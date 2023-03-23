Lifestyle Food The Best Whole30 Meal Delivery Services for Quick and Easy Dinners These companies deliver nutritious, Whole30-friendly meals to your doorstep. By Laura Scholz Published on March 23, 2023 05:48 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Irina Grigorii / 500px / Getty Images Whole30 is a popular eating style for many people these days. This elimination diet program focuses on eating unprocessed "whole" foods — think eggs, fruits, vegetables, seafood, meat, eggs, and healthy fats — and ditching processed foods, sugar, dairy, grains, legumes, and alcohol for 30 days. But if you're new to the diet, planning meals that fall within the guidelines can be overwhelming and time-consuming. That's where Whole30 meal delivery services come in handy. These Whole30 meal delivery services take the guesswork out of adhering to the diet plan by bringing convenient, healthy meals straight to your doorstep. From gourmet meals created by top chefs to dietitian-approved dishes for athletic performance, here are the best Whole30 meal delivery services to help you reach your health goals. Best Whole30 Meal Delivery Services of 2023 Best Gourmet: Territory Foods Best High Protein: Fresh N Lean Best for Athletes: Trifecta Best Gluten-Free: Snap Kitchen Best Organic: Sunbasket Best Variety: Eatology Best Frozen: Paleo On The Go Best Allergy Friendly: The Good Kitchen Best Gourmet: Territory Foods Territory Foods Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.99 per servingDelivery Area: 27 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Territory Foods partners with local chefs and registered dietitians to make restaurant-quality Whole30 meals that are both delicious and convenient. ProsExtensive and varied menuMacronutrients are clearly labeled on packagingMeals developed by local chefs in partnership with registered dietitiansConsDelivery not available nationwidePricing and menu vary by location Overview For fine-dining style, Whole30-compliant food that you can enjoy without ever leaving the house, Territory Foods delivers. Created by local chefs with input from registered dietitians, the menu varies by location and includes single-serving meals like a chorizo frittata with fall hash and an artichoke pesto chicken with spaghetti squash, plus family-style portions of healthy vegetables and sides. Macronutrients are clearly labeled on packaging, making meeting nutritional needs super easy. Territory focuses on sustainable, seasonal ingredients and lists partner farmers and purveyors on its website. Delivery is not available nationwide, so be sure to check that your address is eligible for shipments. Best High Protein: Fresh N Lean Fresh n Lean Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $8.49 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It Fresh N Lean offers a large selection of protein-packed, quick-heating meals as well as bulk grocery items like precooked lean meats and seafood. ProsMeals heat quicklyCan opt out of meals with common allergensOption to purchase bulk grocery itemsConsMeals are single-serving onlyCustomized plans require an $85 minimum order Menu is pre-set Overview With recipes developed with local chefs and registered dietitians, Fresh N Lean provides prepared, heat-and-eat meals packed with lean, high-quality protein. Dishes range from breakfasts like sunny-side eggs with pesto and vegetables to larger meals like Mediterranean salmon. If you're cooking your own Whole30 meals or want to add more protein to existing ones, opt to add on precooked meats like chicken breasts and flat-iron steak. Weekly orders require an $85 minimum, and menus are preset, although you can opt out of meals with certain allergens, like tree nuts and eggs. Best for Athletes: Trifecta Trifecta Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.42 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Optimize athletic performance with Trifecta's eat-and-heat meals and support from a team of registered dietitians to dial in your macros and fitness goals. ProsRecipes made with mostly sustainable and seasonal ingredientsOption to order bulk grains and proteinsAccess to registered dietitians and helpful fitness appConsCan't choose weekly menu itemsDishes are single-servingOverview Trifecta offers a "Whole30 Approved" meal plan with a chef-curated menu that covers all meals of the day, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Simple but flavorful recipes are developed by a team of registered dietitians, prioritizing organic produce, sustainable seafood, and humanely raised meat. Meals are all single-serving, with options ranging from breakfast scrambles to entrées like chimichurri steak and grilled romesco salmon. Five- and seven-day meal plans are preset weekly, and you can add on bulk items like prepared proteins and grains to augment meals or use for batch cooking. Additionally, Trifecta's companion app helps users calculate macros, track workouts, and connect with other fitness enthusiasts. Best Gluten-Free: Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.34 per servingDelivery Area: Varies; check website for options in your areaProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Available for delivery in select states, all of Snap Kitchen's meals, including Whole30-compliant dishes, are made in its gluten-free kitchen in Fort Worth, Texas. ProsMeals are fully preparedOffers precooked proteins and sidesMeals prepared in gluten-free kitchenConsMeals only available in select statesNo vegetarian or vegan optionsWeekly menu offers limited varietyOverview All of Snap Kitchen's meals, including paleo options that meet Whole30 guidelines, are prepared in a gluten-free kitchen, from chorizo and potato breakfast tacos to lunch and dinner plates like a buffalo ranch burger with loaded roasted cauliflower and stir-fry chicken and broccoli with garlic sauce. Get six or 12 meals per week via in-store pickup at the service's brick-and-mortar outposts in Texas, select Whole Foods Markets, and home delivery in several states. While there are no plant-based meals and weekly menu options are somewhat limited, prepared sides and proteins, including Korean meatballs and bacon-roasted Brussels sprouts, add variety to the set meal plan. Best Organic: Sunbasket Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.99 per servingDelivery Area: 46 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Both Sunbasket's prepared meals and fresh meal kits are made with 99 percent organic ingredients, for eco- and Whole30-friendly eating. ProsOffers both meal kits and prepared mealsMostly organic and sustainably sourced ingredientsSells bulk proteins and plant-based alternativesConsNot all meals are Whole30-compliantPortion sizes are smallOverview Sunbasket offers an array of flavorful, DIY meal kits made with 99 percent organic and sustainably sourced ingredients. While there's no dedicated Whole30 menu, many of the service's paleo meals, including tasty, globally inspired fare like chicken larb lettuce cups with carrots and fresh mint, fit within the diet's parameters, and some are customizable, so you can ditch or swap ingredients you don't want. Available in two- and four-person portions, meal kits with the "speedy" label can be prepared in 20 minutes or less, and you can also add single-serving prepared dishes and an array of proteins ranging from poultry and seafood to plant-based alternatives like tofu and Impossible Burger to your orders. Some reviewers mention that portion sizes are small, however, so keep that in mind when ordering your meals. Best Variety: Eatology Eatology Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.16 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It No more label reading — paleo-focused Eatology has a rotating menu of varied, flavorful menus with itemized ingredient lists to take the guesswork out of eating a Whole30-friendly diet. ProsClearly labels all ingredients and allergensOffers two portion sizesCustomizable and varied menu, including breakfastsConsWhole30 meals are not labeled on the websiteLimited plant-based entrées Overview While technically a paleo delivery service, Whole30 eaters can find plenty of approved dishes on Eatology's rotating weekly menu. There is no website search function, but all meals — which range from hearty hashes and breakfast pizzas to large dishes like curry stewed chicken with roasted vegetables and cauliflower "rice" — are labeled with ingredients and allergens. While recipes rotate weekly and are customizable, plant-based options are limited, so vegetarians may struggle to find enough to eat with this subscription service. Best Frozen: Paleo On The Go Paleo on the Go Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $15.93 per serving Delivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Designed for those following paleo and autoimmune protocol-friendly (AIP) diets, Paleo On The Go also delivers a large selection of prepared, quick-heating Whole30 meals that are as convenient as they are tasty. ProsMeals are paleo and AIP-compliant Ingredients clearly labeled on website and packagingShipping is included ConsPrice per serving is expensive Can't customize meals or swap ingredientsOverview Paleo On The Go's frozen, heat-and-eat meals are made without refined sugars, grains, dairy, legumes, nuts, seeds, eggs, and nightshades, making it a great and convenient choice for those with autoimmune issues who are following the Whole30 protocol. Choose from a rotating menu of more than 70 flavorful meals, including breakfast items like savory empanadas and salmon bowls as well as entrées, including coq au vin with mashed Japanese sweet potatoes. The menu is varied and ingredients are clearly labeled, but you can't swap or make substitutions to the standard plan. While the price per serving is more expensive than other Whole30-compliant meal delivery options, shipping is included in the cost of each dish. Best Allergy Friendly: The Good Kitchen The Good Kitchen Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.50 per serving Delivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It The Good Kitchen allows you to filter meals by ingredients and common allergens, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions. ProsCan filter meals by common allergensNo subscription requiredMeals are fully preparedConsWhole30 menu is limitedShipping is not included in costOverview Following Whole30 while navigating food allergies can be tricky. Not only does The Good Kitchen follow strict protocols to avoid cross-contamination with common allergens like gluten and peanuts, but its meals are fully prepared — just pop in the microwave or oven to reheat. Purchase a pack of six, eight, 10, or 12 dishes directly from Amazon or Walmart without a subscription, or opt into the subscription plan for weekly deliveries. While the Whole30 options are not as extensive as other meal delivery services, they are filling and packed with flavor. Final Thoughts When choosing the best meal delivery service for Whole30, note that each of these companies offers convenient, affordable, and varied options. Territory Foods delivers chef-prepared, restaurant-quality meals at home, while Fresh N Lean has a menu of dishes and protein-packed bulk items that accommodate a range of diets, from Whole30 to paleo to vegan. For athletes, Trifecta's quick-heating, dietitian-designed meals are great for meeting fitness goals. With strict preparation protocols, Snap Kitchen and The Good Kitchen are great options for those needing gluten-free and allergen-free meals. Paleo On The Go's frozen meals heat in just minutes, while Eatology has a varied menu plan to keep you on track. Compare the Best Whole30 Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping Best Gourmet Territory Foods $11.99 per serving 27 states Fresh No No Best High Protein Fresh N Lean $8.49 per serving 50 states Frozen Yes Yes (except Alaska and Hawaii) Best for Athletes Trifecta $11.42 per serving 50 states Fresh No No Best Gluten-Free Snap Kitchen $11.34 per serving Varies; check for delivery in your location Fresh No Yes Best Organic Sunbasket $9.99 per serving 46 states Fresh Yes No Best Variety Eatology $9.16 per serving 50 states Fresh No No Best Frozen Paleo On The Go $15.93 per serving 50 states Frozen No Yes Best Allergy Friendly The Good Kitchen $11.50 per serving 50 states Fresh No No How to Choose the Best Whole30 Meal Delivery Service Factors to Consider Price/Cost Per Meal: When it comes to Whole30 meal delivery services, the cost per serving ranges from around $8 to $16, so make sure to budget accordingly. Number of Meals Per Delivery: Some Whole30 meal services offer only a few meals per week, while others can ship breakfast, lunch, and dinner options seven days a week. Make sure you sign up for the correct number of meals per week to avoid having too little or too much food for your needs. Flexibility: Does your service require a subscription, or can you choose meals week by week? Can you skip meals when you're out of town or choose the day you receive the meals, or do meals arrive on a set date each week? Menu Selection: Having a range of flavorful foods makes sticking to a diet plan easier and more fun. Make sure the meal delivery service you choose has menus that are interesting and varied to avoid boredom. Nutrition Goals/Dietary Restrictions: Because Whole30 eliminates a lot of common foods, using a meal delivery service with a variety of approved ingredients makes planning and eating healthy meals simple and convenient. What Is the Whole30 Diet? Developed in 2009 by two certified sports nutritionists, the Whole30 diet claims to help followers identify food intolerances and improve overall health by eliminating certain foods — including alcohol, grains, legumes, sugar, and dairy — for 30 days. After that period, the protocol recommends slowly reintroducing those foods back into the diet to determine the causes of inflammation or digestion issues. While the guidelines are strict, there is no need to count calories or points or measure macros or portions, unlike many other diets. Frequently Asked Questions What Foods Does the Whole30 Diet Include? The Whole30 diet is centered around "whole," unprocessed, and natural foods. Approved foods include proteins like meat, eggs, fish, and other seafood, as well as vegetables, fresh and dried fruits, and nuts and seeds except for peanuts and peanut butter (since peanuts are legumes). Healthy fats like olive oil and ghee are also approved. The diet discourages people from using compliant ingredients to recreate baked goods and treats, so paleo-type cookies and muffins are out. Who Should Consider the Whole30 Diet? People who want to "reset" their eating habits or identify potential sources of inflammation may want to consider the Whole30 diet. The program is low-carb, which has been linked to short-term weight loss and improved cardiovascular health. [1] However, the diet is restrictive, which makes it challenging to follow and could lead to consuming too much red meat, which is linked to chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. [2] Always consult a physician before starting a new eating plan like Whole30. How Long Can You Stay On Whole30? As the diet's name might indicate, the creators of Whole30 recommend following the program for 30 days. Because of the restrictive nature of the Whole30 diet, it can be unsustainable for long periods. Again, it's important to talk with your physician to discuss the appropriate length of time for following this plan to meet your individual health goals. Is Whole30 Good for Your Digestion? Many people following Whole30 report digestive issues ranging from constipation to bloating. This can be attributed to the increased uptake of vegetables and the elimination of legumes and soy, both of which are high in fiber and can aid digestion. Methodology Our testers ordered from, cooked, and rated 40 different meal delivery services that offer meal plans that accommodate the Whole30 diet. We carefully scored each one based on meal selection, nutritional information, sustainability, and customer service as well as the flavor, freshness, and quality of each meal and ingredient. All of these factors helped us compile a list of our top Whole30 diet meal delivery services across a variety of categories. Sources Bazzano LA, Hu T, Reynolds K, et al. "Effects of low-carbohydrate and low-fat diets." Ann Intern Med. 2014;161(5):309-318. Harvard School of Public Health. "New 'guidelines' say continue red meat consumption habits, but recommendations contradict evidence." 