The Best Sandwich in Every State and Washington, D.C.

PEOPLE teamed up with online restaurant guide The Infatuation to find the country’s most epic meals on sliced bread 
By Madison Roberts
May 15, 2019 01:06 PM

How We Chose

Purple Hawk Marketing

To determine our list of 51, we teamed up with online restaurant guide The Infatuation—considering their on-the-ground expert reviews and recommendations from writers and editors, along with independent diner feedback—paying special attention to eateries serving regionally-inspired dishes and using locally- sourced ingredients. Scroll through to see if your favorite sandwich made the list.

Alabama

Green Leaf Grill

6080 AL-117, Mentone

Swing by for their award-winning ’Bama Grown Fried Catfish Sandwich on sourdough, topped with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Alaska

Urban Greens

2125, 304 G St, Anchorage

Come hungry: The Bootlegger Club is turkey, pastrami, ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Russian dressing stuffed between slices of fresh-baked bread.

Arizona

Worth Takeaway

Worth Takeaway

218 West Main Street, Mesa

Sriracha honey and house-made pickles top the Crispy Chicken sandwich at this popular fast-casual joint.

Arkansas

Larry Barnes Photography

Gadwall’s Grill

7311 North Hills Boulevard, North Little Rock

Try the towering Grilled Club—triple stacked with ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Swiss and American cheeses.

California

Kristen Wright

Wax Paper

Multiple Locations in L.A.

This shop, located inside of a shipping container, serves food until they sell out, so go early for the Larry Mantle: a bologna and salami sandwich with red onion, pickled peppers, lettuce, pecorino pepato cheese, spicy aioli and oregano vinaigrette on a sesame roll. As The Infatuation’s Brant Cox writes, “Every sandwich at Wax Paper is good, but if this is your first time, the Larry Mantle is your move. This behemoth is essentially their version of an Italian and it is tremendous.”

Colorado

Salvaggio’s Deli

Multiple Locations

The hot #3 Cheesesteak at this Italian deli comes with all the fixin’s: American cheese, onions, peppers and mushrooms. 

Connecticut

William Auer

Firehouse Deli

22 Reef Road, Fairfield

Don’t miss the Grilled Abbers Panini, a pressed hoagie layered with fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato and mayo.

Delaware

John Donato

Touch of Italy

Multiple Locations

The Da Vinci is made with salami, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried red peppers, roasted red peppers and extra-virgin olive oil on semolina bread—which is baked in-house daily.

Florida

Keys Fisheries

Keys Fisheries

3502 Gulfview Ave, Marathon

Located just north of the Florida Keys’ 7-mile bridge, this marina-side restaurant is famous for the Lobster Reuben: fresh lobster, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread.

Georgia

Somi Benson-Jaja

Zunzi’s

Multiple Locations

The eatery serves up sandwiches inspired by global flavors—like the Conquistador, made with baked chicken, lettuce, tomato and their secret signature sauce. As The Infatuation’s Sarah Bailey puts it: “It’s exactly what you want for lunch when the last three days have been a blur of turkey and swiss. Get one to go, or stay and hang out on their patio with a craft soda.”

Hawaii

Nick Ricca

Paia Fish Market

Multiple Locations in Maui

At this popular seafood restaurant, the Fish Burger is not actually a burger, but rather a sandwich made with fresh catch-of-the-day, coleslaw, tomato, cheese and house-made tartar sauce. 

Idaho

Erika Spry

Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese

1735 W Kathleen Ave, Coeur d’Alene

Gourmet comfort food is the name of the game at Meltz. They have a rotating menu with seasonal sammies, but order the Cubano—mojo-basted pork shoulder, Swiss cheese, smoked ham, roasted garlic and Dijonnaise—any time of year.

Illinois

La Bomba

3221 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Whether you’re eating at their brick-and-mortar location or food truck, don’t miss the El Jibarito—Puerto Rican grilled steak served between two slices of fried green plantains. According to The Infatuation’s Adrian Kane, “It will make your breath bad for days, but it’s completely worth it.”

Indiana

Charlie Mustaklem

Dagwood’s Deli & Sub Shop

Multiple Locations

The Dagwood Supreme is piled high with roast beef, ham, turkey, provolone and Colby cheeses, lettuce, tomato and onions and finished with a generous drizzle of Dagwood’s Special Sauce.

Iowa

Matthew Flowers

Smitty’s Tenderloins

1401 Army Post Rd, Des Moines

Crowds flock to this old-school diner for fried-food favorites, including the King Loin: a massively wide, breaded-and-fried pork tenderloin placed inside a pillowy bun.

Kansas

David Morris

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Multiple Locations

Visit the smoke-house’s original location in a gas station to try their Z-Man Sandwich, made with beef brisket, smoked provolone cheese, barbecue sauce and two crispy onion rings.

Kentucky

Bluegrass Brewing Company

300 West Main Street, Louisville

Go for the craft beer, stay for the Hot Brown: an open-faced sandwich of sourdough topped with smoked turkey, tomatoes, bacon, mornay sauce, cheddar jack cheese and smoked paprika.

Louisiana

william Hereford

Turkey & The Wolf

New Orleans

Mason Hereford, a 2019 James Beard Award semifinalist for best chef, serves the vegetarian Collard Green Melt, made with slow-cooked collards, Swiss cheese, pickled-cherry-pepper dressing and slaw on rye bread. “Even if you only have one day in New Orleans, Turkey and the Wolf is where you should go for lunch,” The Infatuation writes in their review of the unique eatery.

Maine

Mat Trogner

Eventide Oyster Company

86 Middle Street, Portland

This oyster bar puts a twist on the New England classic by serving their Brown Butter Lobster Roll in a Chinese-style steamed bun.

Maryland

Courtesy Chaps Pit Beef

Chaps Pit Beef

Multiple Locations

What began as a food stand in the parking lot of a nightclub now operates four restaurants serving Baltimore-style barbecue. Try the Pit Beef Sandwich: thinly sliced beef round, cooked to order on a potato bun.

Massachusetts

Belita Photography

Nick’s Famous Roast Beef

139 Dodge St, Beverly

Located on the North Shore, this family-owned spot has been serving hot sandwiches like the Large Beef with Cheese and Sauce for more than 30 years.

Michigan

Zingerman's Delicatessen

Zingerman’s Delicatessen

422 Detroit St, Ann Arbor

This famous deli makes their Jewish rye bread in-house and serves sandwiches like the Sherman’s Sure Choice, stacked with corned beef, Swiss Emmental cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing.

Minnesota

Tony Nguyen

Lu’s Sandwiches

Multiple Locations in Minneapolis

Stop in for the Bánh Mì, filled with Vietnamese-style barbecue pork and chopped green onions.

Mississippi

Big Apple Inn

Big Apple Inn

509 North Farish/4487 North State, Jackson

“Where you can have an irony-free pig’s-ear sandwich
that will make you weep for joy,” the late chef Anthony Bourdain said on a 2014 episode of CNN’s Parts Unknown of this spot’s Pig Ear Slider topped with mustard, coleslaw and house-made hot sauce—all for just $1.50.

Missouri

Amy Schromm Photography

Pappy’s Smokehouse

3106 Olive St, St. Louis

Known for their Memphis-style barbecue, they smoke their meats low and slow over sweet apple or cherrywood. Drop by for a Beef Brisket Sandwich with your choice of three house-made barbecue sauces.

Montana

Purple Hawk Marketing

Tagliare Delicatessen

1433 S Higgins Ave, Missoula

Set inside a market, this deli serves an array of tasty sandwiches, including the meat-filled Megadeath—ham, finocchiona, hot soppressata, pepperoni and hot capicola—topped with a “feisty slaw.”

Nebraska

Sarah Miller Photos

Crescent Moon Ale House

3578 Farnam St, Omaha

The Blackstone Reuben was first served at the nearby Blackstone Hotel in the 1920s. Today this brewery is carrying on the legacy of that original rye melt—lean corned beef topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing—although they won’t ever reveal the secret recipe.

Nevada

Michelle McLemore

Deli Towne U.S.A.

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

Fill up your gas tank and then pop into this sandwich joint, which is run out of a convenience store. Try the
Ham & Cheese, made with Black Forest ham, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, jalapeños, mayonnaise and tomatoes on a grilled roll.

New Hampshire

courtesy The Nashua Garden

Nashua Garden

121 Main St, Nashua

Athletic memorabilia covers the walls at this cozy sports bar, known for hearty deli sandwiches like the Big Papi—turkey, pepperoni and Muenster cheese, served hot—named after Boston Red Sox All-Star David Ortiz.

New Jersey

Jennifer R. Rossano

Fiore’s House of Quality

2693, 414 Adams St, Hoboken

This 106-year-old deli and cheese shop makes their mozzarella on-site each morning; it’s the star of the Roast Beef, Mutz and Gravy sandwich, which is available only on Thursdays and Saturdays — so plan ahead.

New Mexico

Lou Creative Agency

Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe

1711 Llano St #G Santa Fe

The toasty Southwestern Grilled Cheese is the standout at this spot in St. Michael’s Village. The griddled sandwich consists of cheddar cheese, spicy New Mexico green chiles, tomato and a mound of crispy bacon on multigrain bread.

New York

Faicco's

260 Bleecker St, New York City

Located in Manhattan’s West Village, this deli is known for its grab-and-go heroes. Order the Italian, filled with four different meats—prosciutto, ham, hot capicola and soppressata—along with fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes and roasted peppers. “We have no idea why this Italian deli flies under the radar, but your days of not knowing about Faicco’s end right now,” The Infatuation Deputy Editor Katherine Lewin writes.

North Carolina

Merritt's Store & Grill

1009 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill

Standing on a gravel lot near the University of North Carolina, this student favorite spot is famous for their BLTs stuffed with a generous handful of bacon. Don’t miss their Signature BLT with Pimento Cheese on locally made sourdough bread.

North Dakota

BernBaum's

402 N Broadway St, Fargo

Tucked away in an antique shop, this Nordic Jewish deli serves bagels, latkes and sandwiches, like the Nordic Lamb Meatloaf Sandwich stuffed with lingonberries and pickled onions on pillowy focaccia bread.

Ohio

Aaron Conway

Cheapside Cafe

326 E 8th St, Cincinnati

Breakfast is served all day at this coffee house, where the specialty is their Breakfast Sandwich, made with a fried egg, crispy bacon and pimento cheese on multigrain bread.

Oklahoma

Brandon Smith

The Mule

1630 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City

If you’re in the mood for hearty comfort food, you’ve come to the right place. Try the Macaroni Pony: a sandwich filled with chipotle barbecue pulled pork and triple-cheese mac and cheese on jalapeño cornbread.

Oregon

Alan Weiner

Lardo

Multiple Locations in Portland

Chase the Korean Pork Shoulder— topped with house kimchi, chile mayo, cilantro and lime—with one of the shop’s rotating craft beers on tap. 

Pennsylvania

John Jacks

Ishkabibble’s

Multiple Locations in Philadelphia

Since 1979 hungry diners have traveled far and wide to this South Street institution—named after a Yiddish expression that loosely translates to “Do I look like I care?”—for their made-to-order Cheesesteak Hoagies. Order them with Cheez Whiz, provolone or a combination of both.

Rhode Island

Geoff's Superlative Sandwiches

401 S Main St, Providence

Portugal native and owner Julio Fonseca says “love and care” go into every sandwich he makes. Taste the love when you order the Juggs, stacked with hot turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, Shedd’s signature sauce and cranberries.

South Carolina

Ben Reitz

Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop

698 King St, Charleston

Housed in an old body shop, this joint serves chicken, catfish and a famous Fried Oyster Roll, topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, a creamy comeback sauce and chives. “Their mix of highbrow and lowbrow food and drinks is super popular and this place is now one of the busiest restaurants in town,” says The Infatuation’s City Guide writer Emily Yates.

South Dakota

Isaac Show

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen

600 N Main Ave, Suite 110, Sioux Falls

People flock to this sandwicherie for the Schnitzelwich, a pork tenderloin topped with horse-radish, poppy-seed slaw and Dijonnaise on Texas toast.

Tennessee

Victor Protasio

Mitchell Delicatessen

1306 McGavock Park, Nashville

Shop owner David Mitchell serves creative stackers like the Mitchell Club: turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and spicy mustard layered between three slices of fresh sourdough.

Texas

Jeff Stockton

Franklin BBQ

900 East 11th St, Austin

Expect to wait at least an hour at this lunch-only establishment for pit master Aaron Franklin’s Tipsy Texan: chopped beef brisket, sausage, coleslaw and pickles between two buns. The Infatuation’s Co-founder and CEO Chris Stang writes, “It’s extremely rare if not impossible for a restaurant to meet or exceed the expectations set when someone credible writes that it’s the best ever. But let us be one of many to tell you that Franklin Barbecue does not suffer from that problem. This truly is the best BBQ in Texas, and maybe in the country.”

Utah

Souk Mounsena

Pretty Bird Chicken

146 S Regent St, Salt Lake City

This place aims to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to Utah with quarter-bird combos and a Fried Chicken Sandwich, topped with a creamy, buttermilk-based sauce.

Vermont

Vermont Country Deli

436 Western Ave, Brattleboro

Save room for apple pie (made with local apples) after a Route 9 Roast Beef with horseradish sauce, Dijon and cheddar.

Virginia

Handsome Biscuit

Handsome Biscuit

Multiple Locations in Norfolk

Sandwiches like the Stevie—fried chicken with pickles, mustard and honey—are served on buns or house-made biscuits. 

Washington

Kristen Marie Parker

Un Bien

Multiple Locations in Seattle

Order at the window of this colorful shack serving island-inspired fare like the Caribbean Roast: roast pork shoulder, aioli, jalapeños and caramelized onions.

Washington, D.C.

Meghan Francis Creative

Jetties

Multiple Locations

Chef David Scribner treats every day like it’s Thanksgiving. The Nobadeer is packed with roast turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayo on sourdough bread. “If they served nothing but the Nobadeer, their Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich that sadly does not include Ross’ patented Moistmaker, Jettie’s would get a high ranking,” the Infatuation writes in their guide to fast-casual spots in the capital city.

West Virginia

Shawn Fitzpatrick with Grafitz Group

Cam’s Ham

809 1st St, Huntington

This diner has served local favorites like Cam’s Original Sugar-Flaked Ham Sandwich—dressed with lettuce and a secret sweet sauce— since the 1950s.

Wisconsin

Rachel Le

Baumgartner’s Cheese Store & Tavern

1023 16th Ave, Monroe

The state’s oldest cheese shop is known for its Limburger Sandwich, where the extra-stinky cheese is served at room temperature with red onion and horseradish mustard.

Wyoming

Conner Waring

Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse

107 E Ivinson St, Laramie

Stop by this cozy bookstore for a hot Bison Reuben topped with sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing.

