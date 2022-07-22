We Found the Best Water Bottles — And They're All on Amazon

Our testers were asked to evaluate each of the 26 water bottles based on drinkability, seal, portability, insulation, durability, ease of cleaning, and value. Each product was then evaluated on a scale of one to five, one being poor and five being excellent, based on the tester's experience with the product. First, each person tried opening the caps and seeing how easy it was to take a drink. They then tested the seal to see if it was leak-proof or had a few spills. Next was carrying around the bottle, testing the handles and feeling how heavy or light each felt while being full of water. The bottles were then left for six hours to see if each one remained cold, testing the water with a thermometer before and after the six hours. Our testers then evaluated the bottles' durability, dropping them from waist height three times and assessing the damage (or lack thereof) afterwards. They then were shown the prices of each bottle and our testers gave their honest feedback on whether or not they felt the value was justified.