We sure didn’t have to egg you on to get you to share photos of the Easter eggs you dyed and decorated this year! Let’s have a big round (oval?) of applause for every egg you submitted, with a special spotlight on these 10 favorites. Starting with…

…Olaf! The lovable snowman character from Frozen is even cuter in egg form.

The shades of color on this egg, made during a family egg decorating night, scream spring.

This pretty crew is all dressed up with no place to go!

“Check out our marbled eggs made in a water/nail polish bath,” writes reader Pauline Cole. Genius!

Goofy stick-on eyes and grins give character to this bright Easter duo.

Did a goose lay these golden eggs? “A little Easter glimmer,” writes reader Ana Dougherty.

It is pretty much impossible to pick our favorite animal from this happy egg family. Equal love to all!

“Grandma’s Ukrainian eggs,” writes reader Allie Miller. Nice work, Grandma!

This looks like a lesson that we should put all of our eggs in one basket — at least when there are Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, ladybugs and Easter chicks involved.

Luckily, these eggs aren’t really cracked — but the illusion of a shattered shell combined with the glossy sheen and sharp colors? Picture perfect.