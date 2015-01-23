Barbecue Joint Tops Yelp's List of 100 Best Restaurants in the U.S.

Yelp just proved that no one can resist all-American barbecue.



The restaurant review site released its list of the top 100 best places to eat in the U.S. on Thursday. You might expect to see the usual obnoxiously-expensive, Michelin-starred restaurants in N.Y.C. and L.A. top the list — but, you’d be wrong.

Copper Top BBQ in Big Pine, California (which has a population of around 1,800 people) took the top spot. The barbecue joint is casual, fairly priced — its famous pulled pork sandwich costs $8.25 — and even has its own slogan: “Food makes friends.”

And Copper Top BBQ isn’t the only casual eatery to make the list, which is comprised of food carts, delis and other spots that rarely exceed Yelp’s “$$” price range.

These are the top 15 restaurants; Check out the Yelp’s complete list here.

—Morgan Gibson