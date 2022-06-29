Best Whiskey Subscriptions
For whiskey fans, keeping your bar cart stocked with stellar selections can be a feat: You need to commit time to digging through stores, not to mention keeping up with limited runs, new releases, and small batch drops.
The answer? A whiskey subscription box. These whiskey tasting subscription services help expand your palate and allow you access to impressive bottles from top-notch distillers. There are subscriptions to introduce you to under-the-radar producers and options for region-specific bottlings. Regardless of your level of expertise, there is something for everyone in our favorite whiskey subscription services. (Psst: A whiskey subscription makes an excellent gift idea.)
Best Whiskey Subscriptions of 2022
- Best Overall: Flaviar
- Best for Variety: PourMore
- Best for Scotch Lovers: The Scotch Malt Whisky Society
- Best for Full Bottles: Mash & Grape
- Best for Rare Whiskeys: Shots Box
- Best Small Batch Whiskeys: Craft Whisky Club
- Best for Whiskey Education: Taster's Club
Best Overall: Flaviar
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $159/year
- Free Shipping: No
- Products per Delivery: 2–8
Why You Should Try It
Multiple subscription levels curate the club to your interests. Its bread and butter is tasting boxes: small vials of highly sought-after spirits, complete with tasting notes. Like what you're drinking? Members get exclusive pricing.
Pros
- Access to rare spirits
- Perks like exclusive pricing and allocated bottles
- Wide range of price options
Cons
- Small bottles
- Shipping isn't included
Flaviar's game is sourcing excellent whiskey and serving it in smaller portions, allowing members to try before they buy. If you like what you've ordered, Flaviar extends its exclusive pricing so you can purchase an entire bottle at a discount. It's a particularly convenient system if you're looking to try new varieties.
Starting at $159 and topping out at $349 a year, Flaviar sends out a range of whiskies from around the world with its subscription. You can also opt for a variety of other spirits, including premium rum and mezcal, plus gain access to events and virtual tastings. Members can also purchase from Flaviar's full spirits shop, stocked with over 20,000 bottles.
There are several tiers of subscriptions, ranging from affordable options for beginners to pricier options for whiskey pros. All allow customers to choose between tasting flights or bottles.
Pricing and Plans
- Standard: $159, 2 products of your choice (tasting flights or bottles)
- Premium: $249 a year, 4 products of your choice, on-demand virtual tastings
- All-Access: $349 a year, 8 products of your choice, on-demand virtual tastings; exclusive access to new single-batch releases
Best for Variety: PourMore
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $49
- Free Shipping: No
- Products per Delivery: 3–12
Why You Should Try It
PourMore offers eight different clubs, and its whiskeys cater to everyone from the Scotch novice to the bourbon buff. Each option is curated by a team of experts.
Pros
- Excellent curation
- Cocktail recipes included
- Gift options available
Cons
- Shipping can be pricey
- No option to repurchase bottles
PourMore started as a way for a group of whiskey-loving friends to share their favorite bottles with a wider crowd. Since 2016, it's expanded to dig into subcategories like bourbon, Scotch, and rye. Expect hard-to-find bottles from both indie distilleries and established producers.
In the whiskey club, there are three different levels: Intro, Explorer, and Enthusiast. Once you choose your level, you can select your shipping frequency (monthly or bi-monthly) and the number of bottles that will arrive in each shipment. Bottles are selected by industry experts and come with tasting notes and curated cocktail recipes.
Pricing and Plans
- Intro: starts at $49 per shipment
- Explorer: starts at $79 per shipment
- Enthusiast: starts at $129 per shipment
Best for Scotch Lovers: The Scotch Malt Whisky Society
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $99/year
- Free Shipping: No
- Products per Delivery: 1
Why You Should Try It
While there are clubs that offer a wide range of spirits from around the world, the Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) does one thing, and one thing very well: Scotch. The club celebrates Scotch in all its forms, from peaty Islay varieties to the smooth malts produced in the Lowlands.
Pros
- Abundance of educational resources
- Virtual tastings
- Exclusive access to unique Scotch
Cons
- Must commit to a year
- Cost varies per bottle
The SMWS started long before the days of the internet, when founder Pip Hills had the idea to source barrels directly from distilleries and share them with friends. The club has since grown to a fanbase that's 30,000 strong. An annual membership fee ($99) gets you access to monthly allocations of Scotch straight from the cask, plus invitations to virtual tastings on YouTube and Facebook, along with extensive educational resources about the history and making of Scotch.
Casks are selected by SMWS' Tasting Panel in Scotland. Members also receive access to clubhouses in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and London, and can connect with Society bar partners in the U.S.
Pricing and Plans
- $99: one year membership
- $195: one year membership + tasting kit
Best for Full Bottles: Mash & Grape
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $44
- Free Shipping: No
- Products per Delivery: 2–4
Why You Should Try It
While many clubs have pricier buy-ins, Mash & Grape offers no-frills, affordable monthly bottles of stellar whiskey, plus a well-stocked online retail store.
Pros
- Extensive à la carte options
- Variety of shipment frequencies
- Great gifting option
Cons
- Limited customer service
- Shipping is expensive
Start off by selecting your preference: whiskey, bourbon, or Scotch. Then, choose from three-, six-, or 12-month shipments. Note that Mash & Grape requires you to prepay for your shipments. In a few short weeks, a bottle curated to your palate will arrive at your doorstep. For the broader whiskey club, expect everything from Vermont's Whistlepig rye to well-aged Aberlour. Bottles are curated by whiskey experts and come packed with tasting notes.
Gifting for your favorite whiskey fan? The club offers three-month prepaid subscriptions complete with gift cards.
Pricing and Plans
- $69/month: bourbon, whiskey
- $79/month: Scotch
Best for Rare Whiskeys: Shots Box
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $299
- Free Shipping: Yes
- Products per Delivery: Five 50 ml bottles
Why You Should Try It
Nervous about purchasing a higher price-tag bottle? Shots Box sends sample-sized whiskeys so you can try, taste, and then decide.
Pros
- Free shipping
- Specially curated selections
- Rare whiskeys
Cons
- More expensive than most subscription services
- Only American whiskeys
It can be tough to commit to a pricier bottle of spirits. That's where Shots Box comes in. Ahead of your first shipment, Shots Box sends you five minis of whiskey picked just for you. Choose your favorite American craft spirit and a box with a full 750 ml bottle will follow shortly. No guesswork, no disappointments.
These aren't just any whiskeys. The subscription service does a stellar job of curating craft spirits from small and large distilleries from around the U.S. Expect classic ryes and bourbons to quirkier bottles, like Catoctin Creek rye or Texas' Balcones Baby Blue corn whisky. For the cocktail fan, there are also cocktail kits with wee 50 ml bottles of craft spirits and all the ingredients you need to make the perfect drink.
Pricing and Plans
- $299: half-year membership
- $499: full-year membership
Best Small Batch Whiskeys: Craft Whisky Club
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $55/month
- Free Shipping: Yes
- Products per Delivery: 10–12
Why You Should Try It
So you've tasted your way through every major distillery's top releases. What's next? Craft Whisky Club curates bottles from up-and-coming producers before they gain wider recognition.
Pros
- Free shipping
- Sourced from unique, small-scale distilleries
- Food pairing included
Cons
- Limited club levels
- No options to change shipment schedules
Craft Whisky Club members receive food pairings from the chosen distillery's home provenance, tasting notes, and access to exclusive releases. Depending on your membership tier, you can receive one or two bottles every other month. Each is priced at $50 and $90, respectively. Because Craft Whisky Club's mission is helping craft producers grow and get in front of drinkers who will love them, subscribers can expect excellent bottles at a steal of a price.
Pricing and Plans
- $55/month: 1 bottle of whisky every two months
- $95/month: 2 bottles of whisky every two months
Best for Whiskey Education: Taster's Club
Key Specs
- Starting Price: $44/month
- Free Shipping: No
- Products per Delivery: 2
Why You Should Try It
For the history buffs, Taster's Club pairs full-sized bottles with deep dives into tasting notes, distillery history, and production methods.
Pros
- Wide range of price points
- Full-sized bottles
- Tasting notes and history included
Cons
- Customer unable to choose what they receive
- Only monthly shipments available
While many of these plans allow you to hyper-curate your crates, The Taster's Club is for those who like a little surprise. Each shipment includes a 750 ml bottle of rare and premium spirits. What can you expect? You'll find out when it arrives, but know each bottle is expertly selected. Bottles arrive every four weeks, and you can cancel at any time.
Included with the bottle is the full story of the bottle, a lesson on the whiskey, tasting notes, production methods, and a history of the distiller and distillery.
Pricing and Plans
- $62/month: one bottle of rare whiskey
Final Verdict
If you're looking to expand your repertoire, a whiskey-of-the-month club is an excellent way to educate yourself while sipping something delicious. Flaviar is a particularly excellent way to do so, as the service curates a vast selection of exclusive whiskeys from around the world. Best of all, if you like a bottle, it offers discounted prices on à la carte purchases and free shipping.
Compare the Best Whiskey Subscriptions
|
Company
|
Starting Price
|
Free Shipping?
|
Products Per Delivery
|
Delivery Area
|
Gift Option?
|
Flaviar
|
$159/year
|
No
|
2–8
|
25 states
|
Yes
|
PourMore
|
$49
|
No
|
3, 6, or 12 bottles
|
44 states
|
Yes
|
The Scotch Malt Whisky Society
|
$99/year
|
No
|
1
|
Not Disclosed
|
Yes
|
Mash & Grape
|
$44/month
|
No
|
2–4
|
39 states
|
Yes
|
Shots Box
|
Not Disclosed
|
Yes
|
Five 50 ml bottles or one full-sized bottle
|
45 states
|
Yes
|
Craft Whisky Club
|
$55
|
Yes
|
1–2
|
41 states
|
Yes
|
Taster's Club
|
$44/month
|
No
|
1–2
|
46 states
|
Yes
Frequently Asked Questions
How Do Whiskey Subscription Boxes Work?
A whiskey subscription service is a membership club that brings spirits to your doorstep on a rolling basis (typically monthly, though other options exist). Many clubs offer hassle-free cancellation or little commitment. The clubs will include everything from one bottle of whiskey to a selection of samples from producers all over the world.
What Are the Different Types of Whiskey?
Whiskey is truly a global beverage! In the United States, find everything from bourbon (a primarily corn-based whiskey) to rye (a whiskey made entirely from rye grain) to Tennessee whiskey (charcoal-filtered bourbon made in, you guessed it, Tennessee). Canada is renowned for rye production, while Ireland makes beautiful, silky pot still whiskeys. In Scotland, you'll find smooth or smokey whiskeys. Outside of those countries, whiskey is made the world-over, from Mexico to Japan to India.
What Are the Perks of a Whiskey Subscription?
Whiskey subscriptions extend far beyond offering a regular bottle of whiskey to your home. They are incredibly curated, and offer everything from exclusive bottles to drams paired to your palate. Essentially, it's a service you can't get at your average liquor store.
How Much Do Whiskey Subscriptions Cost?
Price depends on your commitment level and the perks of the club. Bare-bones clubs offer just a bottle or two a month; these tend to cost around $50 a month. As you climb up the price tier, bottles may get more rare (one company even purchases casks for members-only releases) or offerings more decked out with tasting samples, multiple bottles, or access to local bars with whiskey deals. Most clubs will have various price tiers.
Methodology
We researched the best whiskey subscriptions on the market to find the options that discerning customers want. Specifically, we considered the curation of bottles offered and the level of exclusivity or rareness. (You don't want your whiskey club to send you a bottle you can get at your local bodega, right?) We also looked for companies that ship to the majority of states, including some that ship internationally. The final criteria we considered was whether the club offers a unique product, be it a rye-focused package or tasting samples to try before purchasing a full bottle.