These 10 Kitchen Gadgets from TikTok Will Instantly Upgrade Your Home — Starting at $8

Whether you're looking for oven rack shields that will keep you from burning your hand as you retrieve batches of freshly baked cookies or a cute penguin-inspired holder that allows you to effortlessly pull eggs out of a pot of boiling water, you can find it on Amazon. And while some of these tools contribute to safety and efficiency in the cooking process, others improve the cleaning process, like this over-the-sink roll-up drying rack and these Angry Mama microwave steam cleaners. If you're looking to take the elbow grease out of pesky tasks that can be surprisingly strenuous, look no further than this handy electric peeler and this simple (but colorful) electric can opener. Some products can even help you make the most of things you already have in your kitchen, like this strainer that snaps onto any pot.