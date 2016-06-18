This year, six restaurants from the United States cracked the top 50 list.

The annual World's 50 Best Restaurants list was revealed in New York City on Monday night, and there were some major switch-ups this year.

Osteria Francescana, Massimo Bottura's restaurant in Modena, Italy, clinched the number one spot for the first time, after sitting at No. 3 in 2013 and 2014 and inching to No. 2 in 2015.

The tiny eatery has gained international renown for highly conceptual dishes like “five stages of Parmigiano Reggiano” and “eel swimming up the Po river,” while also serving more traditional Italian dishes like tagliatelle with hand-chopped ragu and risotto cooked with veal jus. Surprisingly enough, Bottura's restaurant is the first Italian restaurant to make it to the No. 1 spot.

There has been quite a bit of shuffling. El Celler de Can Roca, in Girona, Spain, dropped to the No. 2 spot. Eleven Madison Park, in New York City, ascended to No. 3 – the highest ranking of a U.S. restaurant in years. Noma, the iconic Copenhagan restaurant that clinched No. 1 in 2014, fell to No. 5.

The list features restaurants from 23 countries spread across six continents. This year, six restaurants from the United States cracked the top 50.

1. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy)

2. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain)

3. Eleven Madison Park (New York, USA)

4. Central (Lima, Peru)

5. Noma (Copenhagen, Denmark)

6. Mirazur (Menton, France)

7. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

8. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

9. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

10. Asador Etxebarri (Axpe, Spain)

11. D.O.M (São Paolo, Brazil)

12. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

13. Maido (Lima, Peru)

14. The Ledbury (London, UK)

15. Alinea (Chicago, USA)

16. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)

17. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

18. White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia)

19. Arpège (Paris, France)

20. Amber (Hong Kong, China)

21. Arzak (San Sebastian, Spain)

22. The Test Kitchen (Cape Town, South Africa)

23. Gaggan (Bangkok, Thailand)

24. Le Bernardin (New York, USA)

25. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

26. The Clove Club (London, UK)

27. Saison (San Francisco, USA)

28. Geranium (Copenhagen, Denmark)

29. Tickets (Barcelona, Spain)

30. Astrid y Gaston (Lima, Peru)

31. Nihonryori Ryugin (Tokyo, Japan)

32. Restaurant Andre (Singapore)

33. Attica (Melbourne, Australia)

34. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany)

35. Vendôme (Bergisch Gladbach, Germany)

36. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

37. Nahm (Bangkok, Thailand)

38. De Librije (Zwolle, Netherlands)

39. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

40. Relae (Copenhagen, Denmark)

41. Fäviken (Järpen, Sweden)

42. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai, China)

43. Biko (Mexico City, Mexico)

44. Estela (New York, USA)

45. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (London, UK)

46. Combal. Zero (Rivoli, Italy)

47. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland)

48. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantaco Hills, New York, USA)

49. Quique Dacosta (Dénia, Spain)

50. Septime (Paris, France)

In recent years the list has met criticism for its lack of diversity, and this year was no exception.

The number of restaurants run by female chefs fell from three to two this year, and the two who ranked co-run their restaurants with men: Central in Lima (Chef Pia Leon) came in at No. 4, and Arzak in San Sebastian (Chef Elena Arzak) fell to No. 21.

Dominique Crenn of Atelier Crenn and Petit Crenn in San Francisco was named The World's Best Female Chef 2016, yet neither of her restaurants made the list. (In 2011, the guide created a “Best Female Chef Award,” likely as a response to the limited representation of women chefs on the list.)

Helen Rosner of Eater succinctly expressed the frustration many people have about the list: