 2023 Best Overall: Winc Best for Budget: Wine Insiders Best for Red Wines: SommSelect Best for White Wines: Firstleaf Best for Sparkling Wines: The Sip Best for Gifting: Gold Medal Wine Club Best Variety: Picked by Wine.com Best for Organic Wine: Plonk Wine Club Best for Beginners: Stompy Best for High-End Wines: Wine Access Best Overall: Winc Winc Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $29.95 per monthFree Shipping? YesProducts per Delivery: 4Why You Should Try It Winc sends you four bottles of wine each month specifically selected to fit your palate. What more could you ask for? ProsWines are curated based on your personal tasteShipping includedMembers can skip any month anytime, free of chargeConsDelivers fewer bottles than most subscriptions on this listLimited selection of international winesOverview Winc is an amazing resource for people who know what their tastes are but don't know what wines best accommodate them. Before you sign up, Winc will ask you to take a brief survey where you list everything from your favorite foods and preferred sweetness profile to what regions of the wine world you want to explore the most. From there, Winc takes care of the rest and sends you four bottles each month. By offering feedback on certain wines, you can help predict which bottles you like more accurately. Best of all, Winc also sells bottles à la carte, so once you find your favorite, you can buy it again and again. Pricing and PlansWinc Wine Club: $29.95 per month Best for Budget: Wine Insiders Wine Insiders Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $89 per shipmentFree Shipping? YesProducts per Delivery: 12-15Why You Should Try It Ignore the seemingly high price tag — when it comes down to it, a Wine Insiders subscription comes out to less than $6 per bottle. What a steal! Pros12 bottles of wine per order, with three extra bottles included in your first shipmentTotal bimonthly cost is less than $6 per bottle of wineShipping includedCons12 bottles per shipment may be too much depending on storage/needsMany popular bottles are not availableOverview Wine Insiders' affordability isn't the only thing making it one of the top wine subscriptions on the market. The company also offers an incredible range of wines you may not be able to find at your local liquor store. While this may mean you won't find one of your old reliables at your door, Wine Insiders focuses on shipping international wine, so it's sure to help you broaden your horizons in the wine world. A Wine Insiders subscription includes a case of 12 wines delivered approximately every 12 weeks. To further entice you to sign up for this super-affordable subscription, the company will throw in three extra bottles of Bordeaux with your first delivery! Pricing and PlansThe Insiders Club: $89 per shipment Best for Red Wines: SommSelect SommSelect Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $99 per monthFree Shipping? NoProducts per Delivery: 4 or 6Why You Should Try It If your main goal is to expand your taste in red wine, SommSelect's wine clubs — especially the Somm 6 Reds — are hard to beat. ProsMembers get specialty discounts during seasonal salesOne-time gifting options are availableFour different clubs to choose fromConsShipments are placed on hold during certain weather conditionsPrice does not include shipping Overview SommSelect's mission is to bring the sommelier experience to your home. And considering the company's list of incredible wines available to ship to your door, we'd say they've succeeded. If you don't mind the price point (the cheapest club comes to around $25 per bottle, not including shipping), you'll find that SommSelect's global selection will broaden your wine horizons in no time. Go with the Somm 6 if you want to put yourself in the company's hands and explore the best that it has to offer; or, if you want to skip everything else and go right for the red, then try the Somm 6 Reds club. Pricing and PlansExplore 4: $99 per monthBlind 6: $220 per monthSomm 6: $199 per monthSomm 6 Reds: $220 per month Best for White Wines: Firstleaf Firstleaf Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $89.94 per shipmentFree Shipping? NoProducts per Delivery: 6 or 12Why You Should Try It Firstleaf has nearly 100 different white wines available in its online wine shop, making it a clear choice for this category. ProsIn-depth wine quiz helps curate selections to your tasteDelivers to all lower 48 statesOnline resources available to learn about grapes, pairings, and moreConsShipping not includedOverview Nothing pairs better with a summer afternoon or a seafood dinner than a bottle of white wine — and if you're craving its subtle, refreshing flavor, then Firstleaf is one of the best choices on the market for a wine subscription. In addition to some great bundle deals, the company offers a selection of nearly 100 bottles of white wine from all over the world, from Argentinian torrontés to South African viognier. To sign up for Firstleaf's wine subscription, you'll start by taking a quiz to gauge your taste preferences. You can also choose whether you prefer red wine, white wine, or a mix of both. From there, Firstleaf will curate a monthly box of wines specifically for you, and you can swap out any bottles you don't want before the shipment goes out. For those who love full-bodied white wines, you can't go wrong with Firstleaf's Chardonnay lover bundle, which gives you a pack of 12 fantastic bottles for $179.95 (which comes to about $15 per bottle). Pricing and Plans6-bottle club shipment: $89.94 (plus tax and shipping)12-bottle club shipment: $179.88 (plus tax)Bundles range from $99.95 to $198.95 Best for Sparkling Wines: The Sip The Sip Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $54.95 per shipmentFree Shipping? YesProducts per Delivery: 2-3Why You Should Try It Bubbly is great, but having a top wine subscription ship new bottles of it to you every month is even better. ProsAccessories and full bottles available for individual purchaseShipping IncludedBulk gifting options available ConsSite does not disclose delivery areaMini bottles onlyOverview Whether it's a wedding or a Sunday brunch, Champagne is the icing on the cake of any celebration. And when it comes to Champagne, and sparkling wine in general, you can't go wrong with The Sip. This Black-owned and woman-owned sparkling wine club aims to share the joy of Champagne with everyone, a few mini bottles at a time. The Sip's shipments arrive every other month, and they contain three 187-milliliter bottles of sparkling wine, plus tasting guides, custom gifts, and a $10 credit toward full bottles from the company's online bottle shop. You can either pay for your subscription box by box or sign up for an annual membership, which saves a few bucks per box. Just make sure you reach out to The Sip's customer support before placing an order to make sure the company delivers to your area. Pricing and PlansAnnual membership: $54.95 per boxBimonthly membership: $59.95 per box Best for Gifting: Gold Medal Wine Club Gold Medal Wine Club Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $49.90 per shipmentFree Shipping? NoProducts per Delivery: 2, 3, 4, 6, or 12Why You Should Try It If you're trying to find the perfect bottle to give to a friend or loved one, try one of the rare and award-winning wines from Gold Medal Wine Club. ProsSix different clubs at a range of price pointsNearly every wine has won awards in major wine competitionsMost wines are hard to find and aren't sold by major retailersConsShipping not includedSite does not disclose delivery areaOverview Unless you are a wine expert, giving someone a bottle of wine as a gift can be tricky. If you're on a budget, you need to make sure you aren't being cheap and giving someone a low-quality bottle, and if you feel like splurging, how can you tell if it's worth the price tag? That's where Gold Medal Wine Club comes in. This wine club offers six different club options, ranging from the popular Gold Wine Club to the prestigious Diamond Wine Club. The wine selections are almost entirely made up of hard-to-find and award-winning bottles, so no matter what you put in your cart, you know your choice has professional backing from the industry. Pricing and PlansGold Wine Club: Starts at $47.90Garagiste: Starts at $74.90Pinot Noir: Starts at $88.90International Wine Club: Starts at $89.85Platinum Wine Club: Starts at $115.90Diamond Wine Club: Starts at $219.90 Best Variety: Picked by Wine.com Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $120 per monthFree Shipping? YesProducts per Delivery: 6Why You Should Try It With a monthly payment of $120, you can have all the best bottles from Côtes du Rhône, Tuscany, Napa, and more delivered right to your home. ProsPersonalized wine selectionInventory is constantly updated Shipping includedConsOne of the pricier options on our listRed and white wine available onlyOverview Wine.com is one of the most well-known names in the beverage business and for good reason. The company boasts an immense selection of bottles from the most famous wine regions the world over, and it's all at your fingertips with the Picked by Wine.com club. Due to Wine.com's massive selection, Picked is one of the best clubs for those who want to explore new territory in the world of wine. When signing up for the club, you'll take a brief wine quiz to gauge your preferences and get an idea of where you are in your wine journey. From there, Picked will pair you with a sommelier to curate six bottles just for you. As long as the $120 price tag isn't too daunting and you don't mind sticking to red and white wine, you'll be constantly blown away by the club's massive and constantly changing inventory of fantastic bottles. Pricing and PlansPicked by Wine.com: $120 per month Best for Organic Wine: Plonk Wine Club Plonk Wine Club Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $110 per monthFree Shipping? YesProducts per Delivery: 4, 6, or 12Why You Should Try It Due to its selection of all organic wines, Plonk Wine Club is the best wine subscription service for this category. ProsWine club shipments feature all organic wineCan change shipment type at any timeShipping includedConsSomewhat limited delivery areaPricing gets expensive quicklyOverview Whether for health or sustainability reasons, if you want a wine subscription that aligns with your organic lifestyle, then look no further than Plonk Wine Club. While the price tag does run up quickly — up to $285 per month for a shipment of 12 bottles — there is no shortage of quality to be found here. Plonk curates only the best wines out of the hundreds of bottles that pass through its doors, to make sure you get nothing less than the best in your monthly shipments. Every wine Plonk offers is organic and free of artificial sugars, alcohol enhancements, and pesticides. Choose from a four-, six-, or 12-bottle plan and start sipping on the best organic wines out there. Pricing and Plans4 bottles: $110 per month6 bottles: $160 per month12 bottles: $285 per month Best for Beginners: Stompy Stompy Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $95.96 per monthFree Shipping? YesProducts per Delivery: 4-6Why You Should Try It New to wine and not sure where to begin? Let Stompy's algorithm and customizable boxes do the work for you. ProsCustomers can swap out bottles up to seven days before deliveryOne-off orders available in addition to monthly clubShipping includedConsSome reviews say the wine selection gets repetitiveOnly five states in delivery areaOverview Stompy claims that its wine algorithm, developed after an astounding 15 years of research, can map a person's wine taste with incredible accuracy. This personal and scientific approach to the wine club model makes Stompy a terrific choice for people who are just starting their wine hobby and exploring their tastes. After completing a short taste profile quiz, Stompy will curate personalized shipments of sustainable, small farm wines. Boxes are customizable up to seven days before delivery, so make sure to use the swap feature if you see any wines you don't want. One thing to note, however, is that Stompy currently only delivers to a handful of states, so you'll only be able to use the service if you live in California, Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, or Washington, D.C. Pricing and Plans4-bottle box: $95.966-bottle box: $143.94 Best for High-End Wines: Wine Access Wine Access Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $120 per shipmentFree Shipping? YesProducts per Delivery: 1-6Why You Should Try It With wines from some of the most prestigious tastemakers in the business, Wine Access is the perfect choice for those with refined taste. ProsNine different subscription optionsShipping includedWines from sommeliers and Michelin-starred chefsConsLengthy intervals between deliveriesSome subscriptions are quite expensiveOverview Wine Access gets its inventory from only the best sources available. Whether from a critic's recommendation, a historic estate, or a Michelin-starred restaurant, when you sign up for a Wine Access subscription, be prepared for the best of the best. The company offers nine exclusive wine clubs, each with its own specific theme. The Decanter club, for example, features top-scoring bottles from wine critics, while the WA Collectors club ships "luxury bottles from storied estates." Of course, with quality and reputation comes a price. While some of Wine Access's clubs, like Sunset, run for a more affordable $120 per shipment, the WA Collectors club will cost you a steep $400 per shipment. Keep in mind, too, that most of these clubs only ship every two or three months. Pricing and PlansClub prices range from $120-$400 per shipment Final Verdict Although each of these wine subscriptions is fantastic in its own way, we went with Winc for best overall due to its emphasis on curating a fun and affordable wine experience. After taking a short taste profile quiz, all you have to do is sit back and enjoy the terrific assortment of wine that Winc will send right to your door, starting at less than $30 a month. Compare the Best Wine Subscriptions Company Starting Price Free Shipping? Products per Delivery Delivery Area Gift Option? Winc Best Overall $29.95 per month Yes 4 Not specified Yes Wine Insiders Best for Budget $89 per shipment Yes 12-15 41 states Yes SommSelect Best for Red Wine $99 per month No 4 or 6 45 states Yes Firstleaf Best for White Wine $89.94 per shipment No 6 or 2 48 states Yes The Sip Best for Sparkling Wines $54.95 per shipment Yes 2-3 Not specified Yes Gold Medal Wine Club Best for Gifting $49.90 per shipment No 2, 3, 4, 6, or 12 Not specified Yes Picked by Wine.com Best Variety $120 per month Yes 6 43 states Yes Plonk Wine Club Best for Organic Wine $110 per month Yes 4, 6, or 12 34 states Yes Stompy Best for Beginners $95.96 per month Yes 4-6 5 states Yes Wine Access Best for High-End Wines $120 per shipment Yes 1-6 47 states Yes Frequently Asked Questions How Much Does a Monthly Wine Subscription Cost? As you can see from this article, a wine subscription can essentially cost however much you want to pay. Depending on the number of bottles, whether you want organic or non-organic, and various other factors, you can spend anywhere from $30 per month to over $400 per month. The bottom line is that if you are looking for a good wine club to help you expand your palate, you can do so very affordably without sacrificing quality. Do Wine Subscriptions Save You Money? That depends. Although wine subscriptions can get expensive, you can very easily save money on the cost per bottle by signing up for one. For example, with the Wine Insiders club, you can get high-quality wines for less than $6 per bottle on average, even though the service itself costs $44.50 per month. What Are the Benefits of a Wine Subscription? There are many benefits to signing up for a wine subscription. One of the most important ones is that you leave the wine selection to the experts, making a wine subscription one of the best ways to expand your wine taste without going out on a limb by yourself. Many wine subscriptions are also customizable, so if you are signing up for a subscription because you want to try a certain variety, grape, or country, there are plenty of clubs that can help. How Does a Wine Subscription Work? Most wine subscriptions start with you filling out a brief survey about your tastes, experience with wine, and what kinds of bottles and varieties you want to try. Then, you select how many bottles you want per shipment, and the subscription service takes care of the rest. Enjoy handpicked bottles (often from sommeliers) delivered right to your door — all while not having to wander through a liquor store to find a perfect bottle. What Is Natural Wine, and Do Any Wine Subscription Services Feature It? Put simply, natural wine is wine made from organic grapes that are farmed without pesticides or other artificial additives. You might be thinking that this doesn't sound far off from organic wine, and you're not wrong. In fact, there is no clear consensus on what natural wine is, which has made it a bit of a divisive subject among wine lovers who see it as just another marketing opportunity to use eco-friendly language to prey on people's wallets. That's not to say that natural wine doesn't have the health and quality benefits of organic wine, however, and you can find a selection of natural wines through subscriptions like Stompy and the Plonk Wine Club. Methodology After evaluating several different wine subscriptions on an extensive list of criteria, including customer reviews, price, variety of bottles offered, bottles per shipment, and more, we put together this list of the best wine clubs for each consumer's preference. Whether you just need that perfect bottle of white for a seafood dinner you're hosting or want to find all the best wines in lesser known wine producing countries like Austria, Hungary, or Croatia, the world of wine is wide, and you will be in great hands with any of these subscriptions. Related Articles Whiskey Subscriptions for Tasting at Home Wine Delivery Services to Order From Today Alcohol Delivery Services That Save You Time The 10 Best Places to Buy Jeans Online in 2023 The 29 Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts for Him in 2023 — for $100 or Less The 10 Best White Noise and Sound Machines for Sleep The 34 Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life The Best Bamboo Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed 12 Coffee Subscriptions That Should Be on Your Radar This Season If You Love Watching Sports, You Should Check Out These Streaming Services The 10 Best Flower Delivery Services to Order From This Valentine's Day The 11 Best Planners to Get Organized in 2023 Watch Super Bowl LVII on Any One of These Streaming Services 10 Ways to Stream Your Favorite Soccer Teams The 11 Best Online Jewelry Stores of 2023 We Tested the 7 Best Pet Cameras of 2023 To Keep Eyes on Your Pets From Afar Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies