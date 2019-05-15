The Best Sandwich in Every State and Washington, D.C.

How We Chose
To determine our list of 51, we teamed up with online restaurant guide The Infatuation—considering their on-the-ground expert reviews and recommendations from writers and editors, along with independent diner feedback—paying special attention to eateries serving regionally-inspired dishes and using locally- sourced ingredients. Scroll through to see if your favorite sandwich made the list.
Alabama
6080 AL-117, Mentone
Swing by for their award-winning ’Bama Grown Fried Catfish Sandwich on sourdough, topped with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Alaska
2125, 304 G St, Anchorage
Come hungry: The Bootlegger Club is turkey, pastrami, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Russian dressing stuffed between slices of fresh-baked bread.
Arizona
218 West Main Street, Mesa
Sriracha honey and house-made pickles top the Crispy Chicken sandwich at this popular fast-casual joint.
Arkansas
7311 North Hills Boulevard, North Little Rock
Try the towering Grilled Club—triple stacked with ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Swiss and American cheeses.
California
Multiple Locations in L.A.
This shop, located inside of a shipping container, serves food until they sell out, so go early for the Larry Mantle: a bologna and salami sandwich with red onion, pickled peppers, lettuce, pecorino pepato cheese, spicy aioli and oregano vinaigrette on a sesame roll. As The Infatuation’s Brant Cox writes, “Every sandwich at Wax Paper is good, but if this is your first time, the Larry Mantle is your move. This behemoth is essentially their version of an Italian and it is tremendous.”
Colorado
Multiple Locations
The hot #3 Cheesesteak at this Italian deli comes with all the fixin’s: American cheese, onions, peppers and mushrooms.
Connecticut
22 Reef Road, Fairfield
Don’t miss the Grilled Abbers Panini, a pressed hoagie layered with fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato and mayo.
Delaware
Multiple Locations
The Da Vinci is made with salami, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried red peppers, roasted red peppers and extra-virgin olive oil on semolina bread—which is baked in-house daily.
Florida
3502 Gulfview Ave, Marathon
Located just north of the Florida Keys’ 7-mile bridge, this marina-side restaurant is famous for the Lobster Reuben: fresh lobster, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread.
Georgia
Multiple Locations
The eatery serves up sandwiches inspired by global flavors—like the Conquistador, made with baked chicken, lettuce, tomato and their secret signature sauce. As The Infatuation’s Sarah Bailey puts it: “It’s exactly what you want for lunch when the last three days have been a blur of turkey and swiss. Get one to go, or stay and hang out on their patio with a craft soda.”
Hawaii
Multiple Locations in Maui
At this popular seafood restaurant, the Fish Burger is not actually a burger, but rather a sandwich made with fresh catch-of-the-day, coleslaw, tomato, cheese and house-made tartar sauce.
Idaho
1735 W Kathleen Ave, Coeur d’Alene
Gourmet comfort food is the name of the game at Meltz. They have a rotating menu with seasonal sammies, but order the Cubano—mojo-basted pork shoulder, Swiss cheese, smoked ham, roasted garlic and Dijonnaise—any time of year.
Illinois
3221 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
Whether you’re eating at their brick-and-mortar location or food truck, don’t miss the El Jibarito—Puerto Rican grilled steak served between two slices of fried green plantains. According to The Infatuation’s Adrian Kane, “It will make your breath bad for days, but it’s completely worth it.”
Indiana
Multiple Locations
The Dagwood Supreme is piled high with roast beef, ham, turkey, provolone and Colby cheeses, lettuce, tomato and onions and finished with a generous drizzle of Dagwood’s Special Sauce.
Iowa
1401 Army Post Rd, Des Moines
Crowds flock to this old-school diner for fried-food favorites, including the King Loin: a massively wide, breaded-and-fried pork tenderloin placed inside a pillowy bun.
Kansas
Multiple Locations
Visit the smoke-house’s original location in a gas station to try their Z-Man Sandwich, made with beef brisket, smoked provolone cheese, barbecue sauce and two crispy onion rings.
Kentucky
300 West Main Street, Louisville
Go for the craft beer, stay for the Hot Brown: an open-faced sandwich of sourdough topped with smoked turkey, tomatoes, bacon, mornay sauce, cheddar jack cheese and smoked paprika.
Louisiana
New Orleans
Mason Hereford, a 2019 James Beard Award semifinalist for best chef, serves the vegetarian Collard Green Melt, made with slow-cooked collards, Swiss cheese, pickled-cherry-pepper dressing and slaw on rye bread. “Even if you only have one day in New Orleans, Turkey and the Wolf is where you should go for lunch,” The Infatuation writes in their review of the unique eatery.
Maine
86 Middle Street, Portland
This oyster bar puts a twist on the New England classic by serving their Brown Butter Lobster Roll in a Chinese-style steamed bun.
Maryland
Multiple Locations
What began as a food stand in the parking lot of a nightclub now operates four restaurants serving Baltimore-style barbecue. Try the Pit Beef Sandwich: thinly sliced beef round, cooked to order on a potato bun.
Massachusetts
139 Dodge St, Beverly
Located on the North Shore, this family-owned spot has been serving hot sandwiches like the Large Beef with Cheese and Sauce for more than 30 years.
Michigan
422 Detroit St, Ann Arbor
This famous deli makes their Jewish rye bread in-house and serves sandwiches like the Sherman’s Sure Choice, stacked with corned beef, Swiss Emmental cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing.
Minnesota
Multiple Locations in Minneapolis
Stop in for the Bánh Mì, filled with Vietnamese-style barbecue pork and chopped green onions.
Mississippi
509 North Farish/4487 North State, Jackson
“Where you can have an irony-free pig’s-ear sandwich
that will make you weep for joy,” the late chef Anthony Bourdain said on a 2014 episode of CNN’s Parts Unknown of this spot’s Pig Ear Slider topped with mustard, coleslaw and house-made hot sauce—all for just $1.50.
Missouri
3106 Olive St, St. Louis
Known for their Memphis-style barbecue, they smoke their meats low and slow over sweet apple or cherrywood. Drop by for a Beef Brisket Sandwich with your choice of three house-made barbecue sauces.
Montana
1433 S Higgins Ave, Missoula
Set inside a market, this deli serves an array of tasty sandwiches, including the meat-filled Megadeath—ham, finocchiona, hot soppressata, pepperoni and hot capicola—topped with a “feisty slaw.”
Nebraska
3578 Farnam St, Omaha
The Blackstone Reuben was first served at the nearby Blackstone Hotel in the 1920s. Today this brewery is carrying on the legacy of that original rye melt—lean corned beef topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing—although they won’t ever reveal the secret recipe.
Nevada
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
Fill up your gas tank and then pop into this sandwich joint, which is run out of a convenience store. Try the
Ham & Cheese, made with Black Forest ham, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, jalapeños, mayonnaise and tomatoes on a grilled roll.
New Hampshire
121 Main St, Nashua
Athletic memorabilia covers the walls at this cozy sports bar, known for hearty deli sandwiches like the Big Papi—turkey, pepperoni and Muenster cheese, served hot—named after Boston Red Sox All-Star David Ortiz.
New Jersey
Fiore’s House of Quality
2693, 414 Adams St, Hoboken
This 106-year-old deli and cheese shop makes their mozzarella on-site each morning; it’s the star of the Roast Beef, Mutz and Gravy sandwich, which is available only on Thursdays and Saturdays — so plan ahead.
New Mexico
1711 Llano St #G Santa Fe
The toasty Southwestern Grilled Cheese is the standout at this spot in St. Michael’s Village. The griddled sandwich consists of cheddar cheese, spicy New Mexico green chiles, tomato and a mound of crispy bacon on multigrain bread.
New York
260 Bleecker St, New York City
Located in Manhattan’s West Village, this deli is known for its grab-and-go heroes. Order the Italian, filled with four different meats—prosciutto, ham, hot capicola and soppressata—along with fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes and roasted peppers. “We have no idea why this Italian deli flies under the radar, but your days of not knowing about Faicco’s end right now,” The Infatuation Deputy Editor Katherine Lewin writes.
North Carolina
1009 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill
Standing on a gravel lot near the University of North Carolina, this student favorite spot is famous for their BLTs stuffed with a generous handful of bacon. Don’t miss their Signature BLT with Pimento Cheese on locally made sourdough bread.
North Dakota
402 N Broadway St, Fargo
Tucked away in an antique shop, this Nordic Jewish deli serves bagels, latkes and sandwiches, like the Nordic Lamb Meatloaf Sandwich stuffed with lingonberries and pickled onions on pillowy focaccia bread.
Ohio
326 E 8th St, Cincinnati
Breakfast is served all day at this coffee house, where the specialty is their Breakfast Sandwich, made with a fried egg, crispy bacon and pimento cheese on multigrain bread.
Oklahoma
1630 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City
If you’re in the mood for hearty comfort food, you’ve come to the right place. Try the Macaroni Pony: a sandwich filled with chipotle barbecue pulled pork and triple-cheese mac and cheese on jalapeño cornbread.
Oregon
Multiple Locations in Portland
Chase the Korean Pork Shoulder— topped with house kimchi, chile mayo, cilantro and lime—with one of the shop’s rotating craft beers on tap.
Pennsylvania
Multiple Locations in Philadelphia
Since 1979 hungry diners have traveled far and wide to this South Street institution—named after a Yiddish expression that loosely translates to “Do I look like I care?”—for their made-to-order Cheesesteak Hoagies. Order them with Cheez Whiz, provolone or a combination of both.
Rhode Island
Geoff’s Superlative Sandwiches
401 S Main St, Providence
Portugal native and owner Julio Fonseca says “love and care” go into every sandwich he makes. Taste the love when you order the Juggs, stacked with hot turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, Shedd’s signature sauce and cranberries.
South Carolina
Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop
698 King St, Charleston
Housed in an old body shop, this joint serves chicken, catfish and a famous Fried Oyster Roll, topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, a creamy comeback sauce and chives. “Their mix of highbrow and lowbrow food and drinks is super popular and this place is now one of the busiest restaurants in town,” says The Infatuation’s City Guide writer Emily Yates.
South Dakota
Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen
600 N Main Ave, Suite 110, Sioux Falls
People flock to this sandwicherie for the Schnitzelwich, a pork tenderloin topped with horse-radish, poppy-seed slaw and Dijonnaise on Texas toast.
Tennessee
1306 McGavock Park, Nashville
Shop owner David Mitchell serves creative stackers like the Mitchell Club: turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and spicy mustard layered between three slices of fresh sourdough.
Texas
900 East 11th St, Austin
Expect to wait at least an hour at this lunch-only establishment for pit master Aaron Franklin’s Tipsy Texan: chopped beef brisket, sausage, coleslaw and pickles between two buns. The Infatuation’s Co-founder and CEO Chris Stang writes, “It’s extremely rare if not impossible for a restaurant to meet or exceed the expectations set when someone credible writes that it’s the best ever. But let us be one of many to tell you that Franklin Barbecue does not suffer from that problem. This truly is the best BBQ in Texas, and maybe in the country.”
Utah
146 S Regent St, Salt Lake City
This place aims to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to Utah with quarter-bird combos and a Fried Chicken Sandwich, topped with a creamy, buttermilk-based sauce.
Vermont
436 Western Ave, Brattleboro
Save room for apple pie (made with local apples) after a Route 9 Roast Beef with horseradish sauce, Dijon and cheddar.
Virginia
Multiple Locations in Norfolk
Sandwiches like the Stevie—fried chicken with pickles, mustard and honey—are served on buns or house-made biscuits.
Washington
Multiple Locations in Seattle
Order at the window of this colorful shack serving island-inspired fare like the Caribbean Roast: roast pork shoulder, aioli, jalapeños and caramelized onions.
Washington, D.C.
Multiple Locations
Chef David Scribner treats every day like it’s Thanksgiving. The Nobadeer is packed with roast turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayo on sourdough bread. “If they served nothing but the Nobadeer, their Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich that sadly does not include Ross’ patented Moistmaker, Jettie’s would get a high ranking,” the Infatuation writes in their guide to fast-casual spots in the capital city.
West Virginia
809 1st St, Huntington
This diner has served local favorites like Cam’s Original Sugar-Flaked Ham Sandwich—dressed with lettuce and a secret sweet sauce— since the 1950s.
Wisconsin
Baumgartner’s Cheese Store & Tavern
1023 16th Ave, Monroe
The state’s oldest cheese shop is known for its Limburger Sandwich, where the extra-stinky cheese is served at room temperature with red onion and horseradish mustard.
Wyoming
Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse
107 E Ivinson St, Laramie
Stop by this cozy bookstore for a hot Bison Reuben topped with sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing.