The Absolute Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes

01 of 26 Persimmon, Radicchio and Pomegranate Salad Victor Protasio "The vibrant colors and delicious flavor make this a showstopper for Thanksgiving!" says Ayesha Nurdjaja, the executive chef of Shuka and Shukette restaurants in New York City. "I also need a salad with texture and a balance of sweet and savory to be interesting. This salad has all of that." Get the recipe HERE.

02 of 26 Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter Victor Protasio "Sweet potatoes should be on every holiday table—they're certainly always on mine," says Bobby Flay who shares a version of this recipe in his new cookbook Sundays With Sophie. "You can make the date-lime butter days ahead of time, giving you less work on the big day, and just slather it on the potatoes when they're roasted and piping hot." Get the recipe HERE.

03 of 26 Brussels Sprouts and Brie Gratin Victor Protasio In Gaby Dalkin's new Take It Easy cookbook, she shares an "oh-so creamy, rich and delicious" spin on a classic holiday dish. "Think of it as an alternative to the old-school green bean casserole but with way more flavor!" Get the recipe HERE.

04 of 26 Delicata Squash Gratin Caitlin Bensel This vegan gratin is a lighter alternative to it's cheesy-potato counterpart but still packs a ton of festive flavors. "It's delicious and cozy for the holidays, with woodsy sage, warm nutmeg, flavorful squash and delicate onion-cashew cream," says talk show host and Rebel Homemaker author Drew Barrymore. Get the recipe HERE.

05 of 26 Wilted Kale With Bacon & Apples Caitlin Bensel "You can make this recipe ahead and serve it at room temperature, which works for me because I love Thanksgiving sides, and they all can't come out of the oven piping hot at the eleventh hour!" says Chrissy Teigen of this dish from her cookbook, Cravings: All Together. Get the recipe HERE.

06 of 26 Mashed Potatoes With Garlic & Thyme Caitlin Bensel David Chang and Priya Krishna, coauthors of the new Cooking at Home cookbook, share a mashed potato recipe that is made completely in the microwave and helps to free up room on your stove. Get the recipe HERE.

07 of 26 Cornbread & Brioche Stuffing With Mushrooms Caitlin Bensel Dallas-based chef and founder of Cornbread + Kimchi LaMara Davidson shares a stuffing recipe inspired by a trip to Macon, Ga. that she took 20 years ago. Made with two types of mushrooms and sweet briche rolls, your dinner guests will remember it for years to come, too. Get the recipe HERE.

08 of 26 Garlic Mashed Sweet Potatoes Victor Protasio Put down that bag of marshmallows — Tia Mowry's fall twist on the traditional mash has toasted pecans, chopped bacon and a brown butter drizzle. Get the recipe HERE.

09 of 26 Creamed Spinach with Taleggio Victor Protasio If you plan to serve at least one green food at Thanksgiving, let it be this dish from Rachael Ray's latest cookbook, Rachael Ray 50. Ray adds Taleggio, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and nutmeg to her creamed spinach, and it is divine. Get the recipe HERE.

10 of 26 Sausage & Fig Stuffing "The dried figs play beautifully with the saltiness of the sausage while the sage flavor brings everything together," says Curtis Stone, chef and host of Field Trip with Curtis Stone on PBS. Get the recipe HERE.

11 of 26 Cranberry & Grapefruit Sauce Victor Protasio "Forget the canned stuff—homemade relish is so easy and can be made several days ahead," says Bobby Flay, who uses Campari in this sauce from his cookbook, Bobby at Home. Get the recipe HERE.

12 of 26 Green Bean Salad with Pickled Onions Victor Protasio Carla Hall shares a refreshingly light twist on the veggie. "There's no need to smother fresh beans with tons of gravy," says the chef and author of Carla Hall's Soul Food. Get the recipe HERE.

13 of 26 Roasted Delicata Squash with Apples And Kale Victor Protasio "This has all the best flavors of fall in one recipe," says Mike Price, the chef of Market Table in N.Y.C. Get the recipe HERE.

14 of 26 Everything Bagel Stuffing Victor Protasio Molly Yeh, the host of Food Network's Girl Meets Farm, adds her own spin to the holiday favorite, which was inspired by bagels and lox. Get the recipe HERE.

15 of 26 Mashed Potatoes with Country Ham and Cheddar Victor Protasio "The ham adds the perfect amount of salty, savory flavor," says Nathan Duensing, the executive chef of Marsh House in Nashville. Get the recipe HERE.

16 of 26 Cajun Creamed Corn Greg DuPree This comforting side dish from John Seymour will be the star of your meal thanks to thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese and a nice kick from Cajun seasoning. Get the recipe HERE.

17 of 26 Roasted Carrots with Greek Yogurt Greg DuPree This colorful side from chef Chris Cosentino, who recently opened his newest restaurant Jackrabbit in Portland's The Duniway hotel, gets a dose of sweetness from roasted dates and will counterbalance the rich dishes on your Thanksgiving table. Get the recipe HERE.

18 of 26 Salt & Vinegar Smashed Potatoes Greg DuPree "Salt and vinegar potato chips are my very favorite snack food in the world. I don't eat them often but when I do there's no stopping me, which is why I thought it would be fun (and slightly healthier) to make a version that combines them with a crispy smashed new potatoes," says Gail Simmons. Get the recipe HERE.

19 of 26 Broccoli, Cranberry & Bacon Salad Greg DuPree Valerie Bertinelli says her recipe is "retro and ridiculously delicious"—plus it comes together in just 10 minutes. Get the recipe HERE.

20 of 26 Cauliflower-Challah Stuffing Greg DuPree "Roast the cauliflower and make the spice mix ahead of time," says chef Timon Balloo of his comforting dressing. "That makes it easier on Thanksgiving Day to just assemble the stuffing." Get the recipe HERE.

21 of 26 Corn and Gruyere Mashed Potato Gratin Hector Manuel Sanchez What could possibly be bad about a dish made with corn, mashed potatoes, heavy cream and two types of cheese? Get the recipe HERE.

22 of 26 Orange Cranberry Sauce Hector Manuel Sanchez You'll never go back to the canned kind after a taste of Paul Wahlberg's tangy twist on relish. The sauce gets its unique flavor from chopped oranges, apples and a pinch of red pepper. Get the recipe HERE.

23 of 26 Pancetta & Herb Stuffing Hector Manuel Sanchez We don't want to imagine a world where Thanksgiving doesn't involve a hearty dressing — especially this ciabatta-pancetta creation from Damn Delicious blogger, Chungah Rhee. Get the recipe HERE.

24 of 26 Brown Butter Brussels Sprouts Alison Miksch With a few simple ingredients like shallots and lemon zest and the right cooking technique, the chef at the Palm Restaurant turns a boring veggie into a showstopping side. Get the recipe HERE.

25 of 26 Sweet Potatoes with Banana Sour Cream Alison Miksch You've already got your standard mashed potatoes so when thinking about how to use sweet potatoes whip up Tyler Florence's crispy wedges instead. The sweet dipping sauce is the perfect compliment. Get the recipe HERE.