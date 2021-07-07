These 10 Kitchen Gadgets from TikTok Will Instantly Upgrade Your Home — Starting at $8
Some people are naturally gifted chefs, while others have toiled long and hard in the kitchen to become culinary experts. Then there are those who, regardless of all their efforts, struggle to develop any culinary prowess. The kitchen can be a treacherous and tiresome place for many, and that's okay (we all have different skill sets). Luckily for those of us who are a little more clumsy and messy in the kitchen, plenty of TikTokers have shared their favorite gadgets that can help simplify your cooking routine and compensate for any lacking culinary dexterity. Even the food wizards among us can use these tools to streamline their cooking endeavours.
Whether you're looking for oven rack shields that will keep you from burning your hand as you retrieve batches of freshly baked cookies or a cute penguin-inspired holder that allows you to effortlessly pull eggs out of a pot of boiling water, you can find it on Amazon. And while some of these tools contribute to safety and efficiency in the cooking process, others improve the cleaning process, like this over-the-sink roll-up drying rack and these Angry Mama microwave steam cleaners. If you're looking to take the elbow grease out of pesky tasks that can be surprisingly strenuous, look no further than this handy electric peeler and this simple (but colorful) electric can opener. Some products can even help you make the most of things you already have in your kitchen, like this strainer that snaps onto any pot.
If you're ready to streamline and foolproof your kitchen routine, here are the best TikTok-approved gadgets you'll want to check out.
Related Items
Handheld Electric Peeler
Buy It! Handheld Electric Peeler, $19.99; amazon.com
Offering you a battery-powered peeling experience with a smooth glide, this handy electric peeler takes all the effort out of peeling fruits and vegetables. You won't have to worry about losing any of the good parts of your food, which can happen if you're not nimble enough with a knife or regular peeler. It's also great for avoiding accidental cuts that come with not being graceful in the art of non-battery powered peeling. See it on TikTok here.
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener
Buy It! Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener, $28.99 (orig. $35); amazon.com
Opening cans can be a hassle, but this can opener lets you sit back and relax while it does all the work. The device magnetically latches onto cans and starts to spin around with the press of a button. You'll be left with an open can sans any jagged edges, so you also won't have to worry about accidentally cutting your hand, either. See it on TikTok here.
Surpahs Over The Sink Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack
Buy It! Surpahs Over The Sink Roll-Up Drying Rack, $20.38 (orig. $24.98); amazon.com
If you have limited counter space or would rather the water droplets that cling to your freshly washed dishware fall directly in your sink, you'll want this over-the-sink dish drying rack. It rolls up for easy storage and it's dishwasher safe. Plus, it can also moonlight as a trivet since it can withstand heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. See it on TikTok here.
Angry Mama Microwave Oven Steam Cleaners
Buy It! Angry Mama Microwave Oven Steam Cleaners $10.44 with coupon (orig. $10.99); amazon.com
With these Angry Mama Microwave Oven Steam Cleaners, you can say goodbye to the days of tirelessly scrubbing away at the grime inside your microwave. All you need to do is pour water and vinegar into the Angry Mama's body, then snap back on the head and hair before microwaving the figure for seven minutes. Steam will come out of the head, and once the seven minutes are up you'll be able to wipe away any food build-up with ease. By adding some lemon juice to the mixture, the Angry Mama can also help you eliminate odor. See it on TikTok here.
Oven Rack Shields (4-pack)
Buy It! Oven Rack Shields, $7.98; amazon.com
These oven rack shields come in a pack of four and serve as a bumper between your hand and hot oven racks, sparing you from any unpleasant burns as you bake and cook. The shields are easy to install, and they're a simple way to instantly boost the safety of your kitchen. See it on TikTok here.
Zip Top Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags
Buy It! Zip Top Reusable Food Storage Bags, $47.99; amazon.com
With an innovative design, these silicone storage bags blur the line between plastic food containers and disposable zipper bags. Unlike a zipper bag, they can stand on their own and unlike containers, the zip-up top condenses the design by eliminating the need for a lid. It's also dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe. They stand up and open wide (and stay open until you zip them back up), so you can take your leftovers from the freezer, plop them into the microwave, and eat directly from the bag — all without ever having to switch your container. See it on TikTok here.
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer
Buy It! Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer, $9.99; amazon.com
This handy add-on turns any pot into a strainer. Its clip-on design allows it to fit onto pots and pans of most sizes, and it's dishwasher safe. Opting for this gadget instead of a full-sized, traditional colander is also a great way to save cabinet space. See it on TikTok here.
Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls
Buy It! Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls, $11.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Fruits and vegetables are awesome thanks to the vitamin-packed nutrients they offer, but what's not so awesome is their tendency to go bad pretty quickly. You can stack your fridge with containers and containers of produce, only for mold to creep in days later. By absorbing ethylene gas from your fruit, the Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls slow down the rotting process. All you need to do is stick a packet in your apple, snap the apple shut, then stick it in your produce drawer. Each Bluapple packet lasts up to three months. Fruits and veggies can be expensive, so this simple gadget is a clever way to make the most of your food shopping budget. See it on TikTok here.
Peleg Design Egguins Egg Holder
Buy It! Egguins Egg Holder, $19.99; amazon.com
If you love to boil eggs, this egg holder will revolutionize your cooking process. Forget the days of allowing your eggs to haplessly sink to the bottom of the pot and awkwardly trying to retrieve them with a spoon. By placing your eggs inside the penguins, you can gently lower them into a pot of boiling water and retrieve them without worrying about them cracking. The handle stays cool out of the water, so you also won't have to worry about accidentally burning your hand. See it on TikTok here.
EZPB Natural Nut Butter Stirrer
Buy It! Natural Peanut Butter Stirrer, $10.25; amazon.com
Anyone who opts for natural peanut butter is familiar with the three-way war that goes down between the spread, the oil, and your butter knife when you attempt to mix everything that separated back together. This tool's squiggle design takes the mess and strife out of mixing your favorite natural nut butter, allowing you to mix the jar from top to bottom all at once in smoother, more efficient motions. Plus, it comes with a scraper so you don't waste any spread in the process. If you're ready to say goodbye to the erratic (and honestly sometimes violent) stirring techniques that inevitably come when relying on a butter knife, you need this stirrer. See it on TikTok here.
