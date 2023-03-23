Best Whole30 Meal Delivery Services of 2023

These Whole30 meal delivery services take the guesswork out of adhering to the diet plan by bringing convenient, healthy meals straight to your doorstep. From gourmet meals created by top chefs to dietitian-approved dishes for athletic performance, here are the best Whole30 meal delivery services to help you reach your health goals.

Whole30 is a popular eating style for many people these days. This elimination diet program focuses on eating unprocessed "whole" foods — think eggs, fruits, vegetables, seafood, meat, eggs, and healthy fats — and ditching processed foods, sugar, dairy, grains, legumes, and alcohol for 30 days. But if you're new to the diet, planning meals that fall within the guidelines can be overwhelming and time-consuming. That's where Whole30 meal delivery services come in handy.

Best Gourmet: Territory Foods Territory Foods Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.99 per serving

$11.99 per serving Delivery Area: 27 states

27 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Territory Foods partners with local chefs and registered dietitians to make restaurant-quality Whole30 meals that are both delicious and convenient. Pros Extensive and varied menu

Macronutrients are clearly labeled on packaging

Meals developed by local chefs in partnership with registered dietitians Cons Delivery not available nationwide

Pricing and menu vary by location Overview For fine-dining style, Whole30-compliant food that you can enjoy without ever leaving the house, Territory Foods delivers. Created by local chefs with input from registered dietitians, the menu varies by location and includes single-serving meals like a chorizo frittata with fall hash and an artichoke pesto chicken with spaghetti squash, plus family-style portions of healthy vegetables and sides. Macronutrients are clearly labeled on packaging, making meeting nutritional needs super easy. Territory focuses on sustainable, seasonal ingredients and lists partner farmers and purveyors on its website. Delivery is not available nationwide, so be sure to check that your address is eligible for shipments.

Best High Protein: Fresh N Lean Fresh n Lean Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $8.49 per serving

$8.49 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Fresh N Lean offers a large selection of protein-packed, quick-heating meals as well as bulk grocery items like precooked lean meats and seafood. Pros Meals heat quickly

Can opt out of meals with common allergens

Option to purchase bulk grocery items Cons Meals are single-serving only

Customized plans require an $85 minimum order

Menu is pre-set Overview With recipes developed with local chefs and registered dietitians, Fresh N Lean provides prepared, heat-and-eat meals packed with lean, high-quality protein. Dishes range from breakfasts like sunny-side eggs with pesto and vegetables to larger meals like Mediterranean salmon. If you're cooking your own Whole30 meals or want to add more protein to existing ones, opt to add on precooked meats like chicken breasts and flat-iron steak. Weekly orders require an $85 minimum, and menus are preset, although you can opt out of meals with certain allergens, like tree nuts and eggs.

Best for Athletes: Trifecta Trifecta Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.42 per serving

$11.42 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Optimize athletic performance with Trifecta's eat-and-heat meals and support from a team of registered dietitians to dial in your macros and fitness goals. Pros Recipes made with mostly sustainable and seasonal ingredients

Option to order bulk grains and proteins

Access to registered dietitians and helpful fitness app Cons Can't choose weekly menu items

Dishes are single-serving Overview Trifecta offers a "Whole30 Approved" meal plan with a chef-curated menu that covers all meals of the day, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Simple but flavorful recipes are developed by a team of registered dietitians, prioritizing organic produce, sustainable seafood, and humanely raised meat. Meals are all single-serving, with options ranging from breakfast scrambles to entrées like chimichurri steak and grilled romesco salmon. Five- and seven-day meal plans are preset weekly, and you can add on bulk items like prepared proteins and grains to augment meals or use for batch cooking. Additionally, Trifecta's companion app helps users calculate macros, track workouts, and connect with other fitness enthusiasts.

Best Gluten-Free: Snap Kitchen Snap Kitchen Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.34 per serving

$11.34 per serving Delivery Area: Varies; check website for options in your area

Varies; check website for options in your area Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Available for delivery in select states, all of Snap Kitchen's meals, including Whole30-compliant dishes, are made in its gluten-free kitchen in Fort Worth, Texas. Pros Meals are fully prepared

Offers precooked proteins and sides

Meals prepared in gluten-free kitchen Cons Meals only available in select states

No vegetarian or vegan options

Weekly menu offers limited variety Overview All of Snap Kitchen's meals, including paleo options that meet Whole30 guidelines, are prepared in a gluten-free kitchen, from chorizo and potato breakfast tacos to lunch and dinner plates like a buffalo ranch burger with loaded roasted cauliflower and stir-fry chicken and broccoli with garlic sauce. Get six or 12 meals per week via in-store pickup at the service's brick-and-mortar outposts in Texas, select Whole Foods Markets, and home delivery in several states. While there are no plant-based meals and weekly menu options are somewhat limited, prepared sides and proteins, including Korean meatballs and bacon-roasted Brussels sprouts, add variety to the set meal plan.

Best Organic: Sunbasket Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9.99 per serving

$9.99 per serving Delivery Area: 46 states

46 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Both Sunbasket's prepared meals and fresh meal kits are made with 99 percent organic ingredients, for eco- and Whole30-friendly eating. Pros Offers both meal kits and prepared meals

Mostly organic and sustainably sourced ingredients

Sells bulk proteins and plant-based alternatives Cons Not all meals are Whole30-compliant

Portion sizes are small Overview Sunbasket offers an array of flavorful, DIY meal kits made with 99 percent organic and sustainably sourced ingredients. While there's no dedicated Whole30 menu, many of the service's paleo meals, including tasty, globally inspired fare like chicken larb lettuce cups with carrots and fresh mint, fit within the diet's parameters, and some are customizable, so you can ditch or swap ingredients you don't want. Available in two- and four-person portions, meal kits with the "speedy" label can be prepared in 20 minutes or less, and you can also add single-serving prepared dishes and an array of proteins ranging from poultry and seafood to plant-based alternatives like tofu and Impossible Burger to your orders. Some reviewers mention that portion sizes are small, however, so keep that in mind when ordering your meals.

Best Variety: Eatology Eatology Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9.16 per serving

$9.16 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It No more label reading — paleo-focused Eatology has a rotating menu of varied, flavorful menus with itemized ingredient lists to take the guesswork out of eating a Whole30-friendly diet. Pros Clearly labels all ingredients and allergens

Offers two portion sizes

Customizable and varied menu, including breakfasts Cons Whole30 meals are not labeled on the website

Limited plant-based entrées Overview While technically a paleo delivery service, Whole30 eaters can find plenty of approved dishes on Eatology's rotating weekly menu. There is no website search function, but all meals — which range from hearty hashes and breakfast pizzas to large dishes like curry stewed chicken with roasted vegetables and cauliflower "rice" — are labeled with ingredients and allergens. While recipes rotate weekly and are customizable, plant-based options are limited, so vegetarians may struggle to find enough to eat with this subscription service.

Best Frozen: Paleo On The Go Paleo on the Go Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $15.93 per serving

$15.93 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Designed for those following paleo and autoimmune protocol-friendly (AIP) diets, Paleo On The Go also delivers a large selection of prepared, quick-heating Whole30 meals that are as convenient as they are tasty. Pros Meals are paleo and AIP-compliant

Ingredients clearly labeled on website and packaging

Shipping is included Cons Price per serving is expensive

Can't customize meals or swap ingredients Overview Paleo On The Go's frozen, heat-and-eat meals are made without refined sugars, grains, dairy, legumes, nuts, seeds, eggs, and nightshades, making it a great and convenient choice for those with autoimmune issues who are following the Whole30 protocol. Choose from a rotating menu of more than 70 flavorful meals, including breakfast items like savory empanadas and salmon bowls as well as entrées, including coq au vin with mashed Japanese sweet potatoes. The menu is varied and ingredients are clearly labeled, but you can't swap or make substitutions to the standard plan. While the price per serving is more expensive than other Whole30-compliant meal delivery options, shipping is included in the cost of each dish.