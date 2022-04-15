The Drinkmate is one of the few soda makers that can be used to carbonate any liquid. Not only can you turn tap water to sparkling, you can also add bubbles to juice, tea or cocktails without having to worry about damaging the machine. The convenience of that feature alone is enough to rank it on top, but it also earns high marks for a small counter footprint and a two-stage pressure-release valve that cuts down on excessive foam and spillage.