The Best Sandwich in Every State and Washington, D.C.

Wax Paper

Multiple Locations in L.A.

This shop, located inside of a shipping container, serves food until they sell out, so go early for the Larry Mantle: a bologna and salami sandwich with red onion, pickled peppers, lettuce, pecorino pepato cheese, spicy aioli and oregano vinaigrette on a sesame roll. As The Infatuation’s Brant Cox writes, “Every sandwich at Wax Paper is good, but if this is your first time, the Larry Mantle is your move. This behemoth is essentially their version of an Italian and it is tremendous.”