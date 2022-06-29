Best Whiskey Subscriptions of 2022

Best Overall: Flaviar

Key Specs

Starting Price: $159/year

$159/year Free Shipping: No

No Products per Delivery: 2–8

Why You Should Try It

Multiple subscription levels curate the club to your interests. Its bread and butter is tasting boxes: small vials of highly sought-after spirits, complete with tasting notes. Like what you're drinking? Members get exclusive pricing.

Pros

Access to rare spirits

Perks like exclusive pricing and allocated bottles

Wide range of price options

Cons

Small bottles

Shipping isn't included

Flaviar's game is sourcing excellent whiskey and serving it in smaller portions, allowing members to try before they buy. If you like what you've ordered, Flaviar extends its exclusive pricing so you can purchase an entire bottle at a discount. It's a particularly convenient system if you're looking to try new varieties.

Starting at $159 and topping out at $349 a year, Flaviar sends out a range of whiskies from around the world with its subscription. You can also opt for a variety of other spirits, including premium rum and mezcal, plus gain access to events and virtual tastings. Members can also purchase from Flaviar's full spirits shop, stocked with over 20,000 bottles.

There are several tiers of subscriptions, ranging from affordable options for beginners to pricier options for whiskey pros. All allow customers to choose between tasting flights or bottles.

Pricing and Plans