Best Wine Delivery Services
It's now easier than ever to get wine delivered to your doorsteps. No more schlepping to the store for a bottle—let wine delivery services handle the work for you. These services will send over any and every wine you crave, from plush roses to big bubbles to full-bodied reds. Some wine subscriptions will send surprise bottles of sommelier-selected wines each month, while others allow you to customize your order based on the wine styles you prefer.
In the broad landscape of wine delivery services, there are clubs tailored to the seasoned vino savant, and others aimed at educating the customer about a style of wine or region. Essentially, there's a club for everyone, no matter what wines you're looking for. Here, we've listed our favorites.
Best Wine Delivery Services of 2022
- Best Overall: Winc
- Best Variety: Wine.com
- Best Value: Wine Insiders
- Best for Red Wine: SommSelect
- Best for White Wine: Gary's Wine & Marketplace
- Best for Sparkling Wine: The Sip
- Best for Organic Wine: Plonk Wine Club
- Best for International Wine: The International Wine of the Month Club
- Best for Supporting Winemakers: Naked Wines
Best Overall: Winc
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $29.95 a month
- Free Shipping: Yes
- Products per Delivery: 4
Why You Should Try It
Many consider Winc to be the Netflix of wine. First-time users can take a palate preference quiz, which helps Winc customize your subscription based on your wine taste. Over time, the suggestions get more and more curated with each shipment.
Pros
- Low-cost price
- Large availability
- Range of products
Cons
- Slow shipping
- Largely American wine
Perhaps the biggest draw of Winc is the company's palate preference quiz. When you first set up your account, you'll enter your taste preferences through a series of questions. (Do you like coffee? Cherries? What about black pepper?) From there, Winc will dispatch bottles specific to your palate. For the first shipment, you'll get four bottles of wine for around $30. After that, the wines start at $13 a bottle, making this a great budget option as well.
After you try a bottle, Winc asks you to rate the wine to help nail your taste and fine-tune the following shipments. If you don't like the bottles that Winc has selected for your shipment, you have the option to choose your own wines instead. Beyond the bottles, the service itself is flexible. You can skip a month or cancel your membership at any time, no questions asked.
Pricing and Plans
- Starts at $29.95 for 4-bottle subscription
Best Variety: Wine.com
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $120/month
- Free Shipping: Yes
- Products per Delivery: 6
Why You Should Try It
Wine.com is one of the world's largest wine stores, and its custom subscription boxes pull from a wide inventory of big names, small producers, and everything in between.
Pros
- Wide selection
- Easy-to-use platform
- Single purchase options
Cons
- Prices vary
- No flat rate shipping
Wine.com is a purchasing powerhouse, commanding the largest selection of wine on the internet. Quantity aside, the store is stocked to the brim with wines from around the world. There's a little something for everyone, from small, cult-favorite producers to run-of-the-mill bottles.
When it comes to its wine club, expect an equally broad selection. Upon sign-up, Wine.com pairs you with an actual sommelier to help curate your boxes. Start off with a wine quiz to narrow down your preferences, select your price bracket and frequency, and the sommelier will put together a box. Soon after, six bottles will arrive on your doorstep. When you finish a bottle, you can rate it and your somm will get even savvier with their selections.
Pricing and Plans
- Club membership: starts at $120/month
- Per-bottle pricing: varies by selection
Best Value: Wine Insiders
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $89/two months
- Free Shipping: Yes
- Products per Delivery: 12 to 15
Why You Should Try It
Whether you're stocking up your cellar or gifting for an oenophile, Wine Insiders offers a large selection of bottles at competitive pricing.
Pros
- Curated boxes
- Purchase by the bottle
- Super affordable
Cons
- Few customization options
Tired of scratching your head at a wine shop's selections? Wine Insiders solves that issue. The company boasts a well-stocked website full of bottles from around the world, plus a club that features wines picked by expert sommeliers. Each case includes 12 sommelier-approved bottles for just $89, and you can pick from reds, whites, or a mix of both.
Wine Insiders gives you a heads up on what bottles will be arriving, from opulent chenin blancs to appassimento-style reds. Shipping and handling is included, and a no-obligation membership means you can cancel or postpone shipments at any time.
Pricing and Plans
- 15 wines for $89 (plus tax) starting out
- 12 wines for $155 (plus tax) after that
Best for Red Wine: SommSelect
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $99
- Free Shipping: For 6-bottle clubs
- Products per Delivery: 4 or 6
Why You Should Try It
As the name suggests, SommSelect rallies a team of sommeliers to help curate each month's box of wine. Expect niche wines with serious street cred.
Pros
- Niche wines
- Themed boxes
- Great for education
Cons
- Little customization
Ever wonder what some of the world's top somms are nerding out on? SommSelect curates just that–crates of niche wine that Ian Cauble, one of the world's youngest master sommeliers, is excited about. The "Drink Like a Somm" base tier includes four monthly bottles tied to a theme, like a specific region or grape variety. You can also upgrade to one of the club's more premium options, like the "Blind 6," which features six bottles that are wrapped in paper and numbered for guessing. Bottles come with notebooks, instructions, and detailed tasting notes.
All in all, SommSelect doesn't just provide great wine. They're authentic, artisanal wines that sommeliers obsess over, shipped directly to your door.
Pricing and Plans
- Explore 4: $99/month
- The Somm 6: $199/month
- Blind 6: $220/month
Best for White Wine: Gary's Wine & Marketplace
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $60/month
- Free Shipping: Yes
- Products per Delivery: 3 to 12
Why You Should Try It
Getting overwhelmed by monthly subscriptions? Gary's will stock up your cellar once a quarter with a new crate of red, white, or mixed bottles of wine.
Pros
- Full cases
- Broad range of bottles
- Single bottles for purchase
Cons
- Only ships quarterly
Gary's originally started out as a small wine shop in New Jersey. Now, the company has expanded to five brick-and-mortar locations, plus a well-stocked online store and wine club. White wine fans will find an extensive selection of chardonnays, pinot grigios, sauvignon blancs, and everything in between.
There are two different club options that offer quarterly wine shipments. Looking to explore something new? The "Sommelier Society" subscription sends six bottles of expert-approved wines for $150 per quarter. Or, spend a little more ($350/quarterly) and receive 12 bottles of fine wines per month. You can also customize your wine shipments to include only reds, only whites, or a mix of both. These are stellar bottles from hallmark regions to keep on hand for celebrations, dinner parties, or any other occasion where a nice bottle is needed.
Pricing and Plans
- Sommelier Society: $150/quarterly
- Connoisseur Club: $350/quarterly
Best for Sparkling Wine: The Sip
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $54.95/month
- Free Shipping: Yes
- Products per Delivery: 2 to 3
Why You Should Try It
This all-sparkling wine subscription sends single-servings of bubbles for those who don't want to commit to a whole bottle.
Pros
- Single glasses available
- Bubble focused
Cons
- Only available in flights
The Sip was founded by Erica Davis and Catherine Carter, two bubble-obsessed friends who wanted to share their favorite bottles with fellow enthusiasts. Now, their sparkling wine club sends beautifully boxed flights of bubbles to your doorstep twice a month. Each box is packed with a variety of sparkling wines in by-the-glass formats, so you don't have to commit to drinking a full bottle.
To get started, head to their website, choose your subscription frequency, and add enticing options to your cart. Annual membership sits around $55 per box, and savings will come back in spades, with The Sip offering $75 credit towards full-bottle purchases. You can also select a bi-monthly option for around $60 per box. Both options include free shipping, and you can cancel at any time. If you're looking for a gift for a bubble fiend, there's a dedicated section for one-off and subscription gifts.
Pricing and Plans
- Annual membership: $54.95/box
- Bi-monthly membership: $59.95/box
Best for Organic Wine: Plonk Wine Club
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $110
- Free Shipping: Yes
- Products per Delivery: 4, 6 or 12 bottles
Why You Should Try It
Plonk zeroes in on consciously-made, sustainable wines from around the world. Expect bottles from untapped regions and spotlights on lesser-known grapes.
Pros
- Build your own case
- Themed packs
- Rare wines
Cons
- More bottle variability
Looking to do a little learning? Plonk Wine Club dives deep into the obscurities in the world of wine to get you excited about off-the-beaten-path bottles and grapes that deserve your attention. Every bottle is from a small or organic producer, so expect things to be done a little differently. Get excited by Jacquere, an energetic white from the Savoie in France, or learn to love Grolleau from the Loire for its crunchy pomegranate flavors.
Clubs are separated by color, so pick from red, white, or a mix. Then, choose your bottle count and payment frequency. Outside of the monthly club, Plonk also offers dinner party packs, mystery cases, or seasonally-affected packs. You can also build your own case from the bottle offerings.
Pricing and Plans
- Starts at $110/month for 4 bottles
Best for International Wine: The International Wine of the Month Club
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $41.95/month
- Free Shipping: No
- Products per Delivery: 2
Why You Should Try It
This is the OG of wine clubs, with curated boxes of wines shipping out to subscribers since 1994. Expect estate bottled wines and hard-to-find vintages across four different club levels.
Pros
- Rare wines
- Affordable buy-in
- Excellent gifting
Cons
- Small selections
- No customization
While many of the wine clubs on the market are new to the game, The International Wine of the Month Club has been setting the standard for for almost two decades. It offers four different tiers of pricing for any and every type of wine drinker.
Every month, the club partners with two different vineyards to bring a variety of different wines. Choose from four different club options: the Premier Series, the Bold Reds, the Masters Series, or the Collectors Series. Higher tiers offer more niche selections, from international wines from regarded producers to cellar-worthy bottles. To top it off, members can reorder their favorite bottles at a deep discount.
Pricing and Plans
- Premier Series: $41.95/month (plus shipping)
- Bold Reds: $56.95/month (plus shipping)
- Masters Series: $56.95/month (plus shipping)
- Collectors Series: $74.96/month (plus shipping)
Best for Supporting Winemakers: Naked Wines
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $218
- Free Shipping: No
- Products per Delivery: Varies
Why You Should Try It
Naked Wines crowdfunds from its members to offer lower-than-normal pricing on bottles from independent winemakers.
Pros
- World-class wine
- Great deals with direct-to-consumer pricing
Cons
- Smaller labels
Naked Wines follows an offbeat format, compared to other clubs. Instead of members, Naked Wines onboards investors, or "angels," through an upfront subscription cost. The money then goes towards investing in independent winemakers to help them grow their business and offer creative freedom. Currently, there are 80 wineries who are working with Naked Wines.
Because Naked Wines works directly with the winemaker, it skips the middleman and allows for direct-to-consumer pricing.
Pricing and Plans:
- Full cases start at $218
Final Verdict
When it comes to wine clubs, Winc is our top pick. With its budget bottles and opportunity to customize selections, this company stands above the rest. Start with the quiz to determine your palate, and Winc will send a selection specific to your preferences. Unlike other clubs, wines are exclusive to Winc–often the club sources and bottles its own wine, so you won't find these anywhere else.
Compare the Best Wine Delivery Services
|
Company
|
Starting Price
|
Free Shipping?
|
Products Per Delivery
|
Delivery Area
|
Gift Option?
|
Winc
|
$29.95/month
|
Yes
|
4
|
38 states
|
Yes
|
Wine.com
|
$120/month
|
Yes
|
6
|
43 states
|
Yes
|
Wine Insiders
|
$89/shipment
|
Yes
|
12–15
|
41 states
|
Yes
|
SommSelect
|
$99/month
|
Only for orders of 6+ bottles
|
4 or 6
|
45 states, including DC
|
Yes
|
Gary's Wine & Marketplace
|
$60/month
|
Yes
|
3–12
|
Not disclosed
|
Yes
|
The Sip
|
$54.95/month
|
Yes
|
2 or 3
|
Not disclosed
|
Yes
|
Plonk Wine Club
|
$110/month
|
Yes
|
4, 6 or 12
|
50 states
|
Yes
|
The International Wine of the Month Club
|
$41.95/month
|
No
|
2
|
44 states
|
Yes
|
Naked Wines
|
Not disclosed
|
Only for orders of $100 or more
|
Varies
|
51 states
|
Yes
Frequently Asked Questions
How Do Wine Delivery Services Work?
Consider a wine delivery service your new secret indulgence. You can scroll through selections of wines online without ever leaving your couch, and all bottles arrive relatively quickly. Some wine delivery services fall in the realm of membership clubs, while others offer single bottle purchases. Plus, many of these services offer gifting options. (Psst: You still don't have to leave the couch.)
What's the Best Wine Delivery App?
It all depends on what you're looking for. Overall, Winc is an excellent option for weeknight bottles on a budget that are curated to your tastes. Wine.com offers a broad assortment of bottles to select from online, plus it offers a club for the more indecisive shopper.
What Is the Best Wine of the Month Club?
Winc checks off so many boxes: affordability, selection, and customization. However, if you're curious about learning more about wines, SommSelect offers coveted bottles and educationally-themed packs to help broaden your palate.
Methodology
Curation was at the top of the list when choosing our top wine clubs. Wine is a tricky field to assess, so we also looked for clubs that offer sommelier services and bottles chosen to fit your palate. We also considered customization options and value—and if a club didn't offer customization, we made sure they had exclusive, excellent wines unavailable elsewhere. Price range, shipping, and minimum purchases were also reviewed.