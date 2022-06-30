Best Overall: Winc

Key Specs

Starting Price: $29.95 a month

$29.95 a month Free Shipping: Yes

Yes Products per Delivery: 4

Why You Should Try It

Many consider Winc to be the Netflix of wine. First-time users can take a palate preference quiz, which helps Winc customize your subscription based on your wine taste. Over time, the suggestions get more and more curated with each shipment.

Pros

Low-cost price

Large availability

Range of products

Cons

Slow shipping

Largely American wine

Perhaps the biggest draw of Winc is the company's palate preference quiz. When you first set up your account, you'll enter your taste preferences through a series of questions. (Do you like coffee? Cherries? What about black pepper?) From there, Winc will dispatch bottles specific to your palate. For the first shipment, you'll get four bottles of wine for around $30. After that, the wines start at $13 a bottle, making this a great budget option as well.

After you try a bottle, Winc asks you to rate the wine to help nail your taste and fine-tune the following shipments. If you don't like the bottles that Winc has selected for your shipment, you have the option to choose your own wines instead. Beyond the bottles, the service itself is flexible. You can skip a month or cancel your membership at any time, no questions asked.

Pricing and Plans